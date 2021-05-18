Breaking down the mask mandate back-and-forth

By Olivia Murray, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.VA — The past two weeks have been a whirlwind of sometimes-conflicting information regarding mask-wearing policies from federal and state officials, requiring local institutions and agencies to review their policies and plans.

On May 7, Gov. Jim Justice stated during a press briefing that the mask mandate in West Virginia would be repealed June 20 — West Virginia’s birthday.

Justice’s reasoning for the impending repeal included projections by health officials that indicate 65% of West Virginians age 12 and older will have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at that time.

On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that individuals who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks under its public health recommendations.

The CDC updated its guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals to reflect this announcement…

