Audio from weekend West Virginia GOP meetings raises more questions about chairman selection

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As lawmakers consider making changes to state party executive committees, questions remain about two votes held last week to choose a new chairperson of the West Virginia Republican Party.

According to a review of audio from last Saturday’s West Virginia Republican Party Executive Committee winter meeting in Charleston, the vote for Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee Chairman Mark Harris and former state party chairman Conrad Lucas ended in a tie 56-56 vote with one member abstaining.

Saturday’s meeting had 113 members and proxy votes, with only two proxy votes allowed per member present. The secretary who counted the roll call vote had Harris with 57 votes and Lucas with 55 votes. Questions were raised by Berkeley County REC Chairman and Senate President Craig Blair about the vote total after several committee members had different vote totals from the secretary.

“I’m only interested in accurate results,” Blair said. “Our results did not match what you presented to these people here … this was a neck-and-neck race all the way to the end.” …

