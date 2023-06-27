Breeze announces nonstop service to Tampa from West Virginia International Yeager Airport – CRW – from $59 one way

Tampa marks Breeze’s third nonstop from CRW

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Breeze Airways, the U.S.’ only Nice Low Cost Carrier,

announced today that it will be adding a third nonstop destination from West Virginia

International Yeager Airport, to Tampa, FL, starting this fall. The new route to Tampa will

begin on October 4, with service on Wednesdays and Saturdays, at fares starting from just

$59* one way, if purchased by July 3, 2023.

From Charleston, WV to:

Tampa, FL (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting October 4, Nice from $59* one way).

From Yeager, Breeze also offers nonstop service to Charleston, SC, and Orlando, FL.

“We are thrilled that Breeze will be adding a third nonstop destination to Tampa, FL,

starting this fall,” said Dominique Ranieri, Airport Director & CEO of West Virginia

International Yeager Airport. “This new route enhances connectivity for our passengers

and strengthens CRW’s commitment to providing convenient travel options to popular

destinations. We are excited about our partnership with Breeze Airways, and to be able to

continue expanding our air service offerings to facilitate the travel needs of our community

and visitors.”

“We’ve had such a great welcome this year in West Virginia,” said Breeze Airways President

Tom Doxey. “Now, in addition to our current service to Charleston, SC and Orlando, FL, our

Yeager Guests will also have a new option to visit Tampa.”

Breeze offers its Guests both bundled and ala carte options known as Nice, Nicer and

Nicest. The Nicest bundle includes Breeze Ascent, two checked bags, and complimentary

snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze currently flies both regional and transcontinental flights within the U.S. on a fleet of

Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The carrier has ordered 80 A220s, with

options for 40 more.

Seat pitch for a Standard Economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E-

195s, while seat pitch for Extra Legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39

inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected. Ascent features 39 inches of seat

pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, and special features including a footrest for added comfort,

and in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and

offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless

booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and

customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy

and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

*Promotion must be purchased by July 3, 2023 (11:59 pm ET), for travel by January 8, 2024. Price

displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes, and schedules are subject

to change without notice. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

About Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021. One year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S.

best domestic airline of 2021 by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. Breeze now offers a

mix of some 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21

states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze operates a fleet of

Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with a focus on providing efficient and

affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times.

With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight

credit and customized flight features – including complimentary family seating – delivered

via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are on sale

at flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

