Today at the Capitol: WV Legislature, committee schedules for Thursday, Jan. 26

Thursday, Jan. 26

16th day of the 2023 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Activities Calendar:

EMS Coalition Upper, House Rotunda

Mine Workers/Black Lung, Upper Senate Rotunda

Hunger Free Day at the Legislature, Lower Rotunda

WV Chamber Legislative Reception, Culture Center at 5 pm

SENATE

SENATE CALENDAR

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 5 : US Navy S1 Paul McCue Bridge

: US Navy S1 Paul McCue Bridge SR 15: Designating January 26, 2023, as Hunger-Free WV Day at Legislature

THIRD READING

Eng. SB 21: Requiring certain documents that contain wage records be considered confidential

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 202 : Increasing terms of Natural Resources Commission members from four to seven years

: Increasing terms of Natural Resources Commission members from four to seven years Com. Sub. for SB 254 : Relating generally to mandatory state inspection of certain motor vehicles

: Relating generally to mandatory state inspection of certain motor vehicles SB 276 : Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal

: Awarding service weapon of retiring State Fire Marshal SB 283 : Relating to Military Incentive Program

: Relating to Military Incentive Program Com. Sub. for SB 292 : Health Care Sharing Ministries Freedom to Share Act

: Health Care Sharing Ministries Freedom to Share Act Com. Sub. for SB 298 : Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency

: Relating to non-federally declared emergencies and non-states of emergency Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2530 : Relating to the extension of the expiration of temporary registration plates from sixty days to ninety days

: Relating to the extension of the expiration of temporary registration plates from sixty days to ninety days Eng. HB 2533: Relating to a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the duration of the applicant’s life

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 51 : Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation

: Requiring impact statement in certain instances of school closing or consolidation Com. Sub. for SB 239 : Requiring Commissioner of Bureau for Behavioral Health to engage certain providers and leaders to study homeless demographic

: Requiring Commissioner of Bureau for Behavioral Health to engage certain providers and leaders to study homeless demographic SB 241 : Relating to Patient Brokering Act

: Relating to Patient Brokering Act Com. Sub. for SB 243 : Requiring substance use disorder inpatient providers to provide transportation to patients

: Requiring substance use disorder inpatient providers to provide transportation to patients Com. Sub. for SB 248 : Clarifying when excess funds accumulated by boards are to be transferred to General Revenue Fund

: Clarifying when excess funds accumulated by boards are to be transferred to General Revenue Fund SB 251 : Displaying official motto of United States in public schools and institutions of higher education

: Displaying official motto of United States in public schools and institutions of higher education Com. Sub. for SB 258 : Eliminating ceiling on fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit

: Eliminating ceiling on fair market value of consumer goods and permitting dealer to require security deposit Com. Sub. for SB 270 : Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation

: Adding exemption to permit requirement for cremation Com. Sub. for SB 271 : Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board

: Modifying approval process requirements for First Responders Honor Board Com. Sub. for SB 282 : Creating WV Guardian Program

: Creating WV Guardian Program Com. Sub. for SB 426 : Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems

: Banning use of certain products and platforms deemed unsafe or high risk on government systems Com. Sub. for SB 439: Establishing design-build program for DEP

Senate Committee Schedule

9 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 249 : Amending Real Estate License Act

: Amending Real Estate License Act SB 240 : Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection

: Requiring state board of examination or registration proceedings to be open to public inspection Com. Sub. for SB 294 : Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase

: Clarifying amount of deputy sheriff annual salary increase SB 457: Removing certain activities Alcohol Beverage Control Commission licensee is prohibited to permit on private club premises

9 a.m.: Education (451M)

SB 222 : Creating taskforce to consider options for direct funding of adult education learning centers

: Creating taskforce to consider options for direct funding of adult education learning centers SB 306 : Establishing Summer Feeding for All Program

: Establishing Summer Feeding for All Program SB 428: Revising requirements of local school improvement councils

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Presentation: PJM Transmission Grid

o Asim Z. Haque, VP, State Policy and Member Services, PJM

o Gary A. Jack, Senior Corporate Counsel, FirstEnergy Corp.

o David R. Ball, VP, Energy Delivery Ops., AEP

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HB 2029 : Repealing the creation of an all-payor claims database

: Repealing the creation of an all-payor claims database SB 273 : Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county

: Relating to allocation of child protective workers in counties based upon population of county HB 2018 : Permitting the managed care case coordinator to attend the multidisciplinary team meeting

: Permitting the managed care case coordinator to attend the multidisciplinary team meeting SB 267: Updating law regarding prior authorizations

2 p.m.: Judiciary Subcommittee A – Criminal Law (208W)

Com. Sub. for SB 49 : Establishing criminal offense for being under influence of controlled substance unless specifically prescribed

: Establishing criminal offense for being under influence of controlled substance unless specifically prescribed Com. Sub. for SB 72 : Modifying definition of sexual contact

: Modifying definition of sexual contact Com. Sub. for SB 78 : Creating felony offense of aggravated cruelty to animals

: Creating felony offense of aggravated cruelty to animals Com. Sub. for SB 120 : Requiring registered sex offenders pay annual fee

: Requiring registered sex offenders pay annual fee Com. Sub. for SB 187 : Creating new criminal offenses of sexual contact, intrusion, or abuse of students by school employee

: Creating new criminal offenses of sexual contact, intrusion, or abuse of students by school employee Com. Sub. for SB 191: Relating to liability for payment of court costs as condition of pretrial diversion agreement

2 p.m.: Judiciary Subcommittee B – Elections (451M)

SB 50 : Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature

: Requiring one-year residency within district or county to fill vacancy in Legislature SB 235: Relating to voting rights of formerly incarcerated individuals

2 p.m.: Judiciary Subcommittee C – Civil Justice and Courts (219M)

Com. Sub. for SB 229 : Limiting liability of landowners when land is used for noncommercial recreational purposes

: Limiting liability of landowners when land is used for noncommercial recreational purposes Com. Sub. for SB 42: Adjusting interest rate paid in condemnation cases

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

The full Senate Judiciary Committee will not meet on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Presentation : West Virginia Parkways Authority – Jeffrey A. Miller, Executive Director

: West Virginia Parkways Authority – Jeffrey A. Miller, Executive Director Budget Presentation: West Virginia Department of Transportation – Jimmy Wriston, P.E., Cabinet Secretary

Senate Bills to be Introduced:

SB 477 : Relating to financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds (Nelson; Pensions)

: Relating to financing municipal policemen’s and firemen’s pension and relief funds (Nelson; Pensions) SB 478 : Relating to Jumpstart Savings Program (Grady; Finance)

: Relating to Jumpstart Savings Program (Grady; Finance) SB 479 : Expanding certain insurance coverages for pregnant women (FN) (Grady; Health and Human Resources then Finance)

: Expanding certain insurance coverages for pregnant women (FN) (Grady; Health and Human Resources then Finance) SB 480 : Modifying group accident and sickness insurance requirements (Oliverio, Azinger, Barrett, Queen; Banking and Insurance)

: Modifying group accident and sickness insurance requirements (Oliverio, Azinger, Barrett, Queen; Banking and Insurance) SB 481 : Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program (Roberts, Caputo, Jeffries, Nelson, Smith, Stover; Economic Development)

: Extending sunset provision of Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program (Roberts, Caputo, Jeffries, Nelson, Smith, Stover; Economic Development) SB 482 : Modifying number, allocation, and terms of office of certain judges for next general election (Trump; Judiciary then Finance)

: Modifying number, allocation, and terms of office of certain judges for next general election (Trump; Judiciary then Finance) SB 483 : Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings (FN) (Barrett; Finance)

: Relating to taxation of gambling and lottery winnings (FN) (Barrett; Finance) SB 484 : Clarifying terms and offense of human smuggling (Rucker; Judiciary)

: Clarifying terms and offense of human smuggling (Rucker; Judiciary) SB 485: PFAS Protection Act (FN) (Trump, Smith, Caputo, Oliverio, Jeffries, Plymale, Rucker, Woodrum; Agriculture and Natural Resources then Finance)

House of Delegates

HOUSE SPECIAL CALENDAR

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

THIRD READING

H. B. 2113 – Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2531 – Requiring cooperation between the rail company and the Division of Highways when construction or maintenance activities are conducted by the company (Linville) (Regular)

SECOND READING

S. B. 143 – Relating to Adopt-A-Stream Program (Phillips) (Regular) [Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending]

S. B. 231 – Transferring administration of WV Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Funds Program to Department of Economic Development (Regular)

H. B. 2171 – Removing obsolete provisions regarding DOH standards for studded tires and chains (Linville) (Regular)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2221 – Relating to bankruptcy (Capito) (Regular)

H. B. 2597 – Amending performance evaluations of professional personnel (Ellington) (Regular)

H. B. 2800 – All relating to authorizing legislative rules regarding higher education (Ellington) (Regular)

House Committee Schedule

9 a.m. – Committee on Workforce Development, East Wing Committee Room, 215E

Agenda:

Consideration of HB 2933, Increase in fines and criminal penalties when an employer fails to maintain employment records of an unauthorized employee.

