Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Jan. 10

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019

2nd Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

Innovation and Entrepreneurship Day: Upper House and Senate Rotundas

SENATE:

he Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

RESOLUTIONS

SR 6: Recognizing service of Clifford E. Brooks, Sr., service in World War II and Tuskegee Airmen (Smith, Sypolt)

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 3 : Requesting Joint Committee on Government and Finance study practice of requiring payment to hold space by child care facilities

: Requesting Joint Committee on Government and Finance study practice of requiring payment to hold space by child care facilities SCR 4 : US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road

: US Marine Corps Lt. Col. Dennis Ray Blankenship Memorial Road SCR 5: Home of Coach Bob Bolen Mountain State University 2004 NAIA Champions sign

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

Organizational Motions

SB 24 : Relating generally to local boards of health

: Relating generally to local boards of health SB 28 : Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services

: Removing hotel occupancy tax limit collects for medical care and emergency services SB 36 : Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees

: Allowing adjustment of gross income for calculating personal income liability for certain retirees SB 47 : Providing wind power projects be taxed at real property rate

: Providing wind power projects be taxed at real property rate SB 106 : Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level

: Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level SB 10 : Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program

: Relating to Second Chance Driver’s License Program SB 13 : Changing distribution of racetrack video lottery net terminal income, excess net terminal income, and excess lottery fund

: Changing distribution of racetrack video lottery net terminal income, excess net terminal income, and excess lottery fund SB 27 : Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played

: Removing restrictions on where certain traditional lottery games may be played SB 48 : Creating five-year sunset on all tax credits created under chapter 11 of code

: Creating five-year sunset on all tax credits created under chapter 11 of code Budget Presentation: West Virginia Department of Revenue (Revenue Presentation)

Dave Hardy, Secretary of Revenue Mark Muchow, Deputy Secretary



1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)

Organizational Motions

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

Organizational Motions

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

Organizational Motions

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

Organizational Motions

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 177 : Fire Commission Rule Relating to State Building Code (Bundle 6)

: Fire Commission Rule Relating to State Building Code (Bundle 6) SB 190: DOH Rule Relating to Employment Procedures. (Bundle 8)

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Governor’s Budget Presentation: West Virginia Department of Revenue

Michael Cook, Director, State Budget Office Mike Hall, Chief of Staff, Governor’s Office



Senate Bills

SB 151 : Relating to Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program (Baldwin, Palumbo, Takubo; Education then Government Organization)

: Relating to Upper Kanawha Valley Resiliency and Revitalization Program (Baldwin, Palumbo, Takubo; Education then Government Organization) SB 152 : Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (FN) (Jeffries, Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Relating generally to criminal offense expungement (FN) (Jeffries, Baldwin; Judiciary) SB 153 : Providing greater flexibility for making infrastructure project grants (FN) (Jeffries; Economic Development then Finance)

: Providing greater flexibility for making infrastructure project grants (FN) (Jeffries; Economic Development then Finance) SB 154 : Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members (Jeffries; Education)

: Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members (Jeffries; Education) SB 155 : Authorizing corrections officers to retire after 25 years’ service (FN) (Ojeda; Pensions then Finance)

: Authorizing corrections officers to retire after 25 years’ service (FN) (Ojeda; Pensions then Finance) SB 156 : Including nursing home nurses in WV Nurse Overtime and Patient Safety Act (Ojeda; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Including nursing home nurses in WV Nurse Overtime and Patient Safety Act (Ojeda; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 157 : Department of Administration rule relating to purchasing (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Department of Administration rule relating to purchasing (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 158 : Department of Administration rule relating to state-owned vehicles (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Department of Administration rule relating to state-owned vehicles (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 159 : Department of Administration rule relating to leasing of space and property acquisition on behalf of state spending units (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Department of Administration rule relating to leasing of space and property acquisition on behalf of state spending units (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 160 : DEP rule relating to ambient air quality (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

: DEP rule relating to ambient air quality (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary) SB 161 : DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

: DEP rule relating to standards of performance for new stationary sources (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary) SB 162 : DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facilities (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

: DEP rule relating to control of air pollution from hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facilities (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary) SB 163 : DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

: DEP rule relating to emission standards for hazardous air pollutants (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary) SB 164 : DEP rule relating to requirements for conformity of transportation plans, programs, and projects applicable to air quality implementation plans (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

: DEP rule relating to requirements for conformity of transportation plans, programs, and projects applicable to air quality implementation plans (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary) SB 165 : DEP rule relating to provisions for determination of compliance with air quality management rules (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

: DEP rule relating to provisions for determination of compliance with air quality management rules (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary) SB 166 : DEP rule relating to cross-state air pollution rule to control certain emissions (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

: DEP rule relating to cross-state air pollution rule to control certain emissions (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary) SB 174 : DHHR rule relating to chronic pain management clinic licensure (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: DHHR rule relating to chronic pain management clinic licensure (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 175 : DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of overdose data (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: DHHR rule relating to collection and exchange of overdose data (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 176 : Health Care Authority rule relating to cooperative agreement approval and compliance (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary)

: Health Care Authority rule relating to cooperative agreement approval and compliance (Maynard; Health and Human Resources then Judiciary) SB 177 : Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Fire Commission rule relating to State Building Code (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 178 : Lottery Commission rule relating to WV Lottery sports wagering rule (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary)

