Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 5

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019

28th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: Fairness West Virginia, Upper House Rotunda (9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.); AARP, Upper Senate Rotunda; Alzheimer’s Association Advocacy Day, Lower Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

RESOLUTIONS

SR 27 : Designating February 5, 2019, as WV Alzheimer’s Association Day

: Designating February 5, 2019, as WV Alzheimer’s Association Day SR 28 : Commemorating life and career of Coach Joe Retton

: Commemorating life and career of Coach Joe Retton SR 29: Congratulating Doug Nuzum for winning Earle S. Dillard Insurance Agent of Year Award

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 22 : Urging Congress call convention for purpose of proposing amendment restoring free and fair elections

: Urging Congress call convention for purpose of proposing amendment restoring free and fair elections SCR 24: Hazel Dickens Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

There are no bills on Third Reading on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 154 : Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members

: Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members Com. Sub. for SB 157 : Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2231)

: Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2231) Com. Sub. for SB 175 : Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2243)

: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2243) SB 267 : Requiring State Board of Education adopt policy detailing level of computer science instruction (original similar to HB 2415)

: Requiring State Board of Education adopt policy detailing level of computer science instruction (original similar to HB 2415) SB 343 : Relating to review and approval of state property leases (original similar to HB 2601)

: Relating to review and approval of state property leases (original similar to HB 2601) Com. Sub. for SB 387 : Relating generally to extradition (original similar to HB 2757)

: Relating generally to extradition (original similar to HB 2757) Com. Sub. for SB 392 : Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work

: Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work Eng. HB 2462: Issuing a certificate to correctional employees to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 127 : Relating to parole officers’ duties to perform alcohol and drug testing of litigants

: Relating to parole officers’ duties to perform alcohol and drug testing of litigants Com. Sub. for SB 163: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2236)

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

SB 458 : Relating to Traffic Violations

: Relating to Traffic Violations Originating Bill 1 : Relating to registration fees for military related special registration plates

: Relating to registration fees for military related special registration plates SCR 7 : Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on trucks on interstate

: Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on trucks on interstate SCR 16 : US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge

: US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge SCR 20: US Air Force SSGT Ryan David Hammond Memorial Bridge

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 394 : Allowing state to opt out of federal statute relating to SNAP benefits

: Allowing state to opt out of federal statute relating to SNAP benefits SB 400 : Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses

: Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses SB 431 : Reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children

: Reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children SB 489: Relating to Pharmacy Audit Integrity Act

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 352 : Relating to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation acquiring and disposing of goods and commodities

: Relating to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation acquiring and disposing of goods and commodities SB 496 : Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture

: Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture HB 2028: Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way

2 p.m. Education (451M)

SB 39: Providing certain military members in-state residency tuition rates

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 317 : Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority

: Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority SB 408 : Determining indigency for public defender services

: Determining indigency for public defender services SB 417: Requiring minors in possession of marijuana and their parents attend classes teaching dangers of marijuana

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 13 : Changing distribution of racetrack video lottery net terminal income, excess net terminal income, and excess lottery fund

: Changing distribution of racetrack video lottery net terminal income, excess net terminal income, and excess lottery fund Com. Sub. for SB 14 : Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program

: Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program SB 19 : Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

: Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program SB 147 : Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities

: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities SB 499 : Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes

: Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes Com. Sub. for HB 2191 : Relating generally to limited video lottery

: Relating generally to limited video lottery Com. Sub. for HB 2307: Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology

Senate Bills

Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, February 5, 2019

SB 521 : Requiring approved agricultural education program be offered in high schools (FN) (Cline; Education then Finance

: Requiring approved agricultural education program be offered in high schools (FN) (Cline; Education then Finance SB 522 : Creating Special Road Repair Fund (FN) (Smith, Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Creating Special Road Repair Fund (FN) (Smith, Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 523 : Prohibiting retailers from selling or leasing products that make certain content accessible on internet (FN) (Smith; Judiciary)

: Prohibiting retailers from selling or leasing products that make certain content accessible on internet (FN) (Smith; Judiciary) SB 524 : Defining property insurance terms (Azinger; Banking and Insurance)

