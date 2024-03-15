Buckhannon welder wins $12,000 grand prize in “What Makes You Proud to be a West Virginia Skilled Worker?” contest

West Virginia Press Association

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore visited Buckhannon on Wednesday, March 13, to announce three winners of his Office’s Jumpstart Savings Contest and recognize Brandon Littler as the grand prize winner.

During a Jumpstart Savings Contest awards presentation at the Fred W. Eberle Technical Center yesterday, Littler – a welder from Buckhannon – was named as the contest’s grand prize winner and received $12,000 in career savings.

“Our blue-collar workforce is the backbone of our communities, so it is fitting West Virginia is the first state in the nation to launch a savings program that empowers tradespeople to save for their careers,” Treasurer Moore said. “I want to congratulate Brandon Littler for being the grand prize winner of my Office’s Jumpstart Savings Contest and applying his unique skillset to pursue a fulfilling career in the high-demand trades industry.”

Treasurer Moore and Jumpstart Savings Program Director Andrea Herrick also recognized two $2,000 contest winners for their contributions to West Virginia’s skilled workforce during yesterday’s presentations.

The contest winners who received their prizes were:

Shona Jose of Bridgeport – Electrician

Ethan Rivas-Wilson of Morgantown – Barber

Last September, Treasurer Moore launched his Office’s new “What makes YOU proud to be a West Virginia skilled worker?” contest that will award up to $12,000 deposited in a Jumpstart Savings Account to winners who tell the world what makes them proud to be a West Virginia skilled worker. Selected winners received $2,000, and one grand prize winner was awarded $12,000 in career savings.

This year, 12 skilled workers from across the state won prizes in the first Jumpstart Savings Contest.

The Jumpstart Savings Program allows individuals who wish to pursue a wide range of skilled vocations or trades to save money and enjoy certain state income tax benefits. Individuals can make up to $25,000 per year in contributions to a Jumpstart Savings Account that will be eligible for a state income tax deduction.

Jumpstart Savings Account funds can be used to pay for tools, equipment, supplies, and other business costs, and those funds used on qualified expenses can also be eligible for additional state tax benefits.

Additionally, the program provides an “Ignite Incentive” for certain individuals who open accounts. The state provides a $100 seed contribution when an account’s designated beneficiary is under the age of 18 or when an account is opened within 180 days of the designated beneficiary enrolling in a qualifying apprenticeship or educational program.

More information about the program is available at www.wvjumpstart.com.