Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 24

Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019

16th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: Patients-Research-Jobs: A WV Biopharmaceutical Briefing Breakfast, 8 ‐ 9 a.m., Culture Center; WVU Day at the Legislature, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas.

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

RESOLUTIONS

SR 20 : Designating January 24, 2019, as WVU and WVU Extension Service Day at Legislature

: Designating January 24, 2019, as WVU and WVU Extension Service Day at Legislature SR 21: Designating January 24, 2019, as Human Resources Day at Capitol

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

Com. Sub. for SCR 4 : US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road

: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road SCR 9: US Army PFC Winten L. Wayts Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for SB 223 : Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2246)

: Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2246) Com. Sub. for SB 253: Protecting consumers from automatic purchase renewal and continuous service offers

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 258: Establishing common law “veil piercing” claims not be used to impose personal liability

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 55 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18

: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under 18 Com. Sub. for SB 101 : Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons

: Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons Com. Sub. for SB 124 : Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal

: Creating felony offense for actions of cruelty to animals which causes serious injury or death of animal SB 233 : Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff

: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff Com. Sub. for SB 241 : Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form

: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form SB 268 : Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2414)

: Updating meaning of federal taxable income in WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2414) SB 269: Updating terms used in WV Personal Income Tax Act (original similar to HB 2413)

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

SB 52: Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

HB 2351: Relating to regulating prior authorizations

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 4 : Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program

: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program SB 270 : Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way

: Streamlining process for utilities access to DOH rights-of-way SB 83 : Funding for veterans’ programs and volunteer fire departments

: Funding for veterans’ programs and volunteer fire departments SB 90 : Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV

: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV SB 323 : Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities

: Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities SB 324: Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 199: Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission (Bundle 9)

o SB 191: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to animal disease control

o SB 192: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to industrial hemp

o SB 193: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to rural rehabilitation loan program

o SB 194: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to captive cervid farming

o SB 195: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farm-to-food bank tax credit

o SB 196: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to agritourism

o SB 197: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farmers markets

o SB 198: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to seed certification program

o SB 199: Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission

o SB 200: Board of Licensed Dietitians rule relating to licensure and renewal requirements

o SB 201: Board of Medicine rule relating to licensing and disciplinary procedures: physicians; podiatric physicians; and surgeons

o SB 202: Board of Medicine rule relating to permitting and disciplinary procedures: educational permits for graduate medical interns, residents, and fellows

o SB 203: Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to licensing procedures for osteopathic physicians

o SB 204: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy

o SB 205: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to board rules for registration of pharmacy technicians

o SB 206: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacy permits

o SB 207: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacists

o SB 208: Board of Pharmacy rules relating to substitution of biological pharmaceuticals

o SB 209: Real Estate Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board rule relating to requirements for licensure and certification

o SB 210: Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to criteria for evaluation and accreditation of colleges, departments, or schools of nursing

o SB 211: Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to registration and licensure, and conduct constituting professional misconduct

o SB 212: Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to advanced practice registered nurse

o SB 213: Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to standards for scope of professional nursing practice

o SB 214: Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to fees for services rendered by board and supplemental renewal fee for center for nursing

o SB 215: Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to dialysis technicians

o SB 216: Secretary of State rule relating to filing and formatting rules and related documents for publication in State Register

o SB 217: Secretary of State rule relating to loan and grant programs under Help America Vote Act

o SB 218: Secretary of State rule relating to early voting in-person satellite precincts

o SB 219: Secretary of State rule relating to notaries public

o SB 220: Board of Social Work rule relating to qualifications for profession of social work

o SB 221: Board of Social Work rule relating to code of ethics

o SB 222: Treasurer’s Office rule relating to reporting and claiming unknown and unlocatable interest owners reserved interest

SB 40 : Establishing Mental Health and Military Service Member Court program

: Establishing Mental Health and Military Service Member Court program SB 72 : Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights

: Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights SB 102 : Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers

: Relating generally to powers and authority of courthouse security officers SB 248: Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing : West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

