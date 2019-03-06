Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, March 6

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

57th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: Fair Shake Network Ice Cream Social, Upper House Rotunda; WV Music Education Day, Upper Senate Rotunda (1 Table).

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

RESOLUTIONS

SR 69 : Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots boys’ basketball team on winning 2018 Class AAA state championship

: Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots boys’ basketball team on winning 2018 Class AAA state championship SR 70 : Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots boys’ swim team for winning 2018 State Championship

: Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots boys’ swim team for winning 2018 State Championship SR 71 : Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots boys’ soccer team for winning 2018 Class AAA State Championship

: Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots boys’ soccer team for winning 2018 Class AAA State Championship SR 72: Congratulating George Washington High School Patriots golf team for winning 2019 Class AAA State Championship

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for SCR 26 : Thompson-Lambert Memorial Bridge

: Thompson-Lambert Memorial Bridge Com. Sub. for SCR 45 : US Army Corporal T-5 Albert John “Engine” Arco Memorial Bridge

: US Army Corporal T-5 Albert John “Engine” Arco Memorial Bridge Com. Sub. for HCR 11 : U. S. Army Command Sergeant Major Timothy Allen Bolyard Memorial Bridge

: U. S. Army Command Sergeant Major Timothy Allen Bolyard Memorial Bridge Com. Sub. for HCR 26 : George” Roush Memorial Bridge – (Com. amend. pending)

: George” Roush Memorial Bridge – (Com. amend. pending) Com. Sub. for HCR 32 : Requesting the Secretary of the Department of Transportation to authorize raising highway speed limits, where appropriate, to 75 miles per hour on Interstate highways in West Virginia and to 70 miles per hour on West Virginia’s Appalachian Corridor highways – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Requesting the Secretary of the Department of Transportation to authorize raising highway speed limits, where appropriate, to 75 miles per hour on Interstate highways in West Virginia and to 70 miles per hour on West Virginia’s Appalachian Corridor highways – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) HCR 44 : U. S. Marine Corps PFC Randall Carl Phelps Memorial Bridge

: U. S. Marine Corps PFC Randall Carl Phelps Memorial Bridge HCR 48: Urging the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health to designate Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as a public health issue

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 150 : Budget Bill

: Budget Bill Eng. HB 2009 : Creating a new category of Innovation in Education grant program

: Creating a new category of Innovation in Education grant program Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2020 : Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution

: Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2083 : Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2515 : Exempting the sale and installation of mobility enhancing equipment from the sales and use tax

: Exempting the sale and installation of mobility enhancing equipment from the sales and use tax Eng. HB 2530 : Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2550 : Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program (original similar to SB602)

: Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program (original similar to SB602) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2617 : Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2647: Self Storage Limited License Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2001 : Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2363 : Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2420 : Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2452: Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office

Eng. HB 2480 : Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2579 : Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership (original similar to SB 406)

: Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership (original similar to SB 406) Eng. HB 2667 : Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections

: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2703 : Relating to refunds of excise taxes collected from dealers of petroleum products – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to refunds of excise taxes collected from dealers of petroleum products – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 2853 : Establishing the West Virginia Program for Open Education Resources

: Establishing the West Virginia Program for Open Education Resources Eng. HB 2954 : Defining certain terms used in insurance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 591)

: Defining certain terms used in insurance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 591) Eng. HB 2992 : Relating to governmental websites – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to governmental websites – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 3135 : Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce, Development Office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce, Development Office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3144: North Central Appalachian Coal Severance Tax Rebate Act – (Com. amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2004 : Providing for a program of instruction in workforce preparedness – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Providing for a program of instruction in workforce preparedness – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2209 : Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician

: Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2378 : Relating generally to grounds for revocation of a teaching certificate – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Relating generally to grounds for revocation of a teaching certificate – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2396 : West Virginia Fresh Food Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: West Virginia Fresh Food Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2412 : Relating to criminal acts concerning government procurement of commodities and services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to criminal acts concerning government procurement of commodities and services – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2422 : Relating to the time for the observation of “Celebrate Freedom Week”

: Relating to the time for the observation of “Celebrate Freedom Week” Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2524 : Permitting a pharmacist to convert prescriptions authorizing refills under certain circumstances – (Com. amends. pending)

: Permitting a pharmacist to convert prescriptions authorizing refills under certain circumstances – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2541 : Requiring certain safety measures be taken at public schools – (Com. amends. pending)

: Requiring certain safety measures be taken at public schools – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2601 : Relating to the review and approval of state property leases

: Relating to the review and approval of state property leases Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2661 : Relating to natural gas utilities

: Relating to natural gas utilities Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2662 : Relating to certificates or employment of school personnel – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to certificates or employment of school personnel – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2715 : Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons

: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons Eng. HB 2716 : Relating to vessel lighting and equipment requirements

: Relating to vessel lighting and equipment requirements Eng. HB 2739 : Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board

: Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2768 : Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs – (Com. amend. pending)

: Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2809 : Relating to prohibited acts and penalties in the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Area