: Defining property insurance terms (Azinger; Banking and Insurance) SB 525 : Requiring form for commitment order to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (FN) (Boso, Woelfel; Judiciary)

: Requiring form for commitment order to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (FN) (Boso, Woelfel; Judiciary) SB 526 : Authorizing certain officers carry firearm in official duties (Boso, Sypolt, Facemire, Jeffries, Woelfel; Judiciary)

: Authorizing certain officers carry firearm in official duties (Boso, Sypolt, Facemire, Jeffries, Woelfel; Judiciary) SB 527 : Relating to oil or natural gas leases (Smith; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

: Relating to oil or natural gas leases (Smith; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary) SB 528 : Relating to accident and sickness insurance and pre-existing condition coverage (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)

: Relating to accident and sickness insurance and pre-existing condition coverage (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary) SB 529 : Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act (FN) (Trump; Judiciary)

: Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act (FN) (Trump; Judiciary) SB 530 : Relating to state employee merit system (Trump; Judiciary)

: Relating to state employee merit system (Trump; Judiciary) SB 531 : Relating generally to workers’ compensation claims (Trump; Banking and Insurance)

: Relating generally to workers’ compensation claims (Trump; Banking and Insurance) SB 532 : Requiring emergency service organizations create districts regarding towing services (Maynard; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization)

: Requiring emergency service organizations create districts regarding towing services (Maynard; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization) SCR 25: US Army PFC Andrew “Bo” Martin Harper Memorial Bridge (Beach)

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Monday, February 4, 2019

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance

SB 74 : Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits

: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 340 : Repealing obsolete provisions of WV Medical Professional Liability Insurance Joint Underwriting Association

: Repealing obsolete provisions of WV Medical Professional Liability Insurance Joint Underwriting Association Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 407 : Relating to abandonment and indication of ownership in property held by financial institution

: Relating to abandonment and indication of ownership in property held by financial institution Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 453 : Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions

: Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

3 p.m.: Judiciary

SB 237 : Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons

: Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 356 : Authorizing Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to release certain information to county prosecutors and US Attorney

: Authorizing Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to release certain information to county prosecutors and US Attorney Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

3 p.m.: Finance

SB 16 : Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission

: Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 30 : Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer

: Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

Com. Sub. for SB 90 : Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV

: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV Committee Substitute for the Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

Com. Sub. for SB 323 : Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities

: Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 346 : Changing rate which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state

: Changing rate which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

Subcommittee Report for SB 263 : Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted

: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted Subcommittee report received, Committee Substitute proposed; Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Monday, February 4, 2019 (60 Senate; 1 House)

SB 1 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education)

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education) SB 3 : Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 4 : Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program (House Government Organization)

: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program (House Government Organization) SB 10 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 17 : Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 18 : Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary)

: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary) SB 24 : Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)

: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions) SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Pending Senate concurrence)

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Pending Senate concurrence) SB 28 : Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Pending Senate concurrence; Senate refers to Rules for further consideration)

: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Pending Senate concurrence; Senate refers to Rules for further consideration) SB 36 : Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 55 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 61 : Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)

: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary) SB 62 : Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Judiciary)

: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Judiciary) SB 63 : Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)

: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse) SB 72 : Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary)

: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary) SB 100 : Increasing court fees to fund law-enforcement standards training and expenses (Pending House introduction)

: Increasing court fees to fund law-enforcement standards training and expenses (Pending House introduction) SB 101 : Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons (House Judiciary)

: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons (House Judiciary) SB 102 : Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers (House Judiciary) SB 103 : Relating generally to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary) SB 106 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development) SB 119 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 124 : Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal (House Judiciary)

: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal (House Judiciary) SB 149 : Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (House Judiciary)

: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (House Judiciary) SB 152 : Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Finance)

: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Finance) SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 187 : Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (House Finance)

: Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (House Finance) SB 190 : DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 199 : Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (House Government Organization)

: Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (House Government Organization) SB 223 : Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Energy)

: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Energy) SB 233 : Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff (House Government Organization)

: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff (House Government Organization) SB 236 : Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (House Judiciary)

: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (House Judiciary) SB 240 : Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (H First Reading, 02-05-10)

: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete SB 241 : Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (House Political Subdivisions)

: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (House Political Subdivisions) SB 243 : Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund (House Finance)

: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund (House Finance) SB 253 : Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (House Judiciary)

: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (House Judiciary) SB 255 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 256 : Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds (House Finance)

: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds (House Finance) SB 258 : Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability (House Judiciary)

: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability (House Judiciary) SB 264 : Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable (House Judiciary)

: Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable (House Judiciary) SB 268 : Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (H Third Reading, 02-05-19)

: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act SB 269 : Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (H Third Reading, 02-05-19)

: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act SB 270 : Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (House Judiciary)

: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (House Judiciary) SB 272 : Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 297 : Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 324 : Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees (Pending House introduction) SB 331 : Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

: Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear (House Agriculture and Natural Resources) SB 332: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)

SB 354 : Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (House Finance)

: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (House Finance) SB 357 : Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services (Pending House introduction)

: Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services (Pending House introduction) SB 358 : Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities (Pending House introduction)

: Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities (Pending House introduction) SB 361 : Relating to Public Defender Services (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to Public Defender Services (Pending House introduction) SB 369 : Relating to generic drug products (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to generic drug products (Pending House introduction) SB 373 : Relating to financial responsibility of inmates (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to financial responsibility of inmates (Pending House introduction) SB 377 : Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards (Pending House introduction) SB 389 : Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (Pending House introduction)

: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (Pending House introduction) SB 390 : Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 398 : Relating to compensation for senior judges (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to compensation for senior judges (Pending House introduction) SB 399 : Relating to compensation for senior magistrates (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to compensation for senior magistrates (Pending House introduction) SB 451 : Comprehensive education reform (Pending House introduction)

: Comprehensive education reform (Pending House introduction) HB 2351: Relating to regulating prior authorizations (Pending House concurrence)

Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Monday, February 4, 2019 (5)

SCR 4 : US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 9 : US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 11 : Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 12 : US Army CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: US Army CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure) SCR 23: Jeffrey Alan Clovis Memorial Bridge (Pending House introduction)

Bills and Resolutions that have Completed Legislation as of Monday, February 4, 2019 (5)

SB 17 : Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 119 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 255 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor) SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)

Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.

All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here:http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2363 – Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2490 – Preventing proposing or enforcing rules that prevent recreational water facilities from making necessary upgrades

H. B. 2691 – Providing that a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon expires on the holder’s birthday

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2779 – Providing that proceeds from certain oil and gas wells to persons whose name or address are unknown are to be kept in a special fund

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for S. B. 240 – Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2204 – Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2479 – Corporate Governance Annual Disclosure Act

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2481 – Permitting retail sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays after 1 p.m.

H. B. 2608 – Repealing the requirement of printing the date a consumer deposit account was opened on paper checks

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2686 – Relating to permitting the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia to create a family drug court pilot program

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Agriculture and Natural Resources

8:30 a.m. – Room 215E

Agriculture Bills:

H. B. 2438, Relating generally to survivor benefits for emergency response providers.

H. B. 2663, Exempting buildings or structures utilized exclusively for agricultural purposes from the provisions of the State Building Code.

H. B. 2560, Relating to the operation of state-owned farms.

Natural Resources Bills:

Industry & Labor

10:00 a.m. – Room 215E

House Concurrent Resolution 25, Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the discrepancy between estimates and actual readings of electrical meters

House Bill 2441, Removing certain requirements related to wages for construction of public improvements

Committee on Health & Human Resources

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

HB 2583 – Family Planning Access Act

Originating Bill – Update Drug Schedule

Committee on Energy

2:00 p.m. – Room 418M

Pensions & Retirement

4:00 p.m. – Room 460M

Presentation by Craig Slaughter, Executive Director of Investment Management Board

H. B. 2738, Authorizing prepayment of certain required payments into a policemen’s pension and relief fund or a firemen’s pension and relief fund.

H. B. 2743, Eliminating reference to municipal policemen’s pension and relief funds and firemen’s pension and relief funds in section restricting investment.

H. B. 2739, Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board.

H. B. 2780, Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System.

*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***

Bills:

All Senate and House Bills Introduced on Feb. 4, 2019: