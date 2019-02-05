Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 6

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019

29th Day of the Legislative Session

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

RESOLUTIONS

SR 30 : Recognizing Walking Miracles Family Foundation

: Recognizing Walking Miracles Family Foundation SR 31 : Designating February 6, 2019, as Disability Advocacy Day

: Designating February 6, 2019, as Disability Advocacy Day SR 32: Congratulating Cabell Midland High School boys’ cross-country team

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 25: US Army PFC Andrew “Bo” Martin Harper Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 154 : Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members

: Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 157 : Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2231)

: Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2231) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 175 : Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2243)

: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2243) Eng. SB 267 : Requiring State Board of Education adopt policy detailing level of computer science instruction (original similar to HB 2415)

: Requiring State Board of Education adopt policy detailing level of computer science instruction (original similar to HB 2415) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 387 : Relating generally to extradition (original similar to HB 2757)

: Relating generally to extradition (original similar to HB 2757) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 392 : Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work

: Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work Eng. Eng. HB 2462: Issuing a certificate to correctional employees to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 127 : Relating to parole officers’ duties to perform alcohol and drug testing of litigants

: Relating to parole officers’ duties to perform alcohol and drug testing of litigants Com. Sub. for SB 163 : Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2236)

: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2236) SB 343: Relating to review and approval of state property leases (original similar to HB 2601)

FIRST READING

SB 16 : Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission

: Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission Com. Sub. for SB 30 : Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (original similar to HB 2400)

: Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (original similar to HB 2400) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 90 : Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV

: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV Com. Sub. for SB 237 : Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons

: Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons Com. Sub. for SB 263 : Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted

: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted Com. Sub. for SB 323 : Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities (original similar to HB 2468, SB 385)

: Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities (original similar to HB 2468, SB 385) SB 346 : Changing rate which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state (original similar to HB 2566)

: Changing rate which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state (original similar to HB 2566) Com. Sub. for SB 356 : Requiring MAPS provide state and federal prosecutors information (original similar to HB 2698)

: Requiring MAPS provide state and federal prosecutors information (original similar to HB 2698) SB 453: Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

SB 153: Providing greater flexibility for making infrastructure project grants

2 p.m.: Agriculture and Natural Resources (208W)

SB 383: Creating WV Healthy Food Crop Block Grant

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 26 : Permitting certain employees of educational service cooperatives participate in state’s teacher retirement systems

: Permitting certain employees of educational service cooperatives participate in state’s teacher retirement systems SB 316 : Preserving previously approved state Municipal Policemen’s or Firemen’s pensions

: Preserving previously approved state Municipal Policemen’s or Firemen’s pensions SB 341: Establishing minimum monthly retirement annuity for retirants with 20 or more years of service

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 440 : Relating to Antihazing Law

: Relating to Antihazing Law SB 491 : Extending effective date for voter registration in conjunction with driver licensing

: Extending effective date for voter registration in conjunction with driver licensing HB 2459: Exercising authority to exempt individuals domiciled within the state from certain restrictions contained in federal law

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 266: Creating Intermediate Court of Appeals and WV Appellate Review Organization Act of 2019

Senate Bills

Senate Bills to be Introduced Wednesday, February 6, 2019

SB 533 : Changing determination of just compensation to landowner when eminent domain used for pipeline (Baldwin, Sypolt; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

: Changing determination of just compensation to landowner when eminent domain used for pipeline (Baldwin, Sypolt; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary) SB 534 : Collecting additional information for cancer and tumor registry (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources)

: Collecting additional information for cancer and tumor registry (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources) SB 535 : Allowing City of Buckhannon begin collecting sales and service and use tax on July 1, 2019. (Hamilton; Finance)

: Allowing City of Buckhannon begin collecting sales and service and use tax on July 1, 2019. (Hamilton; Finance) SB 536 : Updating election law language (Tarr; Judiciary)

: Updating election law language (Tarr; Judiciary) SB 537 : Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards (Boso; Health and Human Resources)

: Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards (Boso; Health and Human Resources) SB 538 : Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program (FN) (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure)

: Relating to WV Highway Design-Build Pilot Program (FN) (Clements; Transportation and Infrastructure) SB 539 : Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in WV State Police Retirement System Plan B (FN) (Mann, Baldwin, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maroney, Romano, Rucker, Stollings, Takubo, Weld, Woelfel; Pensions then Finance)

: Relating to accrued benefit of retirees in WV State Police Retirement System Plan B (FN) (Mann, Baldwin, Facemire, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Maroney, Romano, Rucker, Stollings, Takubo, Weld, Woelfel; Pensions then Finance) SB 540 : Requiring State Police visit homes of registered sex offenders at regular intervals (Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Requiring State Police visit homes of registered sex offenders at regular intervals (Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 541: Establishing priorities for expenditures for plugging abandoned gas or oil wells (Romano, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Boso, Clements, Facemire, Hardesty, Jeffries, Lindsay, Mann, Palumbo, Smith, Stollings, Swope, Woelfel; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Tuesday, February 5, 2019

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Originating Bill 1 : Relating to registration fees for military related special registration plates

: Relating to registration fees for military related special registration plates Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

SCR 7 : Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on trucks on interstate

: Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on trucks on interstate Bill is laid over

SCR 16 : US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge; SCR 20 : US Air Force SSGT Ryan David Hammond Memorial Bridge

: US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge; : US Air Force SSGT Ryan David Hammond Memorial Bridge Resolutions reported to full Senate with recommendation they be adopted

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 394 : Allowing state to opt out of federal statute relating to SNAP benefits

: Allowing state to opt out of federal statute relating to SNAP benefits Committee tabled the bill

SB 400 : Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses

: Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Government Organization

HB 2492 : Relating to mandatory reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children

: Relating to mandatory reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children Committee strike-and-insert amendment adopted; bill reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 352 : Relating to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation acquiring and disposing of goods and commodities

: Relating to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation acquiring and disposing of goods and commodities Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

SB 496 : Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture

: Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

2 p.m. Education (451M)

SB 39 : Providing certain military members in-state residency tuition rates

: Providing certain military members in-state residency tuition rates Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 317 : Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority

: Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 408 : Determining indigency for public defender services

: Determining indigency for public defender services Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SJR 5 : Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment

: Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment Resolution reported to full Senate with recommendation to do pass; second reference to Finance

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 13 : Changing distribution of racetrack video lottery net terminal income, excess net terminal income, and excess lottery fund

: Changing distribution of racetrack video lottery net terminal income, excess net terminal income, and excess lottery fund Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

Com. Sub. for SB 14 : Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program

: Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 19 : Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

: Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 147 : Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities

: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities Bill is laid over

SB 499 : Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes

: Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

Com. Sub. for HB 2191 : Relating generally to limited video lottery

: Relating generally to limited video lottery Committee strike-and-insert amendment adopted; bill reported as amended to full Senate

Com. Sub. for HB 2307 : Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology

: Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology Committee strike-and-insert amendment adopted; bill reported as amended to full Senate

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Tuesday, February 5, 2019 (59 Senate; 1 House)

SB 1 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education)

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education) SB 3 : Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 4 : Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program (House Government Organization)

: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program (House Government Organization) SB 10 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 17 : Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 18 : Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary)

: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary) SB 24 : Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)

: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions) SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 28 : Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Pending Senate concurrence; Senate refers to Rules for further consideration)

: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Pending Senate concurrence; Senate refers to Rules for further consideration) SB 36 : Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 55 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 61 : Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)

: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary) SB 62 : Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Judiciary)

: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Judiciary) SB 63 : Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)

: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse) SB 72 : Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary)

: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary) SB 100 : Increasing court fees to fund law-enforcement standards training and expenses (House Finance)

: Increasing court fees to fund law-enforcement standards training and expenses (House Finance) SB 101 : Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons (House Judiciary)

: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons (House Judiciary) SB 102 : Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers (House Judiciary) SB 103 : Relating generally to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary) SB 106 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development) SB 119 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 124 : Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal (House Judiciary)

: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal (House Judiciary) SB 149 : Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (House Judiciary)

: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (House Judiciary) SB 152 : Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Finance)

: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Finance) SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 187 : Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (House Finance)

: Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (House Finance) SB 190 : DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 199 : Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (House Government Organization)

: Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (House Government Organization) SB 223 : Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Energy)

: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Energy) SB 233 : Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff (House Government Organization)

: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff (House Government Organization) SB 236 : Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (House Judiciary)

: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (House Judiciary) SB 240 : Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (H Second Reading, 02-06-10)

: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete SB 241 : Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (House Political Subdivisions)

: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (House Political Subdivisions) SB 243 : Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund (House Finance)

: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund (House Finance) SB 253 : Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (House Judiciary)

: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (House Judiciary) SB 255 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 256 : Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds (House Finance)

: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds (House Finance) SB 258 : Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability (House Judiciary)

: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability (House Judiciary) SB 264 : Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable (House Judiciary)

: Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable (House Judiciary) SB 268 : Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 269 : Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 270 : Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (House Judiciary)

: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (House Judiciary) SB 272 : Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 297 : Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 324 : Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees (H Second Reading, 02-06-10)

: Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees SB 331 : Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 332: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

SB 354 : Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (H First Reading, 02-06-10)

: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund SB 357 : Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services (House Government Organization)

: Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services (House Government Organization) SB 358 : Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities (House Judiciary)

: Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities (House Judiciary) SB 361 : Relating to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary)

: Relating to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary) SB 369 : Relating to generic drug products (House Health and Human Resources)

: Relating to generic drug products (House Health and Human Resources) SB 373 : Relating to financial responsibility of inmates (House Judiciary)

: Relating to financial responsibility of inmates (House Judiciary) SB 377 : Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards (House Judiciary)

: Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards (House Judiciary) SB 389 : Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 390 : Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 398 : Relating to compensation for senior judges (House Judiciary)

: Relating to compensation for senior judges (House Judiciary) SB 399 : Relating to compensation for senior magistrates (House Judiciary)

: Relating to compensation for senior magistrates (House Judiciary) SB 451 : Comprehensive education reform (House Education)

: Comprehensive education reform (House Education) HB 2351: Relating to regulating prior authorizations (Pending House concurrence)

Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Tuesday, February 5, 2019 (5)

SCR 4 : US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 9 : US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 11 : Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 12 : US Army CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: US Army CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 23: Jeffrey Alan Clovis Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)

Bills and Resolutions that have Completed Legislation as of Tuesday, February 5, 2019 (8)

SB 17 : Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 119 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 255 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 268 : Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 269 : Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2363 – Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2490 – Preventing proposing or enforcing rules that prevent recreational water facilities from making necessary upgrades

H. B. 2691 – Providing that a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon expires on the holder’s birthday

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2779 – Providing that proceeds from certain oil and gas wells to persons whose name or address are unknown are to be kept in a special fund

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

FIRST READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee on Finance

9:00 a.m. – Room 460M

Committee on the Judiciary

9:00 a.m. – Room 418M

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 432M

Committee on Government Organization

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

HB 2699, Relating to municipal annexation by minor boundary adjustment. (2 nd reference to Judiciary.)

reference to Judiciary.) HB 2708, Local Government Labor and Consumer Marketing Regulatory Limitation Act. (2 nd reference to Judiciary.)

reference to Judiciary.) HB 2330, Allowing honorably discharged veterans who possess certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter.

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind the Chamber

Veterans Affairs & Homeland Security

1:00 p.m. – Room 432M

HB 2664, The West Virginia Refugee Absorptive Capacity Act

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:00 a.m. – Disability Advocacy Day

Bills:

All Senate and House Bills Introduced on Feb. 5, 2019: