Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 6
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
29th Day of the Legislative Session
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 30: Recognizing Walking Miracles Family Foundation
- SR 31: Designating February 6, 2019, as Disability Advocacy Day
- SR 32: Congratulating Cabell Midland High School boys’ cross-country team
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 25: US Army PFC Andrew “Bo” Martin Harper Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 154: Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 157: Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2231)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 175: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2243)
- Eng. SB 267: Requiring State Board of Education adopt policy detailing level of computer science instruction (original similar to HB 2415)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 387: Relating generally to extradition (original similar to HB 2757)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 392: Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work
- Eng. Eng. HB 2462: Issuing a certificate to correctional employees to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 127: Relating to parole officers’ duties to perform alcohol and drug testing of litigants
- Com. Sub. for SB 163: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2236)
- SB 343: Relating to review and approval of state property leases (original similar to HB 2601)
FIRST READING
- SB 16: Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission
- Com. Sub. for SB 30: Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (original similar to HB 2400)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 90: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV
- Com. Sub. for SB 237: Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons
- Com. Sub. for SB 263: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted
- Com. Sub. for SB 323: Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities (original similar to HB 2468, SB 385)
- SB 346: Changing rate which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state (original similar to HB 2566)
- Com. Sub. for SB 356: Requiring MAPS provide state and federal prosecutors information (original similar to HB 2698)
- SB 453: Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions
1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)
- SB 153: Providing greater flexibility for making infrastructure project grants
2 p.m.: Agriculture and Natural Resources (208W)
- SB 383: Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant
2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)
- SB 26: Permitting certain employees of educational service cooperatives participate in state’s teacher retirement systems
- SB 316: Preserving previously approved state Municipal Policemen’s or Firemen’s pensions
- SB 341: Establishing minimum monthly retirement annuity for retirants with 20 or more years of service
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 440: Relating to Antihazing Law
- SB 491: Extending effective date for voter registration in conjunction with driver licensing
- HB 2459: Exercising authority to exempt individuals domiciled within the state from certain restrictions contained in federal law
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for SB 266: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019
Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, February 6, 2019
- SB 533: Changing determination of just compensation to landowner when eminent domain used for pipeline (Baldwin, Sypolt; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)
- SB 534: Collecting additional information for cancer and tumor registry (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources)
- SB 535: Allowing City of Buckhannon begin collecting sales and service and use tax on July 1, 2019. (Hamilton; Finance)
- SB 536: Updating election law language (Tarr; Judiciary)
- SB 537: Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards (Boso; Health and Human Resources)
- SB 538: Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program (FN) (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure)
- SB 539: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in WV State Police Retirement System Plan B (FN) (Mann, Baldwin, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maroney, Romano, Rucker, Stollings, Takubo, Weld, Woelfel; Pensions then Finance)
- SB 540: Requiring State Police visit homes of registered sex offenders at regular intervals (Sypolt; Judiciary)
- SB 541: Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells (Romano, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Boso, Clements, Facemire, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Mann, Palumbo, Smith, Stollings, Swope, Woelfel; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Tuesday, February 5, 2019
10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- Originating Bill 1: Relating to registration fees for military related special registration plates
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance
- SCR 7: Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on trucks on interstate
- Bill is laid over
- SCR 16: US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge; SCR 20: US Air Force SSGT Ryan David Hammond Memorial Bridge
- Resolutions reported to full Senate with recommendation they be adopted
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 394: Allowing state to opt out of federal statute relating to SNAP benefits
- Committee tabled the bill
- SB 400: Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Government Organization
- HB 2492: Relating to mandatory reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children
- Committee strike-and-insert amendment adopted; bill reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 352: Relating to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation acquiring and disposing of goods and commodities
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance
- SB 496: Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
2 p.m. Education (451M)
- SB 39: Providing certain military members in-state residency tuition rates
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 317: Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 408: Determining indigency for public defender services
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SJR 5: Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment
- Resolution reported to full Senate with recommendation to do pass; second reference to Finance
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 13: Changing distribution of racetrack video lottery net terminal income, excess net terminal income, and excess lottery fund
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- Com. Sub. for SB 14: Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 19: Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 147: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities
- Bill is laid over
- SB 499: Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- Com. Sub. for HB 2191: Relating generally to limited video lottery
- Committee strike-and-insert amendment adopted; bill reported as amended to full Senate
- Com. Sub. for HB 2307: Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology
- Committee strike-and-insert amendment adopted; bill reported as amended to full Senate
Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Tuesday, February 5, 2019 (59 Senate; 1 House)
- SB 1: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education)
- SB 3: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 4: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program (House Government Organization)
- SB 10: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 17: Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 18: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary)
- SB 24: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)
- SB 27: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 28: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Pending Senate concurrence; Senate refers to Rules for further consideration)
- SB 36: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)
- SB 55: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 61: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)
- SB 62: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Judiciary)
- SB 63: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)
- SB 72: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary)
- SB 100: Increasing court fees to fund law-enforcement standards training and expenses (House Finance)
- SB 101: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons (House Judiciary)
- SB 102: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers (House Judiciary)
- SB 103: Relating generally to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary)
- SB 106: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)
- SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 124: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal (House Judiciary)
- SB 149: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (House Judiciary)
- SB 152: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Finance)
- SB 177: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 187: Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (House Finance)
- SB 190: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 199: Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (House Government Organization)
- SB 223: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Energy)
- SB 233: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff (House Government Organization)
- SB 236: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (House Judiciary)
- SB 240: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (H Second Reading, 02-06-10)
- SB 241: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (House Political Subdivisions)
- SB 243: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund (House Finance)
- SB 253: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (House Judiciary)
- SB 255: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 256: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds (House Finance)
- SB 258: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability (House Judiciary)
- SB 264: Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable (House Judiciary)
- SB 268: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 269: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 270: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (House Judiciary)
- SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 297: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 324: Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees (H Second Reading, 02-06-10)
- SB 331: Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 332: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 354: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (H First Reading, 02-06-10)
- SB 357: Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services (House Government Organization)
- SB 358: Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities (House Judiciary)
- SB 361: Relating to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary)
- SB 369: Relating to generic drug products (House Health and Human Resources)
- SB 373: Relating to financial responsibility of inmates (House Judiciary)
- SB 377: Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards (House Judiciary)
- SB 389: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 390: Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 398: Relating to compensation for senior judges (House Judiciary)
- SB 399: Relating to compensation for senior magistrates (House Judiciary)
- SB 451: Comprehensive education reform (House Education)
- HB 2351: Relating to regulating prior authorizations (Pending House concurrence)
Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Tuesday, February 5, 2019 (5)
- SCR 4: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 9: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 11: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 12: US Army CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 23: Jeffrey Alan Clovis Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)
Bills and Resolutions that have Completed Legislation as of Tuesday, February 5, 2019 (8)
- SB 17: Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 27: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 177: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 255: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 268: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 269: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2363 – Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2490 – Preventing proposing or enforcing rules that prevent recreational water facilities from making necessary upgrades
- H. B. 2691 – Providing that a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon expires on the holder’s birthday
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2779 – Providing that proceeds from certain oil and gas wells to persons whose name or address are unknown are to be kept in a special fund
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 240 – Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 324 – Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2204 – Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2479 – Corporate Governance Annual Disclosure Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2481 – Permitting retail sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays after 1 p.m.
- H. B. 2608 – Repealing the requirement of printing the date a consumer deposit account was opened on paper checks
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2686 – Relating to permitting the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia to create a family drug court pilot program
FIRST READING
- S. B. 354 – Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2365 – Clarifying the definition of an employee for the purposes of unemployment compensation and workers’ compensation
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2392 – Allowing the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner to issue special one-day licenses for charitable events
- H. B. 2528 – Relating to employees of the Commissioner of Agriculture
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2545 – Exempting recipients of the distinguished Purple Heart medal from payment of the vehicle registration fee
- H. B. 2546 – Excluding from tax equipment installed in a motor vehicle for use of a person with a medical necessity
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2554 – Relating to transfers and enrollment policies for students in public schools
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2601 – Relating to the review and approval of state property leases
- H. B. 2696 – Creating an additional index system for state-owned lands
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2737 – Relating to training of State Tax Division employees
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2740 – Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances
- H. B. 2746 – Relating to administration of estates
- H. B. 2759 – Providing for the ancillary administration of West Virginia real estate owned by nonresidents by affidavit and without administration
- H. B. 2815 – Raising the value of goods or chattels that are taken in a larceny to constitute grand larceny
Committee on Finance
9:00 a.m. – Room 460M
- H. B. 2405, Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations.
- H. B. 2674, Creating a student loan repayment program for a mental health provider.
- H. B. 2673, Creating the Oil and Gas Abandoned Well Plugging Fund.
- H. B. 2734, Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities.
- H. B. 2415, Requiring the State Board of Education to adopt a policy detailing the appropriate level of computer science instruction.
- H. B. 2813, Relating generally to collection of use tax
Committee on the Judiciary
9:00 a.m. – Room 418M
- H. B. 2609, Relating to presumptions of abandonment and indication of ownership in property,
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 18, Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex,
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 61, Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap,
- H. B. 2109, Extending the maximum period of confinement a judge may impose for certain, first-time probationary violations,
- H. B. 2618, Including undue influence as a factor in the definition of financial exploitation of an elderly person or protected person,
- H. B. 2199, Requiring pawnbrokers to providing certain information to law-enforcement agencies,
- H. B. 2720, Authorizing certain investigators and first responders to carry firearms
Committee on Education
9:00 a.m. – Room 432M
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 451, Comprehensive education reform
Committee on Government Organization
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
- HB 2699, Relating to municipal annexation by minor boundary adjustment. (2nd reference to Judiciary.)
- HB 2708, Local Government Labor and Consumer Marketing Regulatory Limitation Act. (2nd reference to Judiciary.)
- HB 2330, Allowing honorably discharged veterans who possess certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter.
Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind the Chamber
Veterans Affairs & Homeland Security
1:00 p.m. – Room 432M
- HB 2664, The West Virginia Refugee Absorptive Capacity Act
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 10:00 a.m. – Disability Advocacy Day
All Senate and House Bills Introduced on Feb. 5, 2019: