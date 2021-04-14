Beyond charters, vouchers: The lesser-known West Virginia education bills that did, and didn’t, pass this session

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In this year’s legislative session, Republican leaders used the first double-chamber GOP supermajority in 90 years to finally pass priorities that had eluded them.

In education, that meant a law letting charter schools expand much faster, plus a non-public school vouchers program that school-choice advocates say is the country’s broadest.

Republicans passed a new priority to ban transgender women and girls from competing on women’s teams in middle school, high school and college sports. That legislation awaits Gov. Jim Justice’s approval or veto.

But, aside from these, lawmakers pushed a raft of other education bills. Here’s what happened to several of those…

