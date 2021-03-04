Bipartisan support for broadband expansion bill in West Virginia House of Delegates

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Wednesday with near unanimous support by Republican and Democratic lawmakers to make it easier to expand high-speed broadband across the state.

House Bill 2002, relating to broadband, passed with 98 yay votes and one member absent. The only nay vote came from Del. Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock.

HB 2002 creates a statutory framework to support, encourage and expedite the expansion of broadband throughout the state. It also creates additional consumer protections for reporting sub-par internet service.

“This bill represents our latest efforts in speeding the deployment of broadband and reducing the overall cost of expanding broadband service for West Virginians,” said House Technology and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Daniel Linville, R-Cabell…

