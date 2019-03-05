Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, March 5

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

56th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: Mountaineer Food Bank Hunger Simulation, Upper House Rotunda; Public Defender Services, Upper Senate Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

RESOLUTIONS

SR 68: Memorializing life of Honorable John Franklin Deem

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 48: Requesting study of eliminating use of minimum wage for people with intellectual, developmental or other disabilities

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for SB 150 : Budget Bill – (With right to amend)

: Budget Bill – (With right to amend) Eng. HB 2311 : Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired

: Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2362 : Ardala Miller Memorial Act – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Ardala Miller Memorial Act – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2405 : Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations

: Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2439 : Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies

: Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies Eng. HB 2509 : Clarifying that theft of a controlled substance is a felony – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Clarifying that theft of a controlled substance is a felony – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2525 : Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act

: Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2538 : Providing banking services for medical cannabis

: Providing banking services for medical cannabis Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2600 : Relating to publication of sample ballots – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to publication of sample ballots – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2734 : Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities

: Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities Eng. HB 2872 : Authorizing law-enforcement officers to assist the State Fire Marshal – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Authorizing law-enforcement officers to assist the State Fire Marshal – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2958 : Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies

: Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3021 : Relating to the disposition of permit fees, registration fees and civil penalties imposed against thoroughbred horse racing licensees

: Relating to the disposition of permit fees, registration fees and civil penalties imposed against thoroughbred horse racing licensees Eng. HB 3045 : Exempting certain complimentary hotel rooms from hotel occupancy tax

: Exempting certain complimentary hotel rooms from hotel occupancy tax Eng. HB 3095: Establishing a minimum monthly retirement annuity for certain retirants

SECOND READING

Eng. HB 2009 : Creating a new category of Innovation in Education grant program – (Com. amends. pending)

: Creating a new category of Innovation in Education grant program – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2020 : Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution

: Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2083 : Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2420 : Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2515 : Exempting the sale and installation of mobility enhancing equipment from the sales and use tax

: Exempting the sale and installation of mobility enhancing equipment from the sales and use tax Eng. HB 2530 : Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2550 : Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program – (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 602)

: Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program – (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 602) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2617 : Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2647: Self Storage Limited License Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2001 : Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2452 : Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office

: Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office Eng. HB 2480 : Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2579 : Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership (original similar to SB 406)

: Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership (original similar to SB 406) Eng. HB 2667 : Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections

: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2703 : Relating to refunds of excise taxes collected from dealers of petroleum products – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to refunds of excise taxes collected from dealers of petroleum products – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 2954 : Defining certain terms used in insurance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 591)

: Defining certain terms used in insurance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 591) Eng. HB 2992 : Relating to governmental websites – (Com. amend. pending)

: Relating to governmental websites – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. HB 3135 : Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce, Development Office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce, Development Office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3144: North Central Appalachian Coal Severance Tax Rebate Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9 a.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2540 : Prohibiting the waste of game animals, game birds or game fish

: Prohibiting the waste of game animals, game birds or game fish Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2715 : Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons

: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons HB 2716: Relating to vessel lighting and equipment requirements

10 a.m.: Military (208W)

Eng. HB 2209 : Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician

: Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2330 : Allowing honorably discharged veterans who possess certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter

: Allowing honorably discharged veterans who possess certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter Eng. HB 2926: Requiring the Secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to study the housing needs of veterans

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

HB 2846 : Designating a “Back the Blue” plate in support of law enforcement personnel

: Designating a “Back the Blue” plate in support of law enforcement personnel HB 2850 : Relating to qualifications for commercial driver’s license

: Relating to qualifications for commercial driver’s license HB 3044 : Requiring the Commissioner of Highways to develop a formula for allocating road funds

: Requiring the Commissioner of Highways to develop a formula for allocating road funds SCR 26 : Thompson-Lambert Memorial Bridge

: Thompson-Lambert Memorial Bridge SCR 45 : Army Corporal T-5 Albert John “Engine” Arco Memorial Bridge

: Army Corporal T-5 Albert John “Engine” Arco Memorial Bridge Com. Sub. for HCR 11 : U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Timothy Allen Bolyard Memorial Bridge.

: U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Timothy Allen Bolyard Memorial Bridge. HCR 44 : U.S. Marine Corps PFC Randall Carl Phelps Memorial Bridge

: U.S. Marine Corps PFC Randall Carl Phelps Memorial Bridge Com. Sub. for HCR 32: Requesting the Secretary of the Department of Transportation to authorize raising highway speed limits, where appropriate, to 75 miles per hour on Interstate highways in West Virginia and to 70 miles per hour on West Virginia’s Appalachian Corridor highways

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

HB 2661 : Relating to natural gas utilities

: Relating to natural gas utilities HB 2802 : Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act

: Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act HB 2834: Updating and modernizing the minimum spacing provisions for the drilling of horizontal deep wells

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HCR 48 : Urging the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health to designate Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as a public health issue

: Urging the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health to designate Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as a public health issue SCR 41 : Requesting study creating paid family and medical leave insurance program

: Requesting study creating paid family and medical leave insurance program HB 3132 : Relating to exempting providers that serve no more than 30 patients with office-based medication-assisted treatment

: Relating to exempting providers that serve no more than 30 patients with office-based medication-assisted treatment HB 2768 : Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs

: Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs HB 2524 : Permitting a pharmacist to convert prescriptions authorizing refills under certain circumstances

: Permitting a pharmacist to convert prescriptions authorizing refills under certain circumstances HB 2770 : Fairness in Cost-sharing Calculation Act

: Fairness in Cost-sharing Calculation Act HB 2849: Establishing different classes of pharmacy technicians

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 3024 : West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program

: West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program HB 2739 : Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board

: Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board HB 2363 : Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program

: Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program HB 3141 : Requiring capitol building commission authorization for certain renovations

: Requiring capitol building commission authorization for certain renovations HB 3016 : Relating to the State Aeronautics Commission

: Relating to the State Aeronautics Commission HB 2601 : Relating to the review and approval of state property leases

: Relating to the review and approval of state property leases HB 2982 : Amending and updating the laws relating to auctioneers

: Amending and updating the laws relating to auctioneers HB 3020 : Relating to sole source contracts for goods and services with nonprofit corporations affiliated with the respective education institutions

: Relating to sole source contracts for goods and services with nonprofit corporations affiliated with the respective education institutions HB 2856 : Relating to the administration of the operating fund of the securities division of the Auditor’s office

: Relating to the administration of the operating fund of the securities division of the Auditor’s office HB 2974: Exempting businesses relating to transporting certain used tires to storage, disposal, or recycling locations from provisions of chapter

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

HB 2378 : Relating generally to grounds for revocation of a teaching certificate

: Relating generally to grounds for revocation of a teaching certificate HB 2662 : Relating to certificates or employment of school personnel

: Relating to certificates or employment of school personnel HB 2422 : Relating to the time for the observation of Celebrate Freedom Week

: Relating to the time for the observation of Celebrate Freedom Week HB 2541 : Requiring certain safety measures be taken at public schools

: Requiring certain safety measures be taken at public schools HB 2004 : Providing for a program of instruction in workforce preparedness

: Providing for a program of instruction in workforce preparedness Originating Resolution 1 : Higher education study resolution

: Higher education study resolution Originating Resolution 2 : New model of free schools study resolution

: New model of free schools study resolution Originating Resolution 3: Study requiring provision of adequate mental health/counseling services to students

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

H. B. 2486 – Using records of criminal conviction to disqualify a person from receiving a license for a profession or occupation.

H. B. 2503 – Relating to court actions.

H. B. 2694 – Relating to the state’s ability to regulate hemp.

H. B. 2709 – Relating to hunting licenses.

H. B. 2761 – Modernizing the self-service storage lien law.

H. B. 2837 – Relating to the licensing of advance deposit wagering.

H. B. 2934 – West Virginia Lottery Interactive Wagering Act.

H. B. 3057 – Relating to the Adult Drug Court Participation Fund.

H. B. 3143 – Relating to requirements for consumer loans in West Virginia.

H. B. 2519 – The Campus Self Defense Act.

H. B. 2079 – Removing certain limitations on medical cannabis grower, processor and dispensary licenses.

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

HB 2828 : Relating to Qualified Opportunity Zones

: Relating to Qualified Opportunity Zones Com. Sub. for HB 2831 : Finding and declaring certain claims against the state and its agencies to be moral obligations of the state

: Finding and declaring certain claims against the state and its agencies to be moral obligations of the state HB 2853 : Establishing the West Virginia Program for Open Education Resources

: Establishing the West Virginia Program for Open Education Resources Com. Sub. for HB 2010: Relating to foster care

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

FIRST READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule