Boone Memorial Health to acquire Family Life Pharmacy assets

Pharmacy operation to reopen as BMH Comfort Pharmacy; BMH to hire all existing staff

WV Press Release Sharing

MADISON, W.Va. — Boone Memorial Hospital, Inc. (dba Boone Memorial Health), Coal River Pharmacy, LLC (dba Family Life Pharmacy), and WAS, LLC have announced that they have entered into an asset purchase agreement, under which Boone Memorial Health will acquire substantially all Family Life Pharmacy’s assets and the pharmacy building in Comfort, West Virginia.

Following the closing of the transaction, Family Life Pharmacy will reopen as BMH Comfort Pharmacy, and Boone Memorial Health will hire all current Family Life Pharmacy employees. The transaction represents an extension of services that Boone Memorial Health has been providing since July 2021 through the outpatient clinic it operates in Comfort.

“We are very grateful to the residents of Comfort and the surrounding areas for accepting BMH into their community since the opening of our BMH Comfort Clinic,” said Boone Memorial Health Chief Executive Officer Virgil Underwood. “This additional growth in Comfort underscores our commitment to improving health care access and advancing health equity by providing much-needed services, in-person, to residents of the Coalfields. Under Stephanie Massey’s leadership, we look forward to providing the same level of service and care that Family Life Pharmacy patients have come to expect.”

Family Life Pharmacy co-owner and director, Stephanie Massey, RN, will continue to manage the daily operations of the new BMH Comfort Pharmacy and will also manage the BMH Comfort Clinic, serving as Director of both locations. In addition to her 15 years of management experience at Family Life Pharmacy, Massey has been a registered nurse since 1991, and has over 20 years of experience in both hospital and home health nursing.

“Patients can rest assured that the same staff they have grown to know and trust will still be here to provide exceptional pharmacy care,” said Massey. “Combining our longstanding relationships and commitment to excellence with Boone Memorial Health’s existing retail pharmacy infrastructure and clinical expertise will serve to further enhance our patient experience.”

Family Life Pharmacy was opened by Massey and her business partner, Bart Elkins, in 2008, and has been owned and operated by Massey and Elkins since. Officials say the core values of the two organizations are closely aligned.

“For more than 15 years, Family Life Pharmacy has been a staple in Eastern Boone County,” said Boone Memorial Health Chief Operating Officer Angie Christian. “Their leadership team and employees share Boone Memorial Health’s values of compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence, and we are so excited to welcome them to the BMH Family.”

The transaction is expected to close August 18, 2023, with Family Life Pharmacy reopening as BMH Comfort Pharmacy on August 21, 2023, pending necessary approvals. The pharmacy will continue to operate during its regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and there will be no interruption to pharmacy or clinic services during the transition. The BMH Comfort Clinic is also open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

About Boone Memorial Health

As one of the leading healthcare providers in Southern West Virginia, Boone Memorial Health is Bringing Medicine Home. Based in Madison, W.Va., Boone Memorial Health is a non-profit health system that serves patients primarily from Boone, Logan, Lincoln, and southern Kanawha counties. Boone Memorial Health includes a critical access hospital with a 25-bed inpatient unit, Level IV Trauma Center, and Black Lung Center; four rural health clinics; a specialty clinic; and a substance abuse and mental health treatment center. In addition, BMH offers several specialty practices and ancillary services at our locations throughout Boone County. For more information, visit bmh.org.