Buckskin Council hosting Emergency Preparedness Event at Summit Bechtel Reserve on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Buckskin Council will hold an Emergency Preparedness Event this Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 am to 5: pm.at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, W.Va.

The event’s major sponsor is WVU Medicine/Thomas Hospital.

Over 350 participants will enjoy a day of action displays, demonstrations and learning experiences from a dozen different emergency service providers from though-out the State of West Virginia. Demonstrators and presenters will include WV Department of Agriculture, WV Center for Threat Preparedness, WV State Police, WV National Guard, WV Emergency Management Services, National Weather Service, Raleigh County EMS, Fayette County EMS, HealthNet, Thomas/WVU Hospitals, WV K-9 Services, WV State Fire Marshal and a Drone Team. Weather permitting a helicopter will be onsite from HealthNet.

Scouts, their families, and the public are welcome to attend this free event.

Lunch will be provided to those who pre-register by Wednesday, October 3 at https://www.buckskin.org/events/emergency-preparedness-camporee/

Camping on Friday and Saturday is available for a nominal fee if a Scout and pre-register.

For further information, please contact Jeffrey Purdy at 304-340-3663.