Brooks Sports Nutrition and Apparel hosting grand opening and ribbon cutting in Logan on Monday

WV Press Release Sharing

LOGAN, W.Va. – Mark and Morgan Brooks, owners of Brooks Sports Nutrition and Apparel, are hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 52 Water Street, Logan, at 10 a.m. Monday.

The public is invited to attend, enjoy refreshments and learn about this recently opened small business.

“We wanted to provide the community with an affordable option to get healthy sports drinks, supplements and apparel without having to travel far or order online,” said Morgan Brooks. “The plan is to also offer active and athleisure apparel in the near future.”

Mary Legg, a business advisor at the West Virginia Hive who is working with the owners said, “The Brooks saw a need, made a plan, and are successfully bringing it to fruition – much to the benefits of their neighbors and community.”

About the West Virginia Hive Network

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, serving 13 counties in southern West Virginia. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/