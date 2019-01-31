Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 31
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019
23th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:Christian Home Education Association Day, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas.
Senate to convene at 9 a.m.
On The Agenda
The Senate will resolve into the Committee of the Whole for SB 451: Comprehensive education reform at 11 a.m.
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 25: Designating January 31, 2019, as West Virginia Homeschool Day
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 12: US Army CPL Lee Roy Young Memorial Bridge
- SCR 20: US Air Force SSGT Ryan David Hammond Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 4: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program – (With right to amend)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 187: Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB2270)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 199: Authorizing certain miscellaneous agencies and boards promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2282)
- Eng. SB 233: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff
- Eng. SB 256: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds
- Eng. SB 297: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license (original similar to HB2784)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 390: Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 103: Relating generally to Public Defender Services
- Com. Sub. for SB 264: Requiring courts to order restitution to crime victims where economically practicable
- Com. Sub. for SB 270: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way (original similar to HB 2416)
- SB 331: Using leashed dogs to track mortally wounded deer or bear
- SB 332: Relating to Class Q special hunting permit for disabled persons
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 100: Increasing court fees to fund law-enforcement standards training and expenses
- SB 324: Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees (original similar to HB 2528, HB 2624)
- Com. Sub. for SB 357: Relating generally to Division of Administrative Services
- SB 358: Exempting Purchasing Division purchases for equipment to maintain security at state facilities (original similar to HB 2695)
- Com. Sub. for SB 361: Relating to Public Defender Services
- Com. Sub. for SB 369: Relating to generic drug products
- Com. Sub. for SB 373: Relating to financial responsibility of inmates (original similar to HB 2764)
- SB 377: Relating to minimum wage and maximum hour standards
- Com. Sub. for SB 389: Allowing developmentally disabled person purchase base hunting license (original similar to HB 2791)
- Com. Sub. for SB 398: Relating to compensation for senior judges
- SB 399: Relating to compensation for senior magistrates
- Eng. HB 2462: Issuing a certificate to correctional employees to carry firearms – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Because of the Committee of the Whole, most Senate Committees have not announced any meetings for tomorrow. Any Committee meetings will be announced from the Senate Floor during Miscellaneous Business.
Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, January 31, 2019
- SB 485: Defining reduction in coverage and clarifying termination for property insurance (Azinger; Banking and Insurance)
- SB 486: Making daylight saving time official year round (Cline; Judiciary)
- SB 487: Relating to admissibility of health care staffing requirements in litigation (Maroney, Trump, Takubo; Judiciary)
- SB 488: Requiring PEIA execute contracts for group prescription drug insurance (FN) (Maroney, Hardesty, Takubo; Banking and Insurance then Finance)
- SB 489: Relating to Pharmacy Audit Integrity Act (Maroney, Takubo; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)
- SB 490: Authorizing State Treasurer buy and sell certain loan obligations (FN) (Baldwin, Ihlenfeld, Lindsay, Hardesty, Stollings, Romano, Jeffries, Woelfel, Beach, Prezioso, Palumbo, Plymale, Unger; Finance)
- SB 491: Extending effective date for voter registration in conjunction with driver licensing (Trump; Judiciary)
- SB 492: Creating Occupational Licensing Consumer Choice Act (Maynard; Government Organization then Judiciary)
- SB 493: Correcting terminology referring to racing vehicles illegally on street (Maynard; Transportation and Infrastructure)
- SB 494: Requiring DHHR collaborate with Workforce Development Board and WV Division of Personnel for purposes of job placement (Maynard; Government Organization)
- SB 495: Conforming Consumer Credit and Protection Act to federal Fair Debt Collection and Practices Act (Azinger; Judiciary)
- SB 496: Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture (Sypolt; Government Organization)
- SB 497: Expanding exceptions to Real Estate Appraiser Licensing and Certification Act (Azinger; Government Organization)
- SCR 21: Urging US Congress open public lands in WV (Maynard)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of
Wednesday, January 30, 2019 (35 Senate; 1 House)
- SB 1: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (House Education)
- SB 3: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 10: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 17: Relating to probation eligibility (Passed House; pending message)
- SB 18: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (House Judiciary)
- SB 24: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)
- SB 27: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Second Reading, 01-31-19)
- SB 28: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Third Reading, 01-31-19)
- SB 36: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)
- SB 55: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 61: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)
- SB 62: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)
- SB 63: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)
- SB 72: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights (Pending House introduction)
- SB 101: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons (House Judiciary)
- SB 102: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers (Pending House introduction)
- SB 106: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)
- SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 124: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal (House Judiciary)
- SB 149: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees (Pending House introduction)
- SB 152: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Judiciary)
- SB 177: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Third Reading, 01-31-19)
- SB 190: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SB 223: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (House Energy)
- SB 236: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (Pending House introduction)
- SB 240: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (House Judiciary)
- SB 241: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (House Political Subdivisions)
- SB 243: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund (Pending House introduction)
- SB 253: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers (House Judiciary)
- SB 255: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Second Reading, 01-31-19)
- SB 258: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability (Pending House introduction)
- SB 268: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (House Finance)
- SB 269: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (House Finance)
- SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (Pending Senate concurrence)
- SB 354: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (House Finance)
- Eng. HB 2351: Relating to regulating prior authorizations (Pending House concurrence)
Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Wednesday, January 30, 2019 (3)
- SCR 4: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 9: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge (House Technology and Infrastructure)
- SCR 11: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)
Bills and Resolutions that have Completed Legislation as of Wednesday, January 30, 2019 (2)
- SB 17: Relating to probation eligibility (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
- SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (Completed; Awaiting action by Governor)
Committee times and agendas are subject to change. Follow @WVSenClerk on Twitter for updates.
All Senate Committee meetings and floor sessions are available for both live streaming and to watch again in our archives. The link to the Senate’s archived video page can be found here:http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00289/Harmony/en/View/UpcomingEvents.
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
- S. B. 28 – Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services
- S. B. 177 – Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2010 – Relating to foster care
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2324 – Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2503 – Relating to court actions
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2521 – Relating to permitting fur-bearer parts
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- S. B. 27 – Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 255 – Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2001 – Creating a state income tax exemption for Social Security benefits received by certain taxpayers
- H. B. 2474 – Relating to a reserving methodology for health insurance and annuity contracts
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2476 – Relating to the valuation of a motor vehicle involved in an insurance claim
- H. B. 2478 – Modifying the Fair Trade Practices Act
- H. B. 2480 – Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2524 – Permitting a pharmacist to convert prescriptions authorizing refills under certain circumstances
- H. B. 2679 – Relating to state issued identification cards
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2607 – Relating to the licensure of nursing homes
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2612 – Proposing rules related to the completion or updating of source water protection plans
Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
- Originating a bill regarding opportunity zone tax incentives.
Banking & Insurance
10:00 a.m. – Room 215E
- H.B. 2608, Repealing the requirement of printing the date a consumer deposit account was opened on paper checks.
- H.B. 2538, Providing banking services for medical cannabis.
- H.B. 2609, Relating to presumptions of abandonment and indication of ownership in property.
- H.B. 2647, Self Storage Limited License Act.
Senior, Children, and Family Issues
1:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- H.B. 2614, Including undue influence as a factor in the definition of financial exploitation of an elderly person or protected person.
- H.B. 2618, Providing protective orders for victims of financial exploitation.
Committee on Health & Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- HB 2515 – Exempting the sale and installation of mobility enhancing equipment from the sales and use tax (FIN)
- HB 2490 – Preventing proposing or enforcing rules that prevent recreational water facilities from making necessary upgrades
Committee on Energy
2:00 p.m. – Room 418M
- H. B. 2779, Providing that proceeds from certain oil and gas wells to persons whose name or address are unknown are to be kept in a special fund.
Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse
3:30 p.m. – Room 215E
- SB 62 – Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (2nd reference to Judiciary)
- HB 2397 – Requiring county school boards to provide adequate mental health and counseling services (2nd reference to Education)
*** Agendas and times subject to change. ***
All Senate and House Bills Introduced on Jan. 30, 2019:
|
Bill
|
Title
|
Status
|
Committee
|
Step
|
Last Action
|HB 2729
|Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact
|Pending
|House FD
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2730
|Increasing the compensation of the membership of the State Police and the salaries for public school teachers and school service personnel
|Pending
|House Finance
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2731
|Exempting from a certificate of need obstetrics maternity and delivery services provided by an acute care hospital
|Pending
|House Health and Human Resources
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2732
|Defend the Guard Act
|Pending
|House Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2733
|Adding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the categories covered by the Human Rights Act
|Pending
|House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2734
|Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities
|Pending
|House Finance
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2735
|Relating to state road construction
|Pending
|House T&I
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2736
|Relating to standards of proof in civil actions where business structure sought to be disregarded
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2737
|Relating to training of State Tax Division employees
|Pending
|House Finance
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2738
|Authorizing prepayment of certain required payments into a policemen’s pension and relief fund or a firemen’s pension and relief fund
|Pending
|House Pensions and Retirement
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2739
|Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board
|Pending
|House Pensions and Retirement
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2740
|Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2741
|Relating to unlawful discriminatory practices in categories covered by the Human Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act
|Pending
|House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2742
|Making available elective courses on the history of the Old and New Testaments of the Bible
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2743
|Eliminating reference to municipal policemen’s pension and relief funds and firemen’s pension and relief funds in section restricting investment
|Pending
|House Pensions and Retirement
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2744
|Relating to officer liability for unremitted consumers sales and service tax
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2745
|Authorizing railroads and commercial watercraft to claim a refundable exemption from the variable rate component of the motor fuel excise tax
|Pending
|House Finance
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2746
|Relating to administration of estates
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2747
|Allowing parents or the school to serve sweets during the holidays if the school receives parental or guardian consent
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2748
|Increasing the amount of retirement income to be excluded from the gross income of individuals receiving retirement benefits under the West Virginia Public Employees Retirement System
|Pending
|House Pensions and Retirement
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2749
|Relating to quarterly payment of real and personal property taxes
|Pending
|House Finance
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2750
