Betsy Miles takes you ‘Miles in a Minute’ with her daily updates from across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia Executive Director Betsy Miles takes readers “Miles in a Minute” with quick updates on events around the Mountain State.

Miles in a Minute

Hi everyone,

At the WV Legislature, you might be interested in this:

Today, Subcommittee B of the Senate Judiciary Committee is considering two bills at 2 p.m. The bills – SB50 and SB235 – address residency requirements to fill a vacancy in the Legislature and voting rights of formerly incarcerated individuals. You can watch from home.

To be clear, I’m not saying the two topics are related but the scheduling makes you smile.

Over in the Eastern Panhandle, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races has released its 2023 stakes schedule for horse racing. The schedule features 24 stakes races worth an even $4 million in total purses.

I love military news: Braxton County Commission is doing recognition at the County Courthouse for a Braxton County native who is undoubtedly the highest ranking and most decorated soldier to hail from the area, Brigadier General James Kemp McLaughlin. Congratulations.

Need some fun this weekend? Here in Charleston, The Pride of Capitol High School – the school band – is hosting a Bingo fundraiser on Saturday. The tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at door and include all 20 games of Bingo. All the prizes are valued at over $100. Prizes include: 65” TV, Outdoor fire pit, Sporting Event Tickets, Keurig coffee pot, Kate Spade purse, Vera Bradley gift set, tattoo gift certificate, Cuisinart Food Processor, Ninja Foodi AirFryer, and many other awesome items!

See ya tomorrow.

