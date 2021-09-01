Bells to ring honoring Rosie the Riveters around the country and the world on Labor Day Weekend

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.VA.- Local residents will gather at the Morgantown Fire Station on High Street at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6th, Labor Day to recognize and give thanks for the contributions of women who supported the World War II effort as “Rosie the Riveters.” They will be joined by Rosie enthusiasts world wide in ringing bells at various locations (Washington DC, Philadelpia, the Netherlands) over the Labor Day weekend.

“Time is running out to learn from the American women who worked in U.S. factories to support the war effort,” said Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, who will emcee the event.

Featured speaker at the event will be local Rosie the Riveter, Anna Hess. One of the youngest living Rosies, Anna Hess, turned 93 this month. “I was 15 when my parents moved from Roane County to work in the factories in Akron Ohio,” she said. Ms. Hess worked in a factory that made tires for tanks and trucks for the war effort, moving after the war with her husband to his hometown, Morgantown, WV, to raise their family.

Ms. Hess’ husband Frank was a Morgantown firefighter. Helping to plan the bell-ringing ceremony in 2018, she noticed that the bell which used to be in front of the Spruce Street fire station where her husband worked, had been moved to the South High Street station. After inquiring about the bell, Morgantown firefighters enthusiastically joined in the effort to honor the widow of one of their former members. They will participate in ceremonies again this year.

Delegate Fleischauer will read a written statement provided by Jean Malone, a Rosie who now lives in Bruceton Mills and is 99 and ½ years young. Jean worked as a welder on Neville Island near Pittsburgh, helping to build the landing craft that were used in the Normandy invasion. Her statement, written to her grand-daughter Rosie, will share what she thinks young girls need to know about the contributions of the Rosie the Riveters.

“Ringing bells is a simple, powerful, positive way for people to do something meaningful in unity, just as Rosies did in World War II,” said Anne Montague, founder of Thanks Plain and Simple!, which is part of the American Rosie Movement, a nonprofit organization that works to recognize the leadership of Rosies and give thanks those who are still living. “Rosies helped shorten the war, stepping up to do jobs traditionally done by men. Not every Rosie riveted airplanes,” she added, “Rosies also worked on farms, in factories, and in shipbuilding.”

Girl Scout Troops from Monongalia County will lead the pledge of allegiance and share refreshments. City Council woman Ixya Vega will share greetings from the City of Morgantown. The event is free and open to the public. Off street parking will be available at the Board of Education offices (13 S. High St.).