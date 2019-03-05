Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, March 5
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
56th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: Mountaineer Food Bank Hunger Simulation, Upper House Rotunda; Public Defender Services, Upper Senate Rotunda.
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 68: Memorializing life of Honorable John Franklin Deem
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 48: Requesting study of eliminating use of minimum wage for people with intellectual, developmental or other disabilities
THIRD READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 150: Budget Bill – (With right to amend)
- Eng. HB 2311: Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2362: Ardala Miller Memorial Act – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2405: Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2439: Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies
- Eng. HB 2509: Clarifying that theft of a controlled substance is a felony – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2525: Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2538: Providing banking services for medical cannabis
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2600: Relating to publication of sample ballots – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2734: Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities
- Eng. HB 2872: Authorizing law-enforcement officers to assist the State Fire Marshal – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2958: Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3021: Relating to the disposition of permit fees, registration fees and civil penalties imposed against thoroughbred horse racing licensees
- Eng. HB 3045: Exempting certain complimentary hotel rooms from hotel occupancy tax
- Eng. HB 3095: Establishing a minimum monthly retirement annuity for certain retirants
SECOND READING
- Eng. HB 2009: Creating a new category of Innovation in Education grant program – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2020: Budget Bill, making appropriations of public money out of the treasury in accordance with section fifty-one, article six of the Constitution
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2083: Providing an identification card for released inmates who do not have a West Virginia identification card or driver’s license – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2420: Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2515: Exempting the sale and installation of mobility enhancing equipment from the sales and use tax
- Eng. HB 2530: Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2550: Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program – (Com. amends. pending) (original similar to SB 602)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2617: Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2647: Self Storage Limited License Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
FIRST READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2001: Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2452: Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office
- Eng. HB 2480: Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2579: Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership (original similar to SB 406)
- Eng. HB 2667: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2703: Relating to refunds of excise taxes collected from dealers of petroleum products – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2954: Defining certain terms used in insurance – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) (original similar to SB 591)
- Eng. HB 2992: Relating to governmental websites – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 3135: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce, Development Office – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 3144: North Central Appalachian Coal Severance Tax Rebate Act – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
9 a.m.: Natural Resources (208W)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2540: Prohibiting the waste of game animals, game birds or game fish
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2715: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons
- HB 2716: Relating to vessel lighting and equipment requirements
10 a.m.: Military (208W)
- Eng. HB 2209: Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2330: Allowing honorably discharged veterans who possess certain military ratings to qualify to take an examination for licensing as a plumber, electrician, and sprinkler fitter
- Eng. HB 2926: Requiring the Secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to study the housing needs of veterans
10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- HB 2846: Designating a “Back the Blue” plate in support of law enforcement personnel
- HB 2850: Relating to qualifications for commercial driver’s license
- HB 3044: Requiring the Commissioner of Highways to develop a formula for allocating road funds
- SCR 26: Thompson-Lambert Memorial Bridge
- SCR 45: Army Corporal T-5 Albert John “Engine” Arco Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for HCR 11: U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Timothy Allen Bolyard Memorial Bridge.
- HCR 44: U.S. Marine Corps PFC Randall Carl Phelps Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for HCR 32: Requesting the Secretary of the Department of Transportation to authorize raising highway speed limits, where appropriate, to 75 miles per hour on Interstate highways in West Virginia and to 70 miles per hour on West Virginia’s Appalachian Corridor highways
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- HB 2661: Relating to natural gas utilities
- HB 2802: Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act
- HB 2834: Updating and modernizing the minimum spacing provisions for the drilling of horizontal deep wells
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- HCR 48: Urging the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health to designate Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as a public health issue
- SCR 41: Requesting study creating paid family and medical leave insurance program
- HB 3132: Relating to exempting providers that serve no more than 30 patients with office-based medication-assisted treatment
- HB 2768: Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs
- HB 2524: Permitting a pharmacist to convert prescriptions authorizing refills under certain circumstances
- HB 2770: Fairness in Cost-sharing Calculation Act
- HB 2849: Establishing different classes of pharmacy technicians
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- HB 3024: West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program
- HB 2739: Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board
- HB 2363: Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program
- HB 3141: Requiring capitol building commission authorization for certain renovations
- HB 3016: Relating to the State Aeronautics Commission
- HB 2601: Relating to the review and approval of state property leases
- HB 2982: Amending and updating the laws relating to auctioneers
- HB 3020: Relating to sole source contracts for goods and services with nonprofit corporations affiliated with the respective education institutions
- HB 2856: Relating to the administration of the operating fund of the securities division of the Auditor’s office
- HB 2974: Exempting businesses relating to transporting certain used tires to storage, disposal, or recycling locations from provisions of chapter
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- HB 2378: Relating generally to grounds for revocation of a teaching certificate
- HB 2662: Relating to certificates or employment of school personnel
- HB 2422: Relating to the time for the observation of Celebrate Freedom Week
- HB 2541: Requiring certain safety measures be taken at public schools
- HB 2004: Providing for a program of instruction in workforce preparedness
- Originating Resolution 1: Higher education study resolution
- Originating Resolution 2: New model of free schools study resolution
- Originating Resolution 3: Study requiring provision of adequate mental health/counseling services to students
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
H. B. 2486 – Using records of criminal conviction to disqualify a person from receiving a license for a profession or occupation.