: Relating to prohibited acts and penalties in the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Area Eng. HB 2816 : Removing the terms “hearing impaired,” “hearing impairment,” and “deaf mute” from the West Virginia Code and substituting terms

: Removing the terms “hearing impaired,” “hearing impairment,” and “deaf mute” from the West Virginia Code and substituting terms Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2831 : Finding and declaring certain claims against the state and its agencies to be moral obligations of the state – (Com. amends. pending)

: Finding and declaring certain claims against the state and its agencies to be moral obligations of the state – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. HB 2846 : Designating a “Back the Blue” plate in support of law-enforcement personnel – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Designating a “Back the Blue” plate in support of law-enforcement personnel – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2849 : Establishing different classes of pharmacy technicians – (Com. amends. pending)

: Establishing different classes of pharmacy technicians – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. HB 2850 : Relating to qualifications for commercial driver’s license

: Relating to qualifications for commercial driver’s license Eng. HB 2926 : Requiring the Secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to study the housing needs of veterans

: Requiring the Secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to study the housing needs of veterans Eng. HB 2934 : West Virginia Lottery Interactive Wagering Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: West Virginia Lottery Interactive Wagering Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2982 : Amending and updating the laws relating to auctioneers – (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 619)

: Amending and updating the laws relating to auctioneers – (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 619) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3016 : Relating to the State Aeronautics Commission

: Relating to the State Aeronautics Commission Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3057 : Relating to the Adult Drug Court Participation Fund

: Relating to the Adult Drug Court Participation Fund Eng. HB 3132 : Relating to exempting providers that serve no more than 30 patients with office-based medication-assisted treatment

: Relating to exempting providers that serve no more than 30 patients with office-based medication-assisted treatment Eng. HB 3141: Requiring capitol building commission authorization for certain renovations – (Com. amend. pending)

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Concurrent Resolutions (bridge and road naming)

10 a.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 3020 : Relating to sole source contracts for goods and services with nonprofit corporations affiliated with the respective education institutions

: Relating to sole source contracts for goods and services with nonprofit corporations affiliated with the respective education institutions HB 2856 : Relating to the administration of the operating fund of the securities division of the Auditor’s office

: Relating to the administration of the operating fund of the securities division of the Auditor’s office SCR 1: Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the state’s appraisal laws as they relate to Broker Price Opinions, Inspections, and evaluations and how they compare to other states’ laws

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

HB 2014 : West Virginia Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets Act

: West Virginia Intellectual Property and Trade Secrets Act HB 2049 : Relating to a prime contractor’s responsibility for wages and benefits

: Relating to a prime contractor’s responsibility for wages and benefits HB 2164 : Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right

: Clarifying that appeals to the Supreme Court are a matter of right HB 2229 : Adding violations of law upon which a public servant’s retirement plan may be forfeited

: Adding violations of law upon which a public servant’s retirement plan may be forfeited HB 2365 : Clarifying the definition of an employee for the purposes of unemployment compensation and workers’ compensation

: Clarifying the definition of an employee for the purposes of unemployment compensation and workers’ compensation HB 2474 : Relating to a reserving methodology for health insurance and annuity contracts

: Relating to a reserving methodology for health insurance and annuity contracts HB 2479 : Corporate Governance Annual Disclosure Act

: Corporate Governance Annual Disclosure Act HB 2618 : Including undue influence as a factor in the definition of financial exploitation of an elderly person or protected person

: Including undue influence as a factor in the definition of financial exploitation of an elderly person or protected person HB 2670 : Relating to damages for medical monitoring

: Relating to damages for medical monitoring HB 2709 : Relating to hunting licenses

: Relating to hunting licenses HB 2779 : Providing that proceeds from certain oil and gas wells to persons whose name or address are unknown are to be kept in a special fund

: Providing that proceeds from certain oil and gas wells to persons whose name or address are unknown are to be kept in a special fund HB 2866 : Relating to the termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases

: Relating to the termination, expiration, or cancellation of oil or natural gas leases HB 2933 : Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse resulting in injury

: Modifying the criminal penalties imposed on a parent, guardian or custodian for child abuse resulting in injury HB 2968 : Adding remote service unit to the definition of customer bank communications terminals

: Adding remote service unit to the definition of customer bank communications terminals HB 2392 : Allowing the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner to issue special one-day licenses for charitable events

: Allowing the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner to issue special one-day licenses for charitable events HB 2079: Removing certain limitations on medical cannabis grower, processor and dispensary licenses

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for HB 2673 : Creating the Oil and Gas Abandoned Well Plugging Fund

: Creating the Oil and Gas Abandoned Well Plugging Fund Com. Sub. for HB 2807 : Creating an additional modification to the West Virginia adjusted gross income of shareholders of S corporations engaged in banking

: Creating an additional modification to the West Virginia adjusted gross income of shareholders of S corporations engaged in banking HB 3142: Relating to reducing the severance tax on thermal or steam coal

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

10:00 a.m. – GW Soccer Citation, Delegate Nelson

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

FIRST READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule