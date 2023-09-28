Bob Clark of Wheeling takes WVGA Senior Series Low Round at Riverside Golf Course

WV Press Release Sharing

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — Bob Clark of Wheeling shot the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at Wednesday’s Senior Series event, hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) and sponsored by Little General Stores, at Riverside Golf Course in Mason with a one under par 69.

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players ages 50 and up.

Thanks go to Chuck Workman of Appalachian Sport and Donnie Smith of Emergency Physicians Resource Organization for sponsoring the Diamond Division.

Overall, 73 players enjoyed the WVGA’s Senior Series event. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and Diamond, 80+.

In addition to Clark winning the Senior Gross category, other winners were:

Senior Net: Mitchell Roush of Mason;

Silver Gross: Dean Daniels of McHenry, Md.;

Silver Net: Donald Duty of Chapmanville;

Gold Gross: Eddie Griffith of Chapmanville;

Gold Net: Harry Griffin of Kenna;

Diamond Gross: Bob White of Hurricane; and

Diamond Net: Gary Roush of Mason.

“We’re always happy to have WVGA events here and love seeing our Senior Series friends,” said Riverside’s Bob Green. “The course was in very good shape and was both a good test of golf and fun for the golfers.”

To see full results click here.

The Senior Series will be back in action on Mon., Oct. 2, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. For more information, visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.