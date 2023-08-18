Brian McPherson of Belpre, Ohio, takes WVGA Senior Series Low Round at Bridgeport Country Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Brian McPherson of Belpre, Ohio, shot the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Wednesday’s Senior Series event, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores, at Bridgeport Country Club with a three over par 75.

Brian McPherson of Belpre, Ohio

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up. Thanks go to Chuck Workman of Appalachian Sport and Donnie Smith of Emergency Physicians Resource Organization for sponsoring our Diamond Division. Overall, 97 players enjoyed the WVGA’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.

In addition to McPherson winning the Senior Gross category, other winners today were:

Senior Net: Lance Gainer of Washington;

Silver Gross: Scott Perry of Lowell, Ohio;

Silver Net: Doug Williams of Mineral Wells;

Gold Gross: Neil Christiansen of Parkersburg;

Gold Net: Don Baker of Moorefield;

Diamond Gross: Paul Lewis of Morgantown; and

Diamond Net: Gary Roush of Mason.

Other highlights of the day include five birdies and an eagle for Stephen Jackson of Pennsboro, five birdies for Michael Koreski of Parkersburg, four birdies for Harold Barner of Westover and three birdies and an eagle each for Scott Cozzens of Vincent, Ohio and Nate Hartness of Parkersburg.

“We’re always excited to host WVGA and the Senior Series. We had a full field and we enjoyed seeing familiar faces,” said Bridgeport’s Head Golf Professional Mike Gervais. “The course was in good shape, if a bit wet from recent rains. Andy Bates and his staff have done a great job with the course.”

Click here for today’s full results.

The Senior Series is back in action Wed., Aug. 23, at Stonewall Resort. For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.