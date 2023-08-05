Boone Memorial Hospital voted into Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S.

BMH is the only West Virginia hospital recognized in Soliant’s 2023 Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals contest

MADISON, W.Va. – Boone Memorial Hospital secured the ninth spot in Soliant’s 2023 Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S. contest. The annual contest aims to recognize hospitals across the country for their facility design, comforting staff, and patient experience.

“Since our new hospital opened its doors, we have seen, firsthand, the transformative effect that a modern, well-kept facility can have on a rural health system and the population it serves,” said Boone Memorial Health Chief Executive Officer Virgil Underwood. “From recruitment and retention of top talent to enhancements in patient satisfaction and experience, the new hospital has been a catalyst for increasing access to care, improvements in health outcomes, and working toward achieving health equity. We are absolutely elated to receive this recognition and are so grateful to everyone who voted for Boone Memorial Hospital during this contest.”

Boone Memorial Health completed construction of its 78,000 square-foot critical access hospital in 2016 after receiving financing from USDA Rural Development and private contributions totaling more than $37 million. The hospital offers 25 private inpatient rooms, a Level IV Trauma Center emergency department, general and specialty surgery and procedures, state-of-the-art imaging and laboratory equipment, physical therapy, cardiac rehabilitation, a Black Lung Center, and more.

“The men and women on our Maintenance and Environmental Services teams work diligently each day to ensure our hospital structures and grounds are clean, operational, and aesthetically pleasing,” said Boone Memorial Health Chief Operating Officer Angie Christian. “The most beautiful part of Boone Memorial Health, however, is our people. Our entire BMH Family is committed to improving the health of the communities we serve in an atmosphere of love and concern – and you can feel that commitment from the moment you walk through our doors.”

With more than 500,000 votes cast for the 50 hospitals nominated from across the country, Boone Memorial Hospital cemented its place in the Top 10 by receiving over 17,000 votes. The hospitals were nominated by patients, staff, community members, and the public, spotlighting hospitals that integrate aesthetics and a dedicated, compassionate team as elements of beauty, which contribute to the overall healing of their patients.

“I would like to express my appreciation and congratulations to the hospitals that made it to this year’s list of the Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals,” said David Alexander, CEO of Soliant. “These facilities recognize that the beauty of a hospital is deeper than just appearance – that it also includes well-designed, functional infrastructure and a nurturing staff that is devoted to cultivating a safe and comfortable space for patients to properly heal. For these reasons, they very much deserve this distinction.”

About Boone Memorial Health

Boone Memorial Hospital, Inc. (d/b/a Boone Memorial Health) is a non-profit health system based in Madison, W.Va. which primarily serves patients across Boone, Logan, Lincoln, and southern Kanawha counties. Boone Memorial Health includes a critical access hospital with a 25-bed inpatient unit, Level IV Trauma Center, and Black Lung Center; four rural health clinics; a specialty clinic; and a substance abuse and mental health treatment center. In addition, BMH offers several specialty practices and ancillary services at our locations throughout Boone County. For more information, visit bmh.org.

About Soliant’s Annual Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals Contest

Beginning in 2009, Soliant conducts an annual contest to discover hospitals in the United States that prove beauty is more than skin deep – that it starts from within and radiates through by making patients feel more comfortable, healing them faster and treating them like family. Whether it’s soothing art and design, a healing garden to make a hospital feel more like home or support of the top-notch staff who knows that love and laughter may be the best medicine, Soliant seeks out nominations and votes from community members and staff for those hospitals they feel best represent what they find beautiful. To learn more about Soliant’s Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S., please visit soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest.