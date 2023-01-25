Bill limiting governor’s state of emergency powers passes West Virginia House

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill passed by the West Virginia Senate on the first day of session putting constraints on how long a governor can extend a state of emergency passed the House of Delegates Tuesday with tighter limits.

Senate Bill 128, clarifying the authority of the governor and Legislature to proclaim and declare states of emergency and preparedness, passed the House 93-3. It must return to the Senate for lawmakers there to concur with changes the House made to the bill.

SB 128 would limit states of emergencies declared by the governor to 60 days. The bill, as amended by the House Government Organization Committee last week, would require any extension of a state of emergency to be approved by the Legislature by both the House and state Senate passing a concurrent resolution. States of preparedness would be limited to 30 days and also require legislative approval to be extended.

The amendment would also empower the Legislature to amend the governor’s state of emergency proclamation, including setting conditions limiting, terminating or expanding specific actions within the state of emergency proclamation…

