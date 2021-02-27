Bill creating new cabinet positions completes quick trip through West Virginia Legislature

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —

Just 16 days after Gov. Jim Justice called on the Legislature to elevate the West Virginia Development Office and Division of Tourism to Cabinet-level departments, the bill doing so is headed to his desk.

The Senate on Friday approved House Bill 2019 on a 34-0 vote, completing a rapid path to final passage that included single-committee references in the House of Delegates and Senate, with no amendments along the way.

“This is merely a recognition. It really just changes the titles,” Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said of the legislation.

He said having the title of department secretary will give Economic Development Office Director Mitch Carmichael and Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby greater stature. …

Read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/legislative_session/bill-creating-new-cabinet-positions-completes-quick-trip-through-legislature/article_df08996e-a2e7-5d0b-a414-7ef3de862d58.html#utm_source=wvgazettemail.com&utm_campaign=%2Fnewsletters%2Fwvamupdate%2F%3F-dc%3D1614421811&utm_medium=email&utm_content=headline