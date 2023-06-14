Black by God | THE WEST VIRGINIAN celebrates Juneteenth with latest print edition

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Black by God | THE WEST VIRGINIAN is proud to announce the release of its latest print edition, available starting June 16 at Juneteenth celebrations throughout the state.

This special Juneteenth issue marks a milestone as the publication commemorates Pride, Father’s Day, WV Day, and three years of BBG.

“We thank our readers for their unwavering support on our journey,” said Crystal Good, founder and publisher. “BBG’s Juneteenth issue is a testament to our commitment to providing informative and empowering content to our community.”

The 64-page edition features a special section on Black West Virginian’s health, sponsored by CEG (Community Education Group). CEG’s support has been vital in allowing BBG to continue its mission of providing informative and empowering content to the community.

Other highlights include investigative journalism on the bill proposed by West Virginia legislators deepening inequities for minority automobile dealership owners, by Jules Ogden and Katelyn Aluise, resources for tracing your genealogy, beautiful sports photography, and memories of the Multifest Talent Show by Leeshia Lee.

The Juneteenth issue is also available to view online at http://BlackByGod.org

For more information, please contact:

Crystal Good

Publisher, Black by God | THE WEST VIRGINIAN

