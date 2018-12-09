Latest News:
By December 9, 2018 Read More →

Blennerhassett Hotel, near Parkersburg, W.Va., to host Gingerbread Festival

By WAYNE TOWNER

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va.  — The 2018 Gingerbread Festival at the Blennerhassett Hotel kicks off a variety of tasteful — and tasty — displays beginning Monday and running through Dec. 26.

File Photo Paula Earnest of Vienna views entries in the 2017 Gingerbread Festival at the Blennerhassett Hotel. This year’s festival begins Monday and runs through Dec. 26.

The displays will be placed throughout the hotel’s public areas today in preparation for the two-and-a-half-week festival.

The completed exhibits are free to view, although there is a People’s Choice award which will be determined by the amount of money collected. Each of the exhibitors paid an entry fee of $25 and along with the People’s Choice proceeds will be go to the Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley. …

Read the entire article at http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/community-news/2018/12/gingerbread-festival-to-be-held/

Posted in: WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.