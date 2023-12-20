Business owners: File your Annual Report online beginning January 1

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va – With the beginning of the new year rapidly approaching, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner is reminding business owners that their 2024 Annual Report can be filed as soon as January 1.

Filing an Annual Report can be done in minutes from the comfort of your own home and without assistance thanks to our suite of business tools available 24/7 at Business4.wv.gov. Users can file as a guest if they do not wish to create a user account.

Annual Reports are required by law to ensure that businesses keep their registration with the state current with updated information on their current physical location, officers, and agents. Secretary Warner strongly encourages all businesses to file as soon as possible to avoid statutory late fees that are applied after the June 30 deadline.

“We always encourage business owners to file early,” said Secretary Warner. “It’s now quick and easy to file an Annual Report.”

Additionally, Warner urges all business owners to be weary of third-party solicitations offering to file a 2024 Annual Report on the business’s behalf. Third-party providers have been reported to charge businesses more than 500% of the statutory $25 fee and often advertise the wrong deadline for state compliance. Solicitations from third-party vendors routinely have the appearance of an official government form, but are not government-approved, reviewed, or official notices in any manner.

For more information, visit Business4.wv.gov or use the SOLO virtual assistant on the sos.wv.gov homepage.