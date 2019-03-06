Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, March 6
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
57th Day of the Legislative Session
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 69: Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots boys’ basketball team on winning 2018 Class AAA state championship
- SR 70: Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots boys’ swim team for winning 2018 State Championship
- SR 71: Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots boys’ soccer team for winning 2018 Class AAA State Championship
- SR 72: Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots golf team for winning 2019 Class AAA State Championship
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- Com. Sub. for SCR 26: Thompson-Lambert Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for SCR 45: US Army Corporal T-5 Albert John “Engine” Arco Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for HCR 11: U. S. Army Command Sergeant Major Timothy Allen Bolyard Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for HCR 26: George” Roush Memorial Bridge – (Com. amend. pending)
- Com. Sub. for HCR 32: Requesting the Secretary of the Department of Transportation to authorize raising highway speed limits, where appropriate, to 75 miles per hour on Interstate highways in West Virginia and to 70 miles per hour on West Virginia’s Appalachian Corridor highways – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- HCR 44: U. S. Marine Corps PFC Randall Carl Phelps Memorial Bridge
- HCR 48: Urging the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health to designate Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as a public health issue
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 150: Budget Bill
- Eng. HB 2009: Creating a new category of Innovation in Education grant program
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2020: Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2083: Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2515: Exempting the sale and installation of mobility enhancing equipment from the sales and use tax
- Eng. HB 2530: Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2550: Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program (original similar to SB602)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2617: Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2647: Self Storage Limited License Act – (Com. title amend. pending)
SECOND READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2001: Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2363: Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2420: Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2452: Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office
- Eng. HB 2480: Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2579: Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership (original similar to SB 406)
- Eng. HB 2667: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2703: Relating to refunds of excise taxes collected from dealers of petroleum products – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2853: Establishing the West Virginia Program for Open Education Resources
- Eng. HB 2954: Defining certain terms used in insurance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 591)
- Eng. HB 2992: Relating to governmental websites – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 3135: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce, Development Office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 3144: North Central Appalachian Coal Severance Tax Rebate Act – (Com. amend. pending)
FIRST READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2004: Providing for a program of instruction in workforce preparedness – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2209: Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2378: Relating generally to grounds for revocation of a teaching certificate – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2396: West Virginia Fresh Food Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2412: Relating to criminal acts concerning government procurement of commodities and services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2422: Relating to the time for the observation of “Celebrate Freedom Week”
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2524: Permitting a pharmacist to convert prescriptions authorizing refills under certain circumstances – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2541: Requiring certain safety measures be taken at public schools – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2601: Relating to the review and approval of state property leases
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2661: Relating to natural gas utilities
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2662: Relating to certificates or employment of school personnel – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2715: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons
- Eng. HB 2716: Relating to vessel lighting and equipment requirements
- Eng. HB 2739: Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2768: Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2809: Relating to prohibited acts and penalties in the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Area
- Eng. HB 2816: Removing the terms “hearing impaired,” “hearing impairment,” and “deaf mute” from the West Virginia Code and substituting terms
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2831: Finding and declaring certain claims against the state and its agencies to be moral obligations of the state – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 2846: Designating a “Back the Blue” plate in support of law-enforcement personnel – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2849: Establishing different classes of pharmacy technicians – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 2850: Relating to qualifications for commercial driver’s license
- Eng. HB 2926: Requiring the Secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to study the housing needs of veterans
- Eng. HB 2934: West Virginia Lottery Interactive Wagering Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2982: Amending and updating the laws relating to auctioneers – (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 619)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3016: Relating to the State Aeronautics Commission
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3057: Relating to the Adult Drug Court Participation Fund
- Eng. HB 3132: Relating to exempting providers that serve no more than 30 patients with office-based medication-assisted treatment
- Eng. HB 3141: Requiring capitol building commission authorization for certain renovations – (Com. amend. pending)
9 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- Concurrent Resolutions (bridge and road naming)
10 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- HB 3020: Relating to sole source contracts for goods and services with nonprofit corporations affiliated with the respective education institutions
- HB 2856: Relating to the administration of the operating fund of the securities division of the Auditor’s office
- SCR 1: Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the state’s appraisal laws as they relate to Broker Price Opinions, Inspections, and evaluations and how they compare to other states’ laws
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- HB 2014: West Virginia Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets Act
- HB 2049: Relating to a prime contractor’s responsibility for wages and benefits
- HB 2164: Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right
- HB 2229: Adding violations of law upon which a public servant’s retirement plan may be forfeited
- HB 2365: Clarifying the definition of an employee for the purposes of unemployment compensation and workers’ compensation
- HB 2474: Relating to a reserving methodology for health insurance and annuity contracts
- HB 2479: Corporate Governance Annual Disclosure Act
- HB 2618: Including undue influence as a factor in the definition of financial exploitation of an elderly person or protected person
- HB 2670: Relating to damages for medical monitoring
- HB 2709: Relating to hunting licenses
