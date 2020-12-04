CAMC, Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) hold virtual Tree of Life Ceremony

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – More than 100,000 people across the nation, including 500 in West Virginia, are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. One person can save the lives of eight people and heal the lives of 75 through organ, tissue and cornea donation.

https://youtu.be/tSlM3F3mT5Y

What:

Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) and the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) honor those individuals who gave the gift of life through donation at the annual Tree of Life ceremony. Enjoy the powerful virtual event, which will feature donor and recipient stories from West Virginians, as well as a tribute to CAMC’s organ donors from 2019.



Who:

Speakers:

● Mike Williams, VP, CAMC General Hospital

● Jonathon Moyers, CAMC Chaplain (Blessing of the Tree)

● Justin Moore (CAMC Nurse and Kidney Recipient)

● Rhonda Mitchell (Mother of an organ donor from CAMC)

● Susan Stuart (President & CEO of CORE)

● Sande Egnor, CAMC Donor Advisory Group

● Donor Memorial Candle Lighting (Virtual)

● Glen Martin, Associate Administrator, CAMC General Hospital (Closing Flag Raising)



Donors to be honored: Cody Beverly of Colcord, WV; Brooklyn Rayann Bird of Dunbar, WV; Michael Dwayne Cresong of Man, WV; Lloyd C. Davis of Maysel, WV; George Wilbur Fore of Charleston, WV; James Edward Hammock III of Buffalo, WV; Gary Lowery of Beard Ford, WV; Jack Miller of Anstead, WV; April Naylor of Mt.Hope, WV; William O’Dell of Poca, WV; MacKenzie Abraham Taggart of Charleston, WV; Carl Wellsted of

London, WV; John George Zekan, Jr. of Charleston, WV



Why: Honoring those who gave the gift of life through organ donation



When: Friday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m.



Where: Facebook Live on CAMC Health System’s page (www.facebook.com/CAMCHealthSystem)

