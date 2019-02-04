Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 5
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
28th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: Fairness West Virginia, Upper House Rotunda (9 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.); AARP, Upper Senate Rotunda; Alzheimer’s Association Advocacy Day, Lower Rotunda.
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 27: Designating February 5, 2019, as WV Alzheimer’s Association Day
- SR 28: Commemorating life and career of Coach Joe Retton
- SR 29: Congratulating Doug Nuzum for winning Earle S. Dillard Insurance Agent of Year Award
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 22: Urging Congress call convention for purpose of proposing amendment restoring free and fair elections
- SCR 24: Hazel Dickens Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING
- There are no bills on Third Reading on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 154: Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members
- Com. Sub. for SB 157: Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2231)
- Com. Sub. for SB 175: Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2243)
- SB 267: Requiring State Board of Education adopt policy detailing level of computer science instruction (original similar to HB 2415)
- SB 343: Relating to review and approval of state property leases (original similar to HB 2601)
- Com. Sub. for SB 387: Relating generally to extradition (original similar to HB 2757)
- Com. Sub. for SB 392: Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work
- Eng. HB 2462: Issuing a certificate to correctional employees to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 127: Relating to parole officers’ duties to perform alcohol and drug testing of litigants
- Com. Sub. for SB 163: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2236)
10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- SB 458: Relating to Traffic Violations
- Originating Bill 1: Relating to registration fees for military related special registration plates
- SCR 7: Urging Congress provide exceptions to weight limits on trucks on interstate
- SCR 16: US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge
- SCR 20: US Air Force SSGT Ryan David Hammond Memorial Bridge
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 394: Allowing state to opt out of federal statute relating to SNAP benefits
- SB 400: Allowing Board of Dentistry create specialty licenses
- SB 431: Reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children
- SB 489: Relating to Pharmacy Audit Integrity Act
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 352: Relating to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation acquiring and disposing of goods and commodities
- SB 496: Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture
- HB 2028: Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way
2 p.m. Education (451M)
- SB 39: Providing certain military members in-state residency tuition rates
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 317: Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority
- SB 408: Determining indigency for public defender services
- SB 417: Requiring minors in possession of marijuana and their parents attend classes teaching dangers of marijuana
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 13: Changing distribution of racetrack video lottery net terminal income, excess net terminal income, and excess lottery fund
- Com. Sub. for SB 14: Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program
- SB 19: Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program
- SB 147: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities
- SB 499: Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes
- Com. Sub. for HB 2191: Relating generally to limited video lottery
- Com. Sub. for HB 2307: Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology
Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, February 5, 2019
- SB 521: Requiring approved agricultural education program be offered in high schools (FN) (Cline; Education then Finance
- SB 522: Creating Special Road Repair Fund (FN) (Smith, Sypolt; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)
- SB 523: Prohibiting retailers from selling or leasing products that make certain content accessible on internet (FN) (Smith; Judiciary)
- SB 524: Defining property insurance terms (Azinger; Banking and Insurance)
- SB 525: Requiring form for commitment order to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (FN) (Boso, Woelfel; Judiciary)
- SB 526: Authorizing certain officers carry firearm in official duties (Boso, Sypolt, Facemire, Jeffries, Woelfel; Judiciary)
- SB 527: Relating to oil or natural gas leases (Smith; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)
- SB 528: Relating to accident and sickness insurance and pre-existing condition coverage (Stollings; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)
- SB 529: Clarifying provisions of Nonintoxicating Beer Act (FN) (Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 530: Relating to state employee merit system (Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 531: Relating generally to workers’ compensation claims (Trump; Banking and Insurance)
- SB 532: Requiring emergency service organizations create districts regarding towing services (Maynard; Transportation and Infrastructure then Government Organization)
- SCR 25: US Army PFC Andrew “Bo” Martin Harper Memorial Bridge (Beach)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Monday, February 4, 2019
2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance
- SB 74: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 340: Repealing obsolete provisions of WV Medical Professional Liability Insurance Joint Underwriting Association
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 407: Relating to abandonment and indication of ownership in property held by financial institution
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 453: Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
3 p.m.: Judiciary
- SB 237: Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 356: Authorizing Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to release certain information to county prosecutors and US Attorney
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
3 p.m.: Finance
- SB 16: Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 30: Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- Com. Sub. for SB 90: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV
- Committee Substitute for the Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- Com. Sub. for SB 323: Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 346: Changing rate which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- Subcommittee Report for SB 263: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted
- Subcommittee report received, Committee Substitute proposed; Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Monday, February 4, 2019 (60 Senate; 1 House)
- SB 1: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education)
- SB 3: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 4: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program (House Government Organization)
- SB 10: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 17: Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 18: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary)
- SB 24: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)
- SB 27: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Pending Senate concurrence)
- SB 28: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Pending Senate concurrence; Senate refers to Rules for further consideration)
- SB 36: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)
- SB 55: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 61: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)
- SB 62: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Judiciary)
