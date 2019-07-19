Belgian scouts coming to Elkins, W.Va.

By Eliana McCutcheon for The Inter-Mountain of Elkins, W.Va.

ELKINS, W.Va. — On Saturday, 800 Belgian scouts, ranging from 14 years old and up, will arrive at Camp Pioneer and Davis & Elkins College to experience West Virginian culture on their way to the World Scout Jamboree in Mount Hope.

In Beverly, 400 scouts camping out in Camp Pioneer’s Dakan Arena.

“We never dreamed of the arena being used in this nature, but the scouts are looking forward to being able to camp out, but also being able to be protected from the weather,” said Sarah Cunningham, 4-H director at Camp Pioneer. “We are glad to be able to accommodate them. Camp Pioneer has workers and I have also reached out to some of the clubs, presidents, and leaders in 4H to help serve and teach our guests.” …