Consideration of HB 2779, To make those who fail drug test ineligible for unemployment.

9 a.m. – Committee on Jails and Prisons, Judiciary Committee Room, 410M

Agenda:

SB 141 – Adding DOC and Rehab employees working at certain institutions to WV Emergency Responders Survivor Benefits Act.

HB 2548 – Relating to temporary identification cards for released inmates.

HB 2879 – To provide a pay increase to state correctional workers in West Virginia.

10 a.m. – Committee on Senior, Children and Family Issues, Finance Committee Room, 460M

Agenda:

H. B. 2538, Relating to foster care.

11 a.m. – The full House will convene in the Chamber

1 p.m. – Committee on Technology and Infrastructure, Education Committee Room, 434M

Agenda:

House Bill 2691, Authorizing the Division of Highways to promulgate a legislative rule relating to construction and reconstruction of state roads (lied over)

House Bill 2599, Creating the utility pole rights of way and easement mapping initiative

House Bill 2878, To grant the Fleet Management Division oversight authority of the state vehicle fleet

Ms. Susan Pierce, West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office

1 p.m. – Committee on Energy and Manufacturing, Judiciary Committee Room, 410M

Agenda:

House Bill 2817, Relating to Public Service Commission jurisdiction over alternative fuel for motor vehicles

House Bill 2870, Correcting a reference relating to siting certificates for certain electric generating facilities

3 p.m. – Committee on Health and Human Resources, East Wing Committee Room, 215E

Agenda:

HB 2613 – Relating to the administration of anesthetics

HB 3061 – Relating to updating the authority of the Foster Care Ombudsman

HB 2710 – Authorizing the Board of Dentistry to promulgate a legislative rule relating to dental recovery networks (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2715 – Authorizing the Board of Medicine to promulgate a legislative rule relating to licensing of physicians and podiatric physicians and disciplinary procedures for applicants, licensees, credential holders (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2716 – Authorizing the Board of Medicine to promulgate a legislative rule relating to licensure, practice requirements, disciplinary and complaint procedures, continuing education, physician assistants (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2717 – Authorizing the Board of Medicine to promulgate a legislative rule relating to collaborative pharmacy practice (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2718 – Authorizing the Board of Medicine to promulgate a legislative rule relating to prohibiting sexual misconduct by health care practitioners (2nd REF JUD)

HB -2719 Authorizing the Board of Optometry to promulgate a legislative rule relating to optometric telehealth practice (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2720 – Authorizing the Board of Osteopathic Medicine to promulgate a legislative rule relating to osteopathic physician assistants (2nd REF Jud)

HB 2721 – Authorizing the Board of Pharmacy to promulgate a legislative rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2722 – Authorizing the Board of Pharmacy to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Uniform Controlled Substance Act (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2723 – Authorizing the Board of Pharmacy to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Board of Pharmacy rules for registration of pharmacy technicians (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2724 – Authorizing the Board of Pharmacy to promulgate a legislative rule relating to regulations governing pharmacy permits (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2725 – Authorizing the Board of Pharmacy to promulgate a legislative rule relating to inspections (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2726 – Authorizing the Board of Pharmacy to promulgate a legislative rule relating to Donated Drug Repository Program (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2727 – Authorizing the Psychologists to promulgate a legislative rule relating to code of conduct (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2728 – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to telehealth practice (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2729 – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to practitioner requirements for accessing the West Virginia Controlled Substance Monitoring Program database (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2730 – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to fees for services rendered by the board (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2731 – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to continuing education and competence (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2732 – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to limited prescriptive authority for nurses in advanced practice (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2733 – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to advanced practice registered nurse licensure requirements (2nd REF JUD)

HB 2734 – Authorizing the Board of Registered Nurses to promulgate a legislative rule relating to requirements for registration and licensure and conduct constituting professional misconduct (2nd REF JUD)

House Bill to be Introduced:

HB3062. By Del. Linville – Relating to grass roots lobbying campaigns – To the Judiciary

HB3063. By Del. Linville – Relating to requirements for disclosure of donor contributions – To the Judiciary

HB3064. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia State Police – To Finance

HB3065. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – Aeronautics Commission – To Finance

HB3066. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Supplementing and amending appropriations to the Department of Education, State Board of Education – State Aid to Schools – To Finance

HB3067. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – Public Transit – To Finance

HB3068. By Del. Holstein, Statler, Toney, Steele, Dittman, Keaton, Hanna, Clark and Hardy – To provide debt incentives for STEM teachers (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB3069. By Del. Kimble, C. Pritt, Jeffries, Butler, Kirby, Ridenour, Longanacre, Pinson, Mazzocchi, Phillips and McGeehan – Require that all injuries and side effects from vaccines be reported by medical professional to the Bureau for Public Health – To Health and Human Resources

