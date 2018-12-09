Blennerhassett Hotel, near Parkersburg, W.Va., to host Gingerbread Festival

By WAYNE TOWNER

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The 2018 Gingerbread Festival at the Blennerhassett Hotel kicks off a variety of tasteful — and tasty — displays beginning Monday and running through Dec. 26.

The displays will be placed throughout the hotel’s public areas today in preparation for the two-and-a-half-week festival.

The completed exhibits are free to view, although there is a People’s Choice award which will be determined by the amount of money collected. Each of the exhibitors paid an entry fee of $25 and along with the People’s Choice proceeds will be go to the Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley. …

Read the entire article at http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/community-news/2018/12/gingerbread-festival-to-be-held/