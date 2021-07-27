Callaway Junior Tour in action at Parkersburg Country Club

Connor Ingels honored as Callaway Junior Tour 2021 Larry Martin Sportsman of the Year

Release from the WVGA:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Callaway Junior Tour, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal, visited the Parkersburg Country Club on Monday and featured play-offs for the top spots.



Molly McLean of Vienna

Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Rounds of the Day and age division winners were Bobby Kincaid of Nampa, Idaho, who won in a playoff over Bryson Beaver of Elkview in the Boys’ 17-18 Division and Molly McLean of Vienna who won in a payoff over Kerri- Anne Cook of Oceana in the Girls’ 15-18 Division.

Bobby Kincaid of Nampa, Idaho

Kincaid said, “I was happy to shoot an under par score.” McLean said, “My score wasn’t what I wanted, but I was glad to win the Round of the Day in a playoff.”

Other division winners were:

Boys 12 & Under: McCartney Hinkle of Princeton;

Boys 13-14: Jack Michael of Huntington;

Boys 15-16: Tanner Vest of Shady Spring; and

Girls 10-14: Tallia Nucilli of Elkins.

In other news:

Connor Ingels of New Haven has received the 2021 Larry Martin Sportsman of the Year Award.

This award is named after Larry Martin, known as “The Old Pro”, who founded the West Virginia Golf Association’s (WVGA) Junior Tour 37 years ago.

“This tour wouldn’t exist if not for Larry Martin,” explained today’s Tournament Director Cory Hoshor. “It was through his vision this award began eight years ago. People should know how special this award is, not only to those of us who conduct the Callaway Junior Tour for WVGA, but to those who have won it in years past.”

Connor Ingels

To be eligible for this award, a boy or girl 18 and under who is a member of the 2021 Callaway Junior Tour. The player must demonstrate good sportsmanship on and off the golf course, embody what it means to be a “good sport” and show class at every golf course and demonstrate what it means to be a member of the Junior Tour.

Ingels will be honored Nov. 12, along with the Player of the Year, in Parkersburg.

The event, a partner of Callaway Golf and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association, featured a field of 83 golfers 18 and under from across West Virginia and other states. The Callaway Junior Tour is in final action on July 28 at The Greenbrier. Click here for a complete list of today’s final scores.

For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.