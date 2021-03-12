Business community balks at Gov. Justice income tax reform plans for West Virginia

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice went into overdrive Thursday to gain public support for his plans to reduce the personal income tax rate and raise other taxes as state and national business groups push back against the proposals.

During an impromptu virtual town hall Thursday evening with barely seven hours’ notice, Justice accused lobbyists for businesses interests of trying to sabotage his tax plan.

“You’re going to see an orchestrated effort in the days ahead … by those who are out there who are absolutely probably thinking in my mind ‘pennywise and pound poor.’ They’re good people, but they’re thinking selfishly,” he said.

“You have lobbyists circling around everywhere because no one wants to give a little bit,” Justice continued. “We do not want to be run by the lobbyists … are the lobbyists and are the money going to continue to run all of us all the time? It’s a swamp completely overtaking us all.”

The West Virginia Business and Industry Council, a special interest group consisting of 50 trade associations and businesses, wrote a letter to lawmakers Wednesday asking them to carefully consider the effect of Justice’s tax plans on businesses throughout the state…

