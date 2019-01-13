As federal shutdown continued, Harpers Ferry, W.Va., still a hot spot
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. — With the partial federal government shutdown set to enter a record 22nd day Sunday, business owners here say the main thing they’re dealing with is confusion from their customers.
“Many people don’t know that the park (Harpers Ferry National Historical Park) and its museums are closed and what that means,” said Crystal Grimsley, manager of The Vintage Lady. “The shuttle isn’t running so people have to find places to park. They can still park at the train station and there’s metered parking.” …
