Cabwaylingo, WV Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1

By Nikki Dotson Merritt, HD Media

CABWAYLINGO, W.Va. — Beginning March 1, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System will welcome riders to its newest attractions — the Cabwaylingo and Ivy Branch trail systems.

The Cabwaylingo Trail is the first in Hatfield-McCoy Trail System to be located within a state forest. Created as an initiative of the West Virginia Legislature, the new trail represents a partnership between West Virginia’s State Parks and the Hatfield-McCoy Trails.

Sen. Mark Maynard was a large influence on the initiative in hopes to bring more tourism to the area.

Cabwaylingo State Forest sits on nearly 8,300 acres of land in southern West Virginia. Its name was chosen as a combination of the four closest West Virginia counties surrounding the forest — Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mingo…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/cabwaylingo-hatfield-mccoy-trails-set-to-open-march-1/article_c3522bd0-8662-5a64-8081-2b582688693e.html