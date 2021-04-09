Budget bill passes West Virginia Senate

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate passed a state budget Wednesday that restored much of the funding cut last week in committee.

House Bill 2022, the budget bill, passed 24-10 late Wednesday evening after the Senate amended its version of the budget, Senate Bill 125, and inserted the contents of its bill into the House Bill. The only Democratic senator to vote for the bill was Bob Plymale, D-Wayne.

The House can either concur with Senate changes to HB 2022 or reject those changes and ask the Senate to recede from those changes, setting up a possible conference committee and compromise in time for the end of the 2021 legislative session Saturday night.

SB 125 was the Senate’s version of the budget for fiscal year 2022 starting July 1. State law requires the Legislature to pass a balanced budget. Gov. Jim Justice presented his budget proposal to lawmakers during his State of the State address on Feb. 10…

