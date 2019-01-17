Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 17
Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019
9th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
From the Activity Calendar: WV Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselors, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; Family Resource Network, AG Rotunda; Chiropractic Day at the Legislature
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 10: Congratulating Ritchie County High School boys’ cross-country team 2018 Class AAA state championship
SECOND READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 61: Adding certain crimes for which prosecutor may apply for wiretap
- SB 272: Updating code relating to Commission on Special Investigations
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 3: Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 17: Relating to probation eligibility
- SB 119: Specifying documents not subject to discovery in certain proceedings
- Com. Sub. for SB 152: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement
Scheduled Committee Meetings
9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- Originating Bill: Supplemental appropriation to the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office
- Budget Hearing: Public Service Commission of West Virginia
- Budget Hearing: Consumer Advocate Division
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry, and Mining (208W)
- SB 275: Relating to sale of delinquent surface and mineral properties
- SB 52: Entitling natural resource producers to economic opportunity tax credit
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 169: DHHR rule relating to assisted living residences
- SB 136: Relating to tobacco usage and e-cigarette restrictions
- SB 63: Relating to partial filling of prescriptions
- SB 310: Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance
- SB 300: Relating to adoption records
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 255: Relating to Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee
- SB 4: Relating generally to Municipal Home Rule Program
- SB 271: Concerning government procurement of commodities and services
- SB 292: Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer VFDs
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- Presentation: School funding formula – Amy Willard, Executive Director of the Office of School Finance, West Virginia
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 18: Relating to crimes committed on State Capitol Complex
- SB 92: Providing special license plate supporting adoption
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia School Building Authority
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Education
Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, January 17, 2019
- SB 338: Exempting pepper spray from dangerous weapons (Rucker, Boso, Cline, Maynard, Smith, Sypolt, Tarr, Unger; Judiciary)
- SB 339: Allowing certain persons carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex (Rucker, Azinger, Boso, Cline, Maynard, Sypolt, Tarr; Judiciary)
- SB 340: Repealing obsolete provisions of WV Medical Professional Liability Insurance Joint Underwriting Association (Trump; Banking and Insurance then Judiciary)
- SB 341: Establishing minimum monthly retirement annuity for retirants with 20 or more years of service (FN) (Sypolt, Jeffries, Smith; Pensions then Finance)
- SB 342: Exempting Social Security and tier one railroad retirement benefits from personal income tax (FN) (Carmichael, Prezioso; Finance) [By Request of the Executive]
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Wednesday, January 16, 2019
1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)
- SB 29: Creating five-year tax credits for businesses on post-coal mine sites
- Bill reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance
2 p.m.: Agriculture and Rural Development (208W)
- SB 191: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to animal disease control
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 192: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to industrial hemp
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 193: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to rural rehabilitation loan program
- Committee requested more information; bill is laid over
2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)
- SB 38: Exempting DNR Police Officers’ pension benefits from State Income Tax
- Bill reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance
- SB 296: Providing 11-month window to permit members of PERS to purchase credited service
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 62: Requiring participation in drug court program before discharge of certain first-time drug offenses
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 240: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 180: State Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 181: State Tax Department rule relating to aircraft operated under a fractional ownership program
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 182: State Tax Department rule relating to senior citizen tax credit for property taxes paid
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
- SB 183: State Tax Department rule relating to administration of tax on purchases of wine and liquor inside and outside of municipalities
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
Bills that Have Passed the Senate as of Wednesday, January 16, 2019 (8)
- SB 10: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program (Pending House introduction)
- SB 24: Relating generally to local boards of health (Pending House introduction)
- SB 27: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played (Pending House introduction)
- SB 28: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services (Pending House introduction)
- SB 36: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees (Pending House introduction)
- SB 106: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level (Pending House introduction)
- SB 177: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Pending House introduction)
- SB 190: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (Pending House introduction)
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2028 – Limiting supervision of laying of lines on state rights-of-way
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2038 – Relating to the procedure to determine if an occupation or profession should be regulated
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2128 – Allowing state employees to take paid leave to attend parent-teacher conference for their children
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2183 – Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- H. B. 2185 – Relating to the removal of animals left unattended in motor vehicles (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2307 – Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2190 – Modifying bail requirements
- H. B. 2311 – Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired
Committee Meetings Scheduled:
Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development
9 a.m. – Room 215E
- Presentation by Michael R. Graney, Executive Director of WV Development Office
- Presentation by Cabinet Secretary Ed Gaunch, Department of Commerce
Banking & Insurance
10 a.m. – Room 215E
- Presentation by Loren C. Allen, General Counsel and Director Government Relations for W.Va. Bankers Association
- Presentation by Donna Tanner, Executive Director Community Bankers of West Virginia
- Presentation by the West Virginia Division of Financial Institutions
- Presentation by Allan McVey, West Virginia Insurance Commissioner
Senior, Children, and Family Issues
1 p.m. – Room 215E
- Jennifer Taylor, Staff Attorney West Virginia Legal Aid, to present on senior issues
- HB 2010, Relating to Foster Care (to be introduced during Thursday’s floor session)
Health & Human Resources
2 p.m. – Room 215E
- HB 2405 – Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations (2nd reference to Finance)
- HB 2347 – Providing long-term care and substance abuse treatment (2nd reference to Finance)
- HB 2324 – Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy (2ndreference to Government Organization)
Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse
3:30 p.m. – Room 215E
- Originating Bill – Update on Opioid Reduction Act of 2018
- Originating Bill – Voluntary Certification of Recovery Residencies
- Originating Bill – Regulating Tele-Counseling
- Originating Bill – Permitting Trained APRN’s to preform MAT Counseling
