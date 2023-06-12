Bryson Beaver of Elkview, Tanner Vest of Shady Spring repeat as winners of WV Four-Ball Championship

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The final round of the 2023 West Virginia Four-Ball Championship, conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), was filled with outstanding golf from the state’s best amateur golfers.

Tied for first going into round two, with a two-stroke lead, were the reigning Four-Ball Champions Bryson Beaver of Elkview and Tanner Vest of Shady Spring and two-time West Virginia Four-Ball Champions Sam O’Dell of Hurricane and Pat Carter of Huntington.

At the conclusion of the Championship, Beaver and Vest had a six-stroke lead over the field. The 2022 Champions became the 2023 Champions with a final score of 17 under par 127.

“The weather cooperated today and we were excited to crown these repeating champions,” said Glade

Springs Resort’s Head Golf Professional Kyle Long.

“This is an historic day at the Four-Ball Championship. Tanner is 17 and Bryson is 19 and these two

golfers, our youngest winners ever – two years in a row, defended their title against some amazing competitors,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “Tanner and Bryson put together one of the most impressive rounds of golf in West Virginia Four-Ball history.”



Individual highlights of the day, which contributed to team scores, were seven birdies and an eagle for

Vest and eight birdies and an eagle for Beaver.