H. B. 2503 – Relating to court actions.
H. B. 2694 – Relating to the state’s ability to regulate hemp.
H. B. 2709 – Relating to hunting licenses.
H. B. 2761 – Modernizing the self-service storage lien law.
H. B. 2837 – Relating to the licensing of advance deposit wagering.
H. B. 2934 – West Virginia Lottery Interactive Wagering Act.
H. B. 3057 – Relating to the Adult Drug Court Participation Fund.
H. B. 3143 – Relating to requirements for consumer loans in West Virginia.
H. B. 2519 – The Campus Self Defense Act.
H. B. 2079 – Removing certain limitations on medical cannabis grower, processor and dispensary licenses.
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- HB 2828: Relating to Qualified Opportunity Zones
- Com. Sub. for HB 2831: Finding and declaring certain claims against the state and its agencies to be moral obligations of the state
- HB 2853: Establishing the West Virginia Program for Open Education Resources
- Com. Sub. for HB 2010: Relating to foster care
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 100 – Increasing court fees to fund law-enforcement standards training and expenses (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 101 – Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 154 – Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 163 – Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 175 – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules
- S. B. 190 – DOH rule relating to employment procedures
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 223 – Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 237 – Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 316 – Preserving previously approved state Municipal Policemen’s or Firemen’s pensions (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 330 – Requiring contact information be listed on agency’s online directory and website
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 344 – Relating to operation of state-owned farms
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 360 – Relating to third-party litigation financing
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 373 – Relating to financial responsibility of inmates
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 481 – Relating to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 491 – Extending effective date for voter registration in conjunction with driver licensing
- S. B. 519 – Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation
- S. B. 531 – Relating generally to workers’ compensation claims
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 624 – Allowing county boards of education use alternative assessment provided in Every Student Succeeds Act
- S. B. 664 – Authorizing certain members of federal judiciary perform marriages
- S. B. 667 – Creating WV Motorsport Committee
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 1 – Increasing access to career education and workforce training (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 187 – Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 285 – Relating to sale of homemade food items (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 537 – Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 546 – Relating to health care provider taxes (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 587 – Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers
- S. B. 617 – Relating to method of payment to Municipal Pensions Security Fund (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 653 – Relating generally to practice of medical corporations (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 675 – Requiring DEP create and implement Adopt-A-Stream Program
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 4 – Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 90 – Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 199 – Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 233 – Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 238 – Increasing certain penalties for passing stopped school bus
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 241 – Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 317 – Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 318 – Transferring Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to Attorney General’s office
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 357 – Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 392 – Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 400 – Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 402 – Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 404 – Relating generally to sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations (Shott) (Regular)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 405 – Increasing limit on additional expenses incurred in preparing notice list for redemption (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 421 – Relating to annual legislative review of economic development tax credit
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 485 – Clarifying notification requirements for property insurance purposes
- S. B. 493 – Correcting terminology referring to racing vehicles illegally on street
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 496 – Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 511 – Creating alternating wine proprietorships
- S. B. 566 – Relating to compensation for State Athletic Commission members (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 596 – Adjusting voluntary contribution amounts on certain DMV forms (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 597 – Conforming state law to federal law for registration of appraisal management companies
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 600 – Relating to preservation of biological evidence obtained through criminal investigations and trials (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 605 – Permitting Secondary Schools Athletic Commission discipline schools for not following protocol for concussions and head injuries
- S. B. 625 – Clarifying and defining authority of State Athletic Commission
- S. B. 633 – Authorizing Board of Physical Therapy conduct criminal background checks on applicants for licenses (Government Organization Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 655 – Relating to conservation districts generally
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 657 – Providing consumer protection regarding self-propelled farm equipment
- S. B. 658 – Relating to motor vehicle salesperson licenses
- S. B. 672 – Authorizing School Building Authority to promulgate legislative rules
- S. B. 673 – Relating to public higher education accountability and planning
- S. B. 676 – Relating to off-road vehicle recreation