- SB 63: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)
- SB 72: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (House Judiciary)
- SB 100: Increasing court fees to fund law-enforcement standards training and expenses (Pending House introduction)
- SB 101: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons (House Judiciary)
- SB 102: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers (House Judiciary)
- SB 103: Relating generally to Public Defender Services (House Judiciary)
- SB 106: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)
- SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 124: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal (House Judiciary)
- SB 149: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (House Judiciary)
- SB 152: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Finance)
- SB 177: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 187: Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (House Finance)
- SB 190: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 199: Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (House Government Organization)
- SB 223: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Energy)
- SB 233: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff (House Government Organization)
- SB 236: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (House Judiciary)
- SB 240: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (H First Reading, 02-05-10)
- SB 241: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (House Political Subdivisions)
- SB 243: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund (House Finance)
- SB 253: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (House Judiciary)
- SB 255: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 256: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds (House Finance)
- SB 258: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability (House Judiciary)
- SB 264: Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable (House Judiciary)
- SB 268: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (H Third Reading, 02-05-19)
- SB 269: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (H Third Reading, 02-05-19)
- SB 270: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (House Judiciary)
- SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 297: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 324: Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees (Pending House introduction)
- SB 331: Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 332: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons (House Agriculture and Natural Resources)
- SB 354: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (House Finance)
- SB 357: Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services (Pending House introduction)
- SB 358: Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities (Pending House introduction)
- SB 361: Relating to Public Defender Services (Pending House introduction)
- SB 369: Relating to generic drug products (Pending House introduction)
- SB 373: Relating to financial responsibility of inmates (Pending House introduction)
- SB 377: Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards (Pending House introduction)
- SB 389: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (Pending House introduction)
- SB 390: Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 398: Relating to compensation for senior judges (Pending House introduction)
- SB 399: Relating to compensation for senior magistrates (Pending House introduction)
- SB 451: Comprehensive education reform (Pending House introduction)
- HB 2351: Relating to regulating prior authorizations (Pending House concurrence)
Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Monday, February 4, 2019 (5)
- SCR 4: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 9: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 11: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 12: US Army CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 23: Jeffrey Alan Clovis Memorial Bridge (Pending House introduction)
Bills and Resolutions that have Completed Legislation as of Monday, February 4, 2019 (5)
- SB 17: Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 177: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 255: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
- S. B. 268 – Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act
- S. B. 269 – Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2004 – Providing for a program of instruction in workforce preparedness
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2420 – Establishing the Mountaineer Trail Network Recreation Authority
- H. B. 2666 – Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Veterans’ Assistance
- H. B. 2668 – Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Administration, Public Defender Services
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2363 – Relating to the Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2490 – Preventing proposing or enforcing rules that prevent recreational water facilities from making necessary upgrades
- H. B. 2691 – Providing that a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon expires on the holder’s birthday
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2779 – Providing that proceeds from certain oil and gas wells to persons whose name or address are unknown are to be kept in a special fund
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 240 – Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2204 – Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2479 – Corporate Governance Annual Disclosure Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2481 – Permitting retail sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays after 1 p.m.
- H. B. 2608 – Repealing the requirement of printing the date a consumer deposit account was opened on paper checks
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2686 – Relating to permitting the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia to create a family drug court pilot program
Agriculture and Natural Resources
8:30 a.m. – Room 215E
Agriculture Bills:
- H. B. 2438, Relating generally to survivor benefits for emergency response providers.
- H. B. 2663, Exempting buildings or structures utilized exclusively for agricultural purposes from the provisions of the State Building Code.
- H. B. 2560, Relating to the operation of state-owned farms.
Natural Resources Bills:
- H. B. 2709, Relating to hunting licenses.
- H. B. 2715, Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons.
- H. B. 2716, Relating to motorboat lighting and equipment requirements.
Industry & Labor
10:00 a.m. – Room 215E
- House Concurrent Resolution 25, Requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study the discrepancy between estimates and actual readings of electrical meters
- House Bill 2441, Removing certain requirements related to wages for construction of public improvements
Committee on Health & Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- HB 2583 – Family Planning Access Act
- Originating Bill – Update Drug Schedule
Committee on Energy
2:00 p.m. – Room 418M
- H. B. 2661, Relating to natural gas utilities.
- H. B. 2802, Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act.
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 223, Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules.
Pensions & Retirement
4:00 p.m. – Room 460M
- Presentation by Craig Slaughter, Executive Director of Investment Management Board
- H. B. 2738, Authorizing prepayment of certain required payments into a policemen’s pension and relief fund or a firemen’s pension and relief fund.
- H. B. 2743, Eliminating reference to municipal policemen’s pension and relief funds and firemen’s pension and relief funds in section restricting investment.
- H. B. 2739, Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board.
- H. B. 2780, Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System.
