Brigadier General William E. “Bill” Crane named adjutant general for West Virginia National Guard

The Register Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice held a virtual change of command ceremony to announce that Brig. Gen. William E. “Bill” Crane has officially assumed the duties, roles, and responsibilities as the adjutant general for the West Virginia National Guard, effective Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Crane is taking over command from Maj. Gen. James A. Hoyer, who is retiring from active service after 37 years in uniform. Hoyer has served as adjutant general since 2011, when he was appointed to the position by then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.

In recognition of his leadership and years of service to his state and nation, Maj. Gen. Hoyer was honored with the WVNG’s West Virginia Distinguished Service Medal on Monday. The award was presented by Gov. Justice.

Originally from Friendly in Tyler County, Crane has served in uniform for 36 years, joining the West Virginia Army National Guard in 1984 as a vehicle driver for the 1092nd Engineer Battalion. He simultaneously served in the 1092nd while attending West Virginia University’s Reserve Officer Training Corps program, and continued in that unit for decades, serving in a wide variety of leadership roles.

To read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/brig-gen-william-e-bill-crane-named-adjutant-general-for-west-virginia-national-guard/article_7e6482d3-f3cc-5b24-afbd-347dc47ee787.html