- HB 2779: Providing that proceeds from certain oil and gas wells to persons whose name or address are unknown are to be kept in a special fund
- HB 2866: Relating to the termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases
- HB 2933: Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse resulting in injury
- HB 2968: Adding remote service unit to the definition of customer bank communications terminals
- HB 2392: Allowing the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner to issue special one-day licenses for charitable events
- HB 2079: Removing certain limitations on medical cannabis grower, processor and dispensary licenses
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for HB 2673: Creating the Oil and Gas Abandoned Well Plugging Fund
- Com. Sub. for HB 2807: Creating an additional modification to the West Virginia adjusted gross income of shareholders of S corporations engaged in banking
- HB 3142: Relating to reducing the severance tax on thermal or steam coal
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
10:00 a.m. – GW Soccer Citation, Delegate Nelson
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 1 – Increasing access to career education and workforce training
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 187 – Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 285 – Relating to sale of homemade food items
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 537 – Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 546 – Relating to health care provider taxes
- S. B. 587 – Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers
- S. B. 617 – Relating to method of payment to Municipal Pensions Security Fund
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 653 – Relating generally to practice of medical corporations
- S. B. 675 – Requiring DEP create and implement Adopt-A-Stream Program
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 4 – Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 90 – Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 153 – Providing greater flexibility for making infrastructure project grants
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 199 – Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 233 – Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 238 – Increasing certain penalties for passing stopped school bus
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 241 – Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 317 – Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 318 – Transferring Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to Attorney General’s office
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 357 – Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 392 – Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 400 – Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 402 – Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 404 – Relating generally to sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 405 – Increasing limit on additional expenses incurred in preparing notice list for redemption (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 421 – Relating to annual legislative review of economic development tax credit
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 485 – Clarifying notification requirements for property insurance purposes
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 487 – Relating to admissibility of health care staffing requirements in litigation (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 493 – Correcting terminology referring to racing vehicles illegally on street
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 496 – Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 511 – Creating alternating wine proprietorships
- S. B. 535 – Allowing City of Buckhannon begin collecting sales and service and use tax on July 1, 2019
- S. B. 566 – Relating to compensation for State Athletic Commission members (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 596 – Adjusting voluntary contribution amounts on certain DMV forms (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 597 – Conforming state law to federal law for registration of appraisal management companies
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 600 – Relating to preservation of biological evidence obtained through criminal investigations and trials (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 605 – Permitting Secondary Schools Athletic Commission discipline schools for not following protocol for concussions and head injuries
- S. B. 625 – Clarifying and defining authority of State Athletic Commission
- S. B. 633 – Authorizing Board of Physical Therapy conduct criminal background checks on applicants for licenses (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 655 – Relating to conservation districts generally
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 657 – Providing consumer protection regarding self-propelled farm equipment
- S. B. 658 – Relating to motor vehicle salesperson licenses
- S. B. 672 – Authorizing School Building Authority to promulgate legislative rules
- S. B. 673 – Relating to public higher education accountability and planning
- S. B. 676 – Relating to off-road vehicle recreation
FIRST READING
- S. B. 16 – Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 30 – Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer
- S. B. 36 – Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 40 – Establishing Military Service Members Court program (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 103 – Relating generally to Public Defender Services (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 124 – Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 147 – Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 152 – Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 264 – Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 291 – Relating generally to survivor benefits for emergency response providers
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 329 – Relating to agricultural education in high schools
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 340 – Repealing obsolete provisions of code relating to WV Physicians Mutual Insurance Company
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 369 – Relating to generic drug products
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 396 – Waiving occupational licensing fees for low-income individuals and military families
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 398 – Relating to compensation for senior judges (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 461 – Providing for personal income tax withholding on certain lottery winnings
- S. B. 499 – Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 502 – Exempting sales of investment metal bullion and coins
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 538 – Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 539 – Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in WV State Police Retirement System Plan B (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 543 – Relating generally to automobile warranties and inspections
- S. B. 550 – Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of state
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 561 – Permitting Alcohol Beverage Control Administration request assistance of local law enforcement (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 601 – Relating to mandatory supervision of adult inmates
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 603 – Exempting certain activities from licensing requirements for engaging in business of currency exchange (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 613 – Requiring DNR include election of organ donation on hunting licenses
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 622 – Relating generally to regulation and control of financing elections
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 632 – Improving student safety (Education Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 640 – Regulating sudden cardiac arrest prevention
- S. B. 656 – Relating to electronic filing of tax returns (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 665 – Allowing for expedited oil and gas well permitting (Energy Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 669 – Allowing appointment of commissioners to acknowledge signatures (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 670 – Relating to WV College Prepaid Tuition and Savings Program