Betsy Miles takes you ‘Miles in a Minute’ with her daily updates from across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia Executive Director Betsy Miles takes readers “Miles in a Minute” with quick updates on events around the Mountain State.

Miles in a Minute

Wow. What a good night.

West Virginia Press hosted its Legislative Media Social Thursday night at the West Virginia Culture Center on the Capitol Campus from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. It was an enjoyable time.

Thanks to the many Senators, Delegates, state employees, lobbyists and other representatives who stopped by the Media Social to talk with journalists from across West Virginia.

We were able to relax, talk and discuss many things: From legislation to family to changes in society.

Everyone enjoyed the great food and beverages from The Olive Tree in South Charleston.

Special thanks to Digital Relativity for its support of the event and to our corporate partners AARP-WV, WVU and the WVPA Foundation for their support of all media events.

At the legislature today, you might find this interesting: At 11:30 a.m., the Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss the Com. Sub. for S. B. 495 – Providing correctional institutions and juvenile facilities video and audio records be confidential. If you can’t watch it live, you should be able to watch it on the archives.

See ya Monday.

