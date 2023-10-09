Buffalo Octoberfest to be held Oct. 21 in Putnam County

Vendors, crafters, churches, clubs, organizations, and businesses are invited to set up a booth.

WV Press Release Sharing

The 35th annual Buffalo Octoberfest will be taking place on Saturday, October 21, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This festival is held on the historic five-acre grounds of the Buffalo Shopping Center, which once housed the largest General Store on this side of the Mississippi River and the second largest in the country.

The location is off Route 62, next to the old Buffalo High School, one mile north of the Toyota Plant in Buffalo, WV (Putnam County).

The Buffalo Octoberfest is full of free family fun activities for everyone to enjoy, from kids to seniors. This includes music, crafts, home-style food booths, apple butter making, specialty food trucks, free petting zoo, antiques, flea market, free pony rides, games for kids, free kids’ inflatables and more. Kids wearing a costume will receive a $5 voucher — (to be used at the festival only).

Whether you’re a crafter, vendor, music fan, parent, or child who is looking for fun, the Buffalo Octoberfest promises to serve your needs. Come have some good old-fashioned family fun at one of the last outdoor fall festivals of the year! Experience one of the oldest and most historic towns on the Kanawha River. We are a community, a county, a region, a state that has much to offer. Celebrate your WV pride, and show your family a great time! Come enjoy the day, and take advantage of the free parking, free admission, and many free activities!

All vendors, crafters, churches, clubs, organizations, and businesses are invited to set up a booth. For more information, directions, or to sign up for a $10 booth space, call 304-937-2747.