|Relating to salary increase for Regional Jail Authority employees
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2751
|Abolishing mandatory prison sentences
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2752
|Adding to the persons who have access to the information kept by the Board of Pharmacy
|Pending
|House Health and Human Resources
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2753
|Permitting stand-in candidates for gubernatorial and presidential contests
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2754
|Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance
|Pending
|House Banking and Insurance
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2755
|Relating to unlawful discriminatory practices in categories covered by the Human Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act
|Pending
|House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2756
|Requiring contractors performing work for government contracts on computers use software to verify the hours
|Pending
|House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2757
|Authorizing the Governor to seek the return of fugitives
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2758
|Establishing minimum numbers of school counselors
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2759
|Providing for the ancillary administration of West Virginia real estate owned by nonresidents by affidavit and without administration
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2760
|Relating to performance reviews of state agencies and regulatory boards
|Pending
|House Government Organization
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2761
|Modernizing the self-service storage lien law
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2762
|Modernizing rental car transactions
|Pending
|House T&I
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2763
|Relating to unlawful discriminatory practices in categories covered by the Human Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act
|Pending
|House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2764
|Relating to the financial responsibility of inmates in relation to civil awards
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2765
|Allowing firearms-qualified tax division investigators to carry firearms
|Pending
|House Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2766
|Relating to a student not advancing to the next grade by teacher recommendation
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2767
|Reducing the severance tax on thermal or steam coal
|Pending
|House ENG
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2768
|Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs
|Pending
|House DA
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2769
|Citizen and State Accountability Act
|Pending
|House Political Subdivisions
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2770
|Fairness in Cost-Sharing Calculation Act
|Pending
|House Banking and Insurance
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2771
|Relating to deputy sheriff retirement system act
|Pending
|House Pensions and Retirement
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2772
|Relating to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations acquiring and disposal of services
|Pending
|House Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2773
|Granting the State Auditor the authority to audit the books and records of local economic development authorities
|Pending
|House Political Subdivisions
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2774
|Relating to the right to farm
|Pending
|House ANR
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2775
|Requiring each high school student to complete a one-half credit course of study in personal finance
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2776
|Providing one-time supplements to all annuitants when they reach the age of seventy
|Pending
|House Pensions and Retirement
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2777
|Requiring schools to offer elective vocational courses in middle schools
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2778
|Providing that school nutrition plans include take home meals for low income students
|Pending
|House Education
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2779
|Providing that proceeds from certain oil and gas wells to persons whose name or address are unknown are to be kept in a special fund
|Pending
|House ENG
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2780
|Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System
|Pending
|House Pensions and Retirement
|Committee
|01/30/19
|HB 2781
|Permitting a person to obtain a 12-month supply of contraceptive drugs
|Pending
|House Health and Human Resources
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 468
|Eliminating requirement schools be closed on election days
|Pending
|Senate Education
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 469
|Requiring DEP prepare guidelines for certain gas stations having small volume above-ground storage tanks
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 470
|Providing for periodic payment of verdict awards under Medical Professional Liability Act
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 471
|Creating WV Farm Fresh Raw Milk Act
|Pending
|Senate Agriculture
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 472
|Exempting retirement income of certain uniformed services members from state income tax
|Pending
|Senate Pensions
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 473
|Creating Taxation with Representation Act
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 474
|Establishing shared legal and physical custody of child in divorce cases
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 475
|Permitting persons over age 21 operate or be passenger without helmet on motorcycle
|Pending
|Senate Transportation and Infrastructure
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 476
|Training of State Tax Division employees
|Pending
|Senate Finance
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 477
|Relating generally to collection of use tax
|Pending
|Senate Finance
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 478
|Supplemental appropriation to Fire Commission
|Pending
|Senate Finance
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 479
|Requiring each state institution of higher education adopt and submit written sexual assault policy to WV HEPC
|Pending
|Senate Education
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 480
|Relating to administration of estates
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 481
|Relating to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 482
|Relating to barring parent from inheriting from child in certain instances
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 483
|Relating to administration of estates
|Pending
|Senate Judiciary
|Committee
|01/30/19
|SB 484
|Prohibiting civil rights violations based on gender identity or sexual orientation