: West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation SB 121 : Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to military members’ dependents

: Providing continued eligibility for developmental disability services to military members’ dependents SB 149 : Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees

: Exempting certain veterans from concealed weapons license fees Com. Sub. for SB 243 : Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund

: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund Com. Sub. for SB 263 : Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted

: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted SB 256 : Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds

: Allowing certain deductions from individual personal income tax refunds SB 297: Extending expiration of military members’ spouses’ driver’s license

Senate Bills

SB 410 : Creating WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2019 (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Creating WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2019 (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 411 : Relating to disposition of vacated school buildings or other state-owned buildings (FN) (Maynard; Government Organization then Finance)

: Relating to disposition of vacated school buildings or other state-owned buildings (FN) (Maynard; Government Organization then Finance) SB 412 : Establishing Katherine Johnson Fair Pay Act of 2019 (FN) (Beach; Judiciary)

: Establishing Katherine Johnson Fair Pay Act of 2019 (FN) (Beach; Judiciary) SB 413 : Creating Adopt-A-Stream program (Maynard; Government Organization)

: Creating Adopt-A-Stream program (Maynard; Government Organization) SB 414 : Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act (Azinger, Cline, Maynard, Tarr; Judiciary)

: Creating Protect Our Right to Unite Act (Azinger, Cline, Maynard, Tarr; Judiciary) SB 415 : Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act (Azinger, Cline, Maynard, Tarr; Judiciary)

: Creating Timber Cotenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act and Unknown and Unlocatable Timber Interest Owners Act (Azinger, Cline, Maynard, Tarr; Judiciary) SB 416 : Permitting resident landowner hunt and kill bears located on landowners’ property through use of bait (Sypolt, Smith; Natural Resources)

: Permitting resident landowner hunt and kill bears located on landowners’ property through use of bait (Sypolt, Smith; Natural Resources) SB 417 : Requiring minors in possession of marijuana and their parents attend classes teaching dangers of marijuana (Tarr, Azinger, Clements, Cline, Maynard, Roberts, Smith, Sypolt; Judiciary)

: Requiring minors in possession of marijuana and their parents attend classes teaching dangers of marijuana (Tarr, Azinger, Clements, Cline, Maynard, Roberts, Smith, Sypolt; Judiciary) SB 418 : Establishing WV Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System (Mann, Hamilton, Jeffries, Weld; Pensions then Finance)

: Establishing WV Division of Natural Resources Police Officer Retirement System (Mann, Hamilton, Jeffries, Weld; Pensions then Finance) SB 419 : Requiring PAC disclose names and addresses of all contributors to Secretary of State (Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Mann, Romano, Smith, Sypolt, Unger; Judiciary)

: Requiring PAC disclose names and addresses of all contributors to Secretary of State (Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Mann, Romano, Smith, Sypolt, Unger; Judiciary) SB 420 : Allowing county commissions impose amusement tax (FN) (Smith, Sypolt; Finance)

: Allowing county commissions impose amusement tax (FN) (Smith, Sypolt; Finance) SB 421 : Relating to annual legislative review of economic development tax credit (Smith, Sypolt; Finance)

: Relating to annual legislative review of economic development tax credit (Smith, Sypolt; Finance) SB 422 : Increasing supplemental appropriation to Public Defender Services (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Increasing supplemental appropriation to Public Defender Services (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) SB 423 : Adding new item of appropriation to PEIA Rainy Day Fund (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Adding new item of appropriation to PEIA Rainy Day Fund (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) SB 424 : Supplemental appropriation to Civil Contingent Fund (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Supplemental appropriation to Civil Contingent Fund (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) SB 425 : Supplemental appropriation to Division of Corrections (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

: Supplemental appropriation to Division of Corrections (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) SJR 9: Protection of the Right to Bear Arms Amendment (Tarr, Carmichael, Azinger, Blair, Boso, Cline, Hamilton, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Roberts, Rucker, Smith, Swope, Sypolt; Judiciary then Finance)