HB3070. By Del. Kirby, E. Pritt, A. Hall, Brooks, Vance, Foggin and Ridenour – Increasing Retirement Benefits for Public Employees (FN) – To Pensions and Retirement then Finance

HB3071. By Del. Gearheart, Longanacre, Butler, Householder, Honaker, Brooks, Barnhart, Dean, Smith, Hanna and A. Hall – Requiring the approval of the Legislature and the Governor before additional bonds may be issued by the Parkways Authority – To Technology and Infrastructure then Finance

HB3072. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Department of Homeland Security, Division of Administrative Services – To Finance

HB3073. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Supplementing and amending appropriations to Adjutant General – State Militia – To Finance

HB3074. By Del. Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker) and Skaff [By Request of the Executive] – Supplementing appropriations to the Department of Transportation, Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities – To Finance

HB3075. By Del. Devault – To clarify that municipal B&O taxes shall only apply to the owner of a contract, and not to subcontractors on a project (FN) – To Political Subdivisions then Finance

HB3076. By Del. Howell, Clark, Summers, Ellington, Storch, Westfall, Hornby, Crouse, Dittman, Petitto and Heckert – Relating to hiring of therapists in schools (FN) – To Education then Finance

HB3077. By Del. Tully, Summers, Brooks, Jennings, Longanacre, Foster, Barnhart, Kelly, Hott, Rohrbach and Burkhammer – Relating to making the use of the multi-state real time tracking system permanent – To Health and Human Resources

HB3078. By Del. Summers, Hanshaw (Mr. Speaker), Ellington, Statler, Riley and Kelly – Allow state employees to cash in on certain benefits (FN) – To Finance

HB3079. By Del. Westfall – Relating to modify group accident and sickness insurance requirements – To Banking and Insurance then the Judiciary

HB3080. By Del. Walker and Griffith – To mandate sharp containers, AED monitors, and first aid kits at WV rest areas – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB3081. By Del. Walker – To abolish felony murder charge in West Virginia – To the Judiciary

HB3082. By Del. Hardy, Foster, Ridenour, Hornby, Butler and Keaton – Reducing rates for legal advertisement – To the Judiciary

HB3083. By Del. Foster – Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting certain ordinances, regulations, local policies, local resolutions, or other legal requirements – To Political Subdivisions then the Judiciary

HB3084. By Del. Ellington, Statler, Toney, Clark, Mazzocchi, Longanacre and Foggin – Relating to revising provisions related to public charter schools – To Education then Finance

HB3085. By Del. Rohrbach, Shamblin, Ferrell, W. Hall and Howell – Relating to hiring a “therapist” in WVDE – To Education

HB3086. By Del. Young – Men’s Equality Act (FN) – To Health and Human Resources then Finance

HB3087. By Del. Young – Concerning the right of consumers of electricity to interconnect energy storage systems for use on their property – To Energy and Manufacturing

HB3088. By Del. Young – Relating to the Energy Storage Procurement Act (FN) – To Energy and Manufacturing

HB3089. By Del. Young – Tax credits for employers providing child care (FN) – To Finance

HB3090. By Del. Foster – Repeal the code provisions requiring auctioneers to be licensed and for auctions to be conducted by a licensed auctioneer (FN) – To Agriculture and Natural Resources then Government Organization

HB3091. By Del. Foster – Requiring counties provide fiscal information for State Auditor’s WV Checkbook website (FN) – To Government Organization

HB3092. By Del. Foster – Relating to in-state food service permit reciprocity – To Health and Human Resources

HB3093. By Del. Howell, Clark, Storch, Westfall, Hornby, Crouse, Dittman, Petitto and Heckert – Creating a tax credit against the corporate net income tax for companies paying moving expenses of employees to West Virginia (FN) – To Economic Development and Tourism then Finance

HB3094. By Del. Howell, Storch, Hornby, Crouse, Dittman, Petitto and Heckert – To create the Remote Worker Home Development Act – To Economic Development and Tourism then Finance

HB3095. By Del. Howell, Westfall, Dean, Jeffries, Fast, Zatezalo, Kelly, Phillips, Hillenbrand, Clark and Storch – Creating a Department of Economic Development grant program relating to agricultural vocational and technical training facilities at West Virginia schools (FN) – To Economic Development and Tourism then Education

HB3096. By Del. Howell, Clark, Westfall, Hornby, Crouse, Dittman, Petitto and Heckert – Creating the Distribution and Manufacturing Center Tax Credit Act (FN) – To Economic Development and Tourism then Finance