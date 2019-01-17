Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 17

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019

9th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

From the Activity Calendar: WV Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselors, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; Family Resource Network, AG Rotunda; Chiropractic Day at the Legislature

SENATE:

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

RESOLUTIONS

SR 10: Congratulating Ritchie County High School boys’ cross-country team 2018 Class AAA state championship

SECOND READING

Com. Sub. for SB 61 : Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap

: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 3 : Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act

: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act Com. Sub. for SB 17 : Relating to probation eligibility

: Relating to probation eligibility SB 119 : Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings

: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings Com. Sub. for SB 152: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Scheduled Committee Meetings

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

Originating Bill : Supplemental appropriation to the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office

: Supplemental appropriation to the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office Budget Hearing : Public Service Commission of West Virginia

: Public Service Commission of West Virginia Budget Hearing: Consumer Advocate Division

1 p.m.: Energy, Industry, and Mining (208W)

SB 275 : Relating to sale of delinquent surface and mineral properties

: Relating to sale of delinquent surface and mineral properties SB 52: Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 169 : DHHR rule relating to assisted living residences

: DHHR rule relating to assisted living residences SB 136 : Relating to tobacco usage and e-cigarette restrictions

: Relating to tobacco usage and e-cigarette restrictions SB 63 : Relating to partial filling of prescriptions

: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions SB 310 : Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance

: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance SB 300: Relating to adoption records

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 255 : Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee

: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee SB 4 : Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program

: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program SB 271 : Concerning government procurement of commodities and services

: Concerning government procurement of commodities and services SB 292: Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer VFDs

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

Presentation: School funding formula – Amy Willard, Executive Director of the Office of School Finance, West Virginia

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 18 : Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex

: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex SB 92: Providing special license plate supporting adoption

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Budget Hearing : West Virginia School Building Authority

: West Virginia School Building Authority Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Education

Senate Bills

Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, January 17, 2019

SB 338 : Exempting pepper spray from dangerous weapons (Rucker, Boso, Cline, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt, Tarr, Unger; Judiciary)

: Exempting pepper spray from dangerous weapons (Rucker, Boso, Cline, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt, Tarr, Unger; Judiciary) SB 339 : Allowing certain persons carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex (Rucker, Azinger, Boso, Cline, Maynard, Sypolt, Tarr; Judiciary)

: Allowing certain persons carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex (Rucker, Azinger, Boso, Cline, Maynard, Sypolt, Tarr; Judiciary) SB 340 : Repealing obsolete provisions of WV Medical Professional Liability Insurance Joint Underwriting Association (Trump; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)

: Repealing obsolete provisions of WV Medical Professional Liability Insurance Joint Underwriting Association (Trump; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary) SB 341 : Establishing minimum monthly retirement annuity for retirants with 20 or more years of service (FN) (Sypolt, Jeffries, Smith; Pensions then Finance)

: Establishing minimum monthly retirement annuity for retirants with 20 or more years of service (FN) (Sypolt, Jeffries, Smith; Pensions then Finance) SB 342: Exempting Social Security and tier one railroad retirement benefits from personal income tax (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]

* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note

* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill

Committee Action on Bills from Wednesday, January 16, 2019

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

SB 29 : Creating five-year tax credits for businesses on post-coal mine sites

: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses on post-coal mine sites Bill reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

2 p.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development (208W)

SB 191 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to animal disease control

: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to animal disease control Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 192 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to industrial hemp

: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to industrial hemp Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 193 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to rural rehabilitation loan program

: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to rural rehabilitation loan program Committee requested more information; bill is laid over

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 38 : Exempting DNR Police Officers’ pension benefits from State Income Tax

: Exempting DNR Police Officers’ pension benefits from State Income Tax Bill reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

SB 296 : Providing 11-month window to permit members of PERS to purchase credited service

: Providing 11-month window to permit members of PERS to purchase credited service Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 62 : Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses

: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 240 : Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete

: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 180 : State Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer

: State Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 181 : State Tax Department rule relating to aircraft operated under a fractional ownership program

: State Tax Department rule relating to aircraft operated under a fractional ownership program Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 182 : State Tax Department rule relating to senior citizen tax credit for property taxes paid

: State Tax Department rule relating to senior citizen tax credit for property taxes paid Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

SB 183 : State Tax Department rule relating to administration of tax on purchases of wine and liquor inside and outside of municipalities

: State Tax Department rule relating to administration of tax on purchases of wine and liquor inside and outside of municipalities Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Wednesday, January 16, 2019 (8)

SB 10 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (Pending House introduction)

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (Pending House introduction) SB 24 : Relating generally to local boards of health (Pending House introduction)

: Relating generally to local boards of health (Pending House introduction) SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Pending House introduction)

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Pending House introduction) SB 28 : Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Pending House introduction)

: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Pending House introduction) SB 36 : Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (Pending House introduction)

: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (Pending House introduction) SB 106 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (Pending House introduction)

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (Pending House introduction) SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Pending House introduction)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Pending House introduction) SB 190: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (Pending House introduction)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028 – Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2038 – Relating to the procedure to determine if an occupation or profession should be regulated

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2128 – Allowing state employees to take paid leave to attend parent-teacher conference for their children

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2183 – Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

H. B. 2185 – Relating to the removal of animals left unattended in motor vehicles (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2307 – Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for H. B. 2190 – Modifying bail requirements

H. B. 2311 – Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee Meetings Scheduled:

Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development

9 a.m. – Room 215E

Presentation by Michael R. Graney, Executive Director of WV Development Office

Presentation by Cabinet Secretary Ed Gaunch, Department of Commerce

Banking & Insurance

10 a.m. – Room 215E

Presentation by Loren C. Allen, General Counsel and Director Government Relations for W.Va. Bankers Association

Presentation by Donna Tanner, Executive Director Community Bankers of West Virginia

Presentation by the West Virginia Division of Financial Institutions

Presentation by Allan McVey, West Virginia Insurance Commissioner

Senior, Children, and Family Issues

1 p.m. – Room 215E

Jennifer Taylor, Staff Attorney West Virginia Legal Aid, to present on senior issues

HB 2010, Relating to Foster Care (to be introduced during Thursday’s floor session)

Health & Human Resources

2 p.m. – Room 215E

HB 2405 – Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations (2 nd reference to Finance)

reference to Finance) HB 2347 – Providing long-term care and substance abuse treatment (2 nd reference to Finance)

reference to Finance) HB 2324 – Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy (2ndreference to Government Organization)

Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse

3:30 p.m. – Room 215E

Originating Bill – Update on Opioid Reduction Act of 2018

Originating Bill – Voluntary Certification of Recovery Residencies

Originating Bill – Regulating Tele-Counseling

Originating Bill – Permitting Trained APRN’s to preform MAT Counseling

House Bill