Committee Action on Bills from Wednesday, January 23, 2019

1 p.m.: Economic Development

SB 390 : Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects

: Requiring electric utilities submit feasibility studies of constructing and operating middle-mile broadband internet projects Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

2 p.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development

SB 285 : Relating to modification of cottage food laws

: Relating to modification of cottage food laws Bill reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Government Organization

SB 259 : Expanding Coyote Control Program

: Expanding Coyote Control Program Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

SB 19 : Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

: Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

SB 14 : Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program

: Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

3 p.m. Judiciary

SB 63 : Relating to partial filling of prescriptions

: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 199 : Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission (Bundle 9) – Includes SB 191 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to animal disease control; SB 192 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to industrial hemp; SB 193 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to rural rehabilitation loan program; SB 194 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to captive cervid farming; SB 195 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farm-to-food bank tax credit; SB 196 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to agritourism; SB 197 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farmers markets; SB 198 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to seed certification program; SB 199 : Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission; SB 200 : Board of Licensed Dietitians rule relating to licensure and renewal requirements; SB 201 : Board of Medicine rule relating to licensing and disciplinary procedures: physicians; podiatric physicians; and surgeons; SB 202 : Board of Medicine rule relating to permitting and disciplinary procedures: educational permits for graduate medical interns, residents, and fellows; SB 203 : Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to licensing procedures for osteopathic physicians; SB 204 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy; SB 205 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to board rules for registration of pharmacy technicians; SB 206 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacy permits; SB 207 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacists; SB 208 : Board of Pharmacy rules relating to substitution of biological pharmaceuticals; SB 209 : Real Estate Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board rule relating to requirements for licensure and certification; SB 210 : Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to criteria for evaluation and accreditation of colleges, departments, or schools of nursing; SB 211 : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to registration and licensure, and conduct constituting professional misconduct; SB 212 : Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to advanced practice registered nurse; SB 213 : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to standards for scope of professional nursing practice; SB 214 : Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to fees for services rendered by board and supplemental renewal fee for center for nursing; SB 215 : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to dialysis technicians; SB 216 : Secretary of State rule relating to filing and formatting rules and related documents for publication in State Register; SB 217 : Secretary of State rule relating to loan and grant programs under Help America Vote Act; SB 218 : Secretary of State rule relating to early voting in-person satellite precincts; SB 219 : Secretary of State rule relating to notaries public; SB 220 : Board of Social Work rule relating to qualifications for profession of social work; SB 221 : Board of Social Work rule relating to code of ethics; SB 222 : Treasurer’s Office rule relating to reporting and claiming unknown and unlocatable interest owners reserved interest

: Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission (Bundle 9) – Includes : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to animal disease control; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to industrial hemp; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to rural rehabilitation loan program; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to captive cervid farming; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farm-to-food bank tax credit; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to agritourism; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farmers markets; : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to seed certification program; : Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission; : Board of Licensed Dietitians rule relating to licensure and renewal requirements; : Board of Medicine rule relating to licensing and disciplinary procedures: physicians; podiatric physicians; and surgeons; : Board of Medicine rule relating to permitting and disciplinary procedures: educational permits for graduate medical interns, residents, and fellows; : Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to licensing procedures for osteopathic physicians; : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy; : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to board rules for registration of pharmacy technicians; : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacy permits; : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacists; : Board of Pharmacy rules relating to substitution of biological pharmaceuticals; : Real Estate Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board rule relating to requirements for licensure and certification; : Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to criteria for evaluation and accreditation of colleges, departments, or schools of nursing; : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to registration and licensure, and conduct constituting professional misconduct; : Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to advanced practice registered nurse; : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to standards for scope of professional nursing practice; : Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to fees for services rendered by board and supplemental renewal fee for center for nursing; : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to dialysis technicians; : Secretary of State rule relating to filing and formatting rules and related documents for publication in State Register; : Secretary of State rule relating to loan and grant programs under Help America Vote Act; : Secretary of State rule relating to early voting in-person satellite precincts; : Secretary of State rule relating to notaries public; : Board of Social Work rule relating to qualifications for profession of social work; : Board of Social Work rule relating to code of ethics; : Treasurer’s Office rule relating to reporting and claiming unknown and unlocatable interest owners reserved interest Bill has been laid over

