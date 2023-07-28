Buckskin Council, WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals to host Emergency Preparedness Camporee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Buckskin Council Boy Scouts of America, in partnership with WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals today announced an opportunity to participate in an Emergency Preparedness event Oct. 7 at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, WV.

All age levels of scouting programs are invited to participate as well as the general public. Activities will focus on preparedness, response, and safety.



“We are very excited to host this camporee for scouts as well as the community which we serve,” said Jeffrey Purdy, Scout Executive with the Buckskin Council. “This event will provide hands-on opportunities to prepare individuals for what to do before, during and after an emergency. Ultimately, our communities will benefit as more people are prepared and trained for what to do in the event of an emergency.”



Training and education will be provided around how to deal with situations such as fires, car crashes, natural disasters and public safety along with family emergency and community readiness.



Scheduled presenters include The West Virginia National Guard, HealthNet Aeromedical Services, West Virginia State Fire Marshal, National Weather Service and the Center for Threat Preparedness, among others, who will provide hands-on activities and/or demonstrations throughout the event.



“We are a proud supporter of the Buckskin Council and the work they do throughout our region to positively influence our communities and the lives of our youth,” Dr. Greg Rosencrance, president and CEO of WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals said. “This Camporee is an opportunity for both scouts and community members to build confidence in knowing what to do if an emergency happens.”



Events on Saturday, October 7 are provided free of charge. Camping on Friday and Saturday nights (October 6-7) is available for a nominal fee. Pre-registration for all events is required.



Interested individuals can register here: https://www.buckskin.org/events/emergency-preparedness-camporee/.



The Buckskin Council serves 40 counties in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia.

For media inquiries: Kristin M. Anderson, WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals Vice President of Marketing and Communications, 304-766-3877, [email protected]