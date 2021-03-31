Bill to give counties 1 percent sales and use tax up in West Virginia Senate

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would give counties the authority to impose a 1 percent sales and use tax is scheduled for a third and final reading in the Senate today, the last day in this session to pass legislation.

Today is “crossover” day in the West Virginia Legislature and the last chance for bills to be passed by the Senate and House and then sent to the other body for consideration.

April 10 is the last day of this year’s session.

If Senate Bill 550 is eventually passed by both bodies and signed by Gov. Jim Justice, counties would have an extra source of revenue.

According to the bill, the Legislature “hereby finds and declares that county commissions today face numerous challenges managing their budgets and other resources, and that it is in the public’s best interest to provide counties with the local control, flexibility, and accountability to address the financial demands that increasing regional jail bills, infrastructure repairs, and other expenses place on our county government, while also ensuring that counties remain good stewards of taxpayer funds. Therefore, it is the intent of the Legislature in enacting this article to provide counties with the local control and monetary flexibility necessary to meet their financial needs and plan for unexpected events in the future.” …

