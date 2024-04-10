WVPA Sharing

Bilby and Moore win WV Tri-State PGA Classic divisions at Guyan Country Club 

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After a first day that concluded with a four-way tie for the lead, Ryan Bilby of Follansbee broke out of the  pack to win the 2024 WV Tri-State PGA Classic with an eight under par (-8) 134, defeating Noah Mullens of Milton by one stroke. 

Cole Moore of Huntington took the professional division with a one over par (+1) 143, also earning the top purse of $1,000. 

“It’s great to see Guyan members finish in top five positions in both amateurs and professionals. We are  proud to have a facility that can prepare players to compete at the highest level in West Virginia,” said Guyan’s head PGA professional Rick Ellison. “The weather was great the last two days and we’re already looking forward to next  year.” 

“Congratulations to Ryan Bilby and Cole Moore for winning their divisions,” said WVGA’s Director of  Junior Golf and Core Services Lucas Ware. “This was the best event yet in our partnership with the Tri-State PGA section. The weather was great, and the leaderboard was packed with the best players in the state.”  

You can click here to see the final scoreboard

Cole Moore

