As gas shortage continues, West Virginia’s Attorney General Morrisey joins other AGs in letter to Biden condemning Keystone XL project shutdown

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the Southeast slowly recovers from the Colonial Pipeline outage, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday that he has joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in calling upon President Biden to support additional energy infrastructure.

“Americans depend upon safe and secure energy supplies, which is why we must build and maintain robust energy infrastructure that is resilient in the face of accidents and sabotage,” they said in their Monday letter to Biden. “A temporary shutdown of one pipeline’s full-capacity operations shouldn’t bring half the country to the brink. We need more safe and clean energy sources.”

The letter links the effects of the Colonial shutdown to Biden’s shutdown of the Keystone XL Pipeline and his subsequent response to the shortages triggered by the Colonial incident.

“When you were vice-president, your State Department concluded multiple times that Keystone XL was a net positive for the economy, the environment, and energy security,” the letter says. “And just days ago, your energy secretary acknowledged that a pipeline — as opposed to other transport methods — ‘is the best way to go’ when it comes to moving fossil fuels. But your administration’s current approach exchanges those fact-based conclusions for the faddish preoccupations of your coastal elite constituencies…

