Bryan Myers of Wheeling takes WVGA Senior Series Low Round at Oglebay Resort

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Bryan Myers of Wheeling shot the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Wednesday’s Senior Series event, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores, on the Palmer Course at Oglebay Resort with a two under par 69.

“Thanks to Oglebay for having us out today on the Palmer Course,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Lucas Ware. “The course was in great shape and the weather was even better.”

Bryan Myers of Wheeling

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up. Thanks go to Chuck Workman of Appalachian Sport and Donnie Smith of Emergency Physicians Resource Organization for sponsoring our Diamond Division. Overall, 85 players enjoyed the WVGA’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.

In addition to Myers winning the Senior Gross category, other winners today were:

Senior Net: Tim Bucklew of Morgantown;

Silver Gross: Michael Wilson of Wheeling;

Silver Net: David Shaffer of Wheeling;

Gold Gross: Dubie Dailer of Wheeling;

Gold Net: Ron Rhoades of Barrackville; and

Diamond Gross and Net: Duane Lescalet of Wheeling. Click here for today’s full results.

The Senior Series is back in action Thursday, May 18, at Little Creek Golf Couse in South Charleston.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.