Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 31

Bill Title Status Committee Step Last Action

HB 2729 Recognition of Emergency Medical Services Personnel Licensure Interstate Compact Pending House FD Committee 01/30/19

HB 2730 Increasing the compensation of the membership of the State Police and the salaries for public school teachers and school service personnel Pending House Finance Committee 01/30/19

HB 2731 Exempting from a certificate of need obstetrics maternity and delivery services provided by an acute care hospital Pending House Health and Human Resources Committee 01/30/19

HB 2733 Adding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to the categories covered by the Human Rights Act Pending House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business Committee 01/30/19

HB 2734 Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities Pending House Finance Committee 01/30/19

HB 2735 Relating to state road construction Pending House T&I Committee 01/30/19

HB 2736 Relating to standards of proof in civil actions where business structure sought to be disregarded Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

HB 2737 Relating to training of State Tax Division employees Pending House Finance Committee 01/30/19

HB 2738 Authorizing prepayment of certain required payments into a policemen’s pension and relief fund or a firemen’s pension and relief fund Pending House Pensions and Retirement Committee 01/30/19

HB 2739 Relating to contributions on behalf of employees to a retirement plan administered by the Consolidated Public Retirement Board Pending House Pensions and Retirement Committee 01/30/19

HB 2740 Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

HB 2741 Relating to unlawful discriminatory practices in categories covered by the Human Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act Pending House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business Committee 01/30/19

HB 2742 Making available elective courses on the history of the Old and New Testaments of the Bible Pending House Education Committee 01/30/19

HB 2743 Eliminating reference to municipal policemen’s pension and relief funds and firemen’s pension and relief funds in section restricting investment Pending House Pensions and Retirement Committee 01/30/19

HB 2744 Relating to officer liability for unremitted consumers sales and service tax Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

HB 2745 Authorizing railroads and commercial watercraft to claim a refundable exemption from the variable rate component of the motor fuel excise tax Pending House Finance Committee 01/30/19

HB 2746 Relating to administration of estates Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

HB 2747 Allowing parents or the school to serve sweets during the holidays if the school receives parental or guardian consent Pending House Education Committee 01/30/19

HB 2748 Increasing the amount of retirement income to be excluded from the gross income of individuals receiving retirement benefits under the West Virginia Public Employees Retirement System Pending House Pensions and Retirement Committee 01/30/19

HB 2749 Relating to quarterly payment of real and personal property taxes Pending House Finance Committee 01/30/19

HB 2750 Relating to salary increase for Regional Jail Authority employees Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

HB 2751 Abolishing mandatory prison sentences Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

HB 2752 Adding to the persons who have access to the information kept by the Board of Pharmacy Pending House Health and Human Resources Committee 01/30/19

HB 2753 Permitting stand-in candidates for gubernatorial and presidential contests Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

HB 2754 Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance Pending House Banking and Insurance Committee 01/30/19

HB 2755 Relating to unlawful discriminatory practices in categories covered by the Human Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act Pending House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business Committee 01/30/19

HB 2756 Requiring contractors performing work for government contracts on computers use software to verify the hours Pending House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business Committee 01/30/19

HB 2757 Authorizing the Governor to seek the return of fugitives Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

HB 2758 Establishing minimum numbers of school counselors Pending House Education Committee 01/30/19

HB 2759 Providing for the ancillary administration of West Virginia real estate owned by nonresidents by affidavit and without administration Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

HB 2760 Relating to performance reviews of state agencies and regulatory boards Pending House Government Organization Committee 01/30/19

HB 2761 Modernizing the self-service storage lien law Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

HB 2762 Modernizing rental car transactions Pending House T&I Committee 01/30/19

HB 2763 Relating to unlawful discriminatory practices in categories covered by the Human Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act Pending House Energy, Industry and Labor, Economic Development and Small Business Committee 01/30/19

HB 2764 Relating to the financial responsibility of inmates in relation to civil awards Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

HB 2765 Allowing firearms-qualified tax division investigators to carry firearms Pending House Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

HB 2766 Relating to a student not advancing to the next grade by teacher recommendation Pending House Education Committee 01/30/19

HB 2767 Reducing the severance tax on thermal or steam coal Pending House ENG Committee 01/30/19

HB 2768 Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs Pending House DA Committee 01/30/19

HB 2769 Citizen and State Accountability Act Pending House Political Subdivisions Committee 01/30/19

HB 2770 Fairness in Cost-Sharing Calculation Act Pending House Banking and Insurance Committee 01/30/19

HB 2771 Relating to deputy sheriff retirement system act Pending House Pensions and Retirement Committee 01/30/19

HB 2772 Relating to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations acquiring and disposal of services Pending House Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security Committee 01/30/19

HB 2773 Granting the State Auditor the authority to audit the books and records of local economic development authorities Pending House Political Subdivisions Committee 01/30/19

HB 2774 Relating to the right to farm Pending House ANR Committee 01/30/19

HB 2775 Requiring each high school student to complete a one-half credit course of study in personal finance Pending House Education Committee 01/30/19

HB 2776 Providing one-time supplements to all annuitants when they reach the age of seventy Pending House Pensions and Retirement Committee 01/30/19

HB 2777 Requiring schools to offer elective vocational courses in middle schools Pending House Education Committee 01/30/19

HB 2778 Providing that school nutrition plans include take home meals for low income students Pending House Education Committee 01/30/19

HB 2779 Providing that proceeds from certain oil and gas wells to persons whose name or address are unknown are to be kept in a special fund Pending House ENG Committee 01/30/19

HB 2780 Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System Pending House Pensions and Retirement Committee 01/30/19

HB 2781 Permitting a person to obtain a 12-month supply of contraceptive drugs Pending House Health and Human Resources Committee 01/30/19

SB 468 Eliminating requirement schools be closed on election days Pending Senate Education Committee 01/30/19

SB 469 Requiring DEP prepare guidelines for certain gas stations having small volume above-ground storage tanks Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

SB 470 Providing for periodic payment of verdict awards under Medical Professional Liability Act Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

SB 471 Creating WV Farm Fresh Raw Milk Act Pending Senate Agriculture Committee 01/30/19

SB 472 Exempting retirement income of certain uniformed services members from state income tax Pending Senate Pensions Committee 01/30/19

SB 473 Creating Taxation with Representation Act Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

SB 474 Establishing shared legal and physical custody of child in divorce cases Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

SB 475 Permitting persons over age 21 operate or be passenger without helmet on motorcycle Pending Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee 01/30/19

SB 476 Training of State Tax Division employees Pending Senate Finance Committee 01/30/19

SB 477 Relating generally to collection of use tax Pending Senate Finance Committee 01/30/19

SB 478 Supplemental appropriation to Fire Commission Pending Senate Finance Committee 01/30/19

SB 479 Requiring each state institution of higher education adopt and submit written sexual assault policy to WV HEPC Pending Senate Education Committee 01/30/19

SB 480 Relating to administration of estates Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

SB 481 Relating to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

SB 482 Relating to barring parent from inheriting from child in certain instances Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/30/19

SB 483 Relating to administration of estates Pending Senate Judiciary Committee 01/30/19