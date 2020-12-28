Bethany College Professor Emerita named West Virginia Social Worker of the Year

The Intelligencer

BETHANY, W.Va. – Kathy Shelek-Furbee has been an integral part of Bethany College for more than three decades and, as she heads into retirement, she earned another major honor.

The West Virginia Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers has recognized Shelek-Furbee, now a professor emerita at Bethany, as the West Virginia Social Worker of the Year. The annual award recognizes significant contributions in the field of social work and to West Virginia.

Shelek-Furbee was given the award during a digital ceremony. She noted that her colleagues were with her along the way.

“I’ve been doubly blessed both as a social worker and an educator that I’ve got to do two things that I really love to do a lot, and most people can’t say they get to do one,” she said.

Shelek-Furbee joined the Bethany faculty in 1984, became director of the social work program in 2001, and chair in 2007. Under the Wheeling native’s guidance, more than 200 social workers have graduated and have contributed to their field and their communities in a variety of roles. She also advised students in Bethany’s KALON leadership program for more than 20 years…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/community/2020/12/bethany-college-professor-emerita-named-w-va-social-worker-of-the-year/