SB 236 : Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon

: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Wednesday, January 23, 2019 (20)

SB 1 : Increasing access to career education and workforce training (Pending House introduction)

: Increasing access to career education and workforce training (Pending House introduction) SB 3 : Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 10 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 17 : Relating to probation eligibility (House Judiciary)

: Relating to probation eligibility (House Judiciary) SB 18 : Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex (Pending House introduction) SB 24 : Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions)

: Relating generally to local boards of health (House Political Subdivisions) SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (House Finance)

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (House Finance) SB 28 : Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (House Finance)

: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (House Finance) SB 36 : Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement)

: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (House Pensions and Retirement) SB 61 : Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary)

: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap (House Judiciary) SB 62 : Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse)

: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses (House Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse) SB 106 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development)

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (House Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development) SB 119 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (House Judiciary)

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings (House Judiciary) SB 152 : Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Judiciary)

: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (House Judiciary) SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (House Judiciary)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (House Judiciary) SB 190 : DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (House Technology and Infrastructure) SB 240 : Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (House Judiciary)

: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (House Judiciary) SB 255 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee (Pending House introduction) SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations (House Judiciary)

SB 354: Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund (Pending House introduction)

Resolutions that have Passed the Senate as of Wednesday, January 23, 2019 (1)

SCR 11: Urging Congress pass fully funded long-term surface transportation and infrastructure measures (House Technology and Infrastructure)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING – Amendments Pending

H. B. 2009 – Creating a new category of Innovation in Education grant program

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2435 – Authorizing Attorney General to prosecute violations of state criminal law recommended by the Commission on Special Investigations

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2446 – Blue Alert Plan

H. B. 2509 – Clarifying that theft of a controlled substance is a felony

H. B. 2527 – Relating to forgery and other crimes concerning lottery tickets

FIRST READING

H. B. 2036 – Permitting vehicles displaying disabled veterans’ special registration plates to park in places where persons with mobility impairments may park

H. B. 2209 – Allowing military veterans who meet certain qualifications to qualify for examination for license as an emergency medical technician (Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security Amendment Pending)

H. B. 2547 – Relating to the election prohibition zone

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2600 – Relating to publication of sample ballots

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

H. B. 2478, Modifying the Fair Trade Practices Act.

H. B. 2550, Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program.

Banking & Insurance

10:00 a.m. – Room 215E

H.B. 2474, Relating to a reserving methodology for health insurance and annuity contracts

H.B. 2476, Relating to the valuation of a motor vehicle involved in an insurance claim

H.B. 2479, Corporate Governance Annual Disclosure Act

H.B. 2480, Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group

H.B. 2536, Relating to the Mine Subsidence Insurance program

Senior, Children, and Family Issues

1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

H.B. 2614, Including undue influence as a factor in the definition of financial exploitation of an elderly person or protected person.

H.B. 2618, Providing protective orders for victims of financial exploitation.

Health & Human Resources

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

HB 2407 – Relating to registered professional nurses

HB 2492 – Relating to mandatory reporting procedures of abuse and neglect of adults and children

HB 2524 – Permitting a pharmacist to convert prescriptions authorizing refills under certain circumstances

HB 2525 – Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act

HB 2531 – Permitting trained nurses to provide mental health services in a medication-assisted treatment program

HB 2530 – Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences

Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse

3:30 p.m. – Room 215E

Presentation by Brian Abraham, General Counsel, Office of the Governor

Presentation by Will Thompson, Circuit Court Judge, Family Court

Originating Bill – Family Drug Courts

Bills:

