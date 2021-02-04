Bipartisan effort introduced to address ‘food deserts’ across rural United States

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bipartisan bill is once again being introduced to address “food deserts” across the country, including in Tazewell, Bland and McDowell counties.

Sens. Mark R. Warner, D-VA, Jerry Moran, R-KS, Bob Casey, D-PA, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, introduced the Healthy Food Access for All Americans (HFAAA) Act. The legislation aims to expand access to affordable and nutritious food in areas designated as “food deserts” by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The bill was introduced in January 2019 but did not get out of the Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations.

“Today, too many Americans lack access to fresh nutritious and healthy foods. Unfortunately, that reality has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis, which has made it even more difficult for working families to seek out and afford healthy foods,” Warner said in the announcement. “That’s why I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan bill that will serve as an important tool to combat food insecurity in our communities.” …

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/bipartisan-effort-introduced-to-address-food-deserts-across-rural-u-s/article_ff206612-668c-11eb-80e4-0f1c405a98d3.html