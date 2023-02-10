Bill would lower rates on legal advertising in West Virginia

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill now in a Senate committee would hit the newspaper industry financially by reducing the rates for legal advertisements.

Community newspapers provide a means for government entities to meet the requirement to publicize meetings, hearings and many other actions being considered.

It is a way of informing the public of things that may impact them, from a new economic development to property back taxes owed to changes in regulations.

Senate Bill 583, which was introduced this week and sponsored by Sen. Jack David Woodrum, R-Summers County, is now in the Committee on Government Organization.

Woodrum is Chair of that committee…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/bill-would-lower-rates-on-legal-advertising/article_1837db80-a8d5-11ed-a3b0-0f7c01305add.html