: Lottery Commission rule relating to WV Lottery sports wagering rule (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary) SB 179 : Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Racing Commission rule relating to thoroughbred racing (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 180 : State Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary)

: State Tax Department rule relating to payment of taxes by electronic funds transfer (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary) SB 181 : State Tax Department rule relating to aircraft operated under a fractional ownership program (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary)

: State Tax Department rule relating to aircraft operated under a fractional ownership program (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary) SB 182 : State Tax Department rule relating to senior citizen tax credit for property taxes paid (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary)

: State Tax Department rule relating to senior citizen tax credit for property taxes paid (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary) SB 183 : State Tax Department rule relating to administration of tax on purchases of wine and liquor inside and outside of municipalities (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary)

: State Tax Department rule relating to administration of tax on purchases of wine and liquor inside and outside of municipalities (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary) SB 184 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary)

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between Tax Division and DEP (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary) SB 185 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary)

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Division and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary) SB 186 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information pursuant to written agreement (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary)

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information pursuant to written agreement (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary) SB 187 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary)

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreements between State Tax Division and certain state agencies (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary) SB 188 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary)

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and WV Lottery (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary) SB 189 : State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary)

: State Tax Department rule relating to exchange of information agreement between State Tax Department and State Fire Marshal (Maynard; Finance then Judiciary) SB 190 : DOH rule relating to employment procedures (Maynard; Judiciary)

: DOH rule relating to employment procedures (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 191 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to animal disease control (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary)

: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to animal disease control (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary) SB 192 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to industrial hemp (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary)

: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to industrial hemp (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary) SB 193 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to rural rehabilitation loan program (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary)

: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to rural rehabilitation loan program (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary) SB 194 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to captive cervid farming (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary)

: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to captive cervid farming (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary) SB 195 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farm-to-food bank tax credit (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary)

: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farm-to-food bank tax credit (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary) SB 196 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to agritourism (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary)

: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to agritourism (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary) SB 197 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farmers markets (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary)

: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to farmers markets (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary) SB 198 : Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to seed certification program (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary)

: Agriculture Commissioner rule relating to seed certification program (Maynard; Agriculture and Rural Development then Judiciary) SB 199 : Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Athletic Commission rule relating to administrative rules of State Athletic Commission (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 200 : Board of Licensed Dietitians rule relating to licensure and renewal requirements (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Licensed Dietitians rule relating to licensure and renewal requirements (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 201 : Board of Medicine rule relating to licensing and disciplinary procedures: physicians; podiatric physicians; and surgeons (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Medicine rule relating to licensing and disciplinary procedures: physicians; podiatric physicians; and surgeons (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 202 : Board of Medicine rule relating to permitting and disciplinary procedures: educational permits for graduate medical interns, residents, and fellows (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Medicine rule relating to permitting and disciplinary procedures: educational permits for graduate medical interns, residents, and fellows (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 203 : Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to licensing procedures for osteopathic physicians (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Osteopathic Medicine rule relating to licensing procedures for osteopathic physicians (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 204 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to licensure and practice of pharmacy (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 205 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to board rules for registration of pharmacy technicians (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to board rules for registration of pharmacy technicians (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 206 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacy permits (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacy permits (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 207 : Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacists (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Pharmacy rule relating to regulations governing pharmacists (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 208 : Board of Pharmacy rules relating to substitution of biological pharmaceuticals (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Pharmacy rules relating to substitution of biological pharmaceuticals (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 209 : Real Estate Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board rule relating to requirements for licensure and certification (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Real Estate Appraiser Licensing and Certification Board rule relating to requirements for licensure and certification (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 210 : Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to criteria for evaluation and accreditation of colleges, departments, or schools of nursing (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to criteria for evaluation and accreditation of colleges, departments, or schools of nursing (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 211 : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to registration and licensure, and conduct constituting professional misconduct (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to registration and licensure, and conduct constituting professional misconduct (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 212 : Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to advanced practice registered nurse (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to advanced practice registered nurse (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 213 : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to standards for scope of professional nursing practice (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to standards for scope of professional nursing practice (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 214 : Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to fees for services rendered by board and supplemental renewal fee for center for nursing (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to fees for services rendered by board and supplemental renewal fee for center for nursing (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 215 : Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to dialysis technicians (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Examiners for Registered Professional Nurses rule relating to dialysis technicians (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 216 : Secretary of State rule relating to filing and formatting rules and related documents for publication in State Register (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Secretary of State rule relating to filing and formatting rules and related documents for publication in State Register (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 217 : Secretary of State rule relating to loan and grant programs under Help America Vote Act (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Secretary of State rule relating to loan and grant programs under Help America Vote Act (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 218 : Secretary of State rule relating to early voting in-person satellite precincts (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Secretary of State rule relating to early voting in-person satellite precincts (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 219 : Secretary of State rule relating to notaries public (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Secretary of State rule relating to notaries public (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 220 : Board of Social Work rule relating to qualifications for profession of social work (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Social Work rule relating to qualifications for profession of social work (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 221 : Board of Social Work rule relating to code of ethics (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Board of Social Work rule relating to code of ethics (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 222 : Treasurer’s Office rule relating to reporting and claiming unknown and unlocatable interest owners reserved interest (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Treasurer’s Office rule relating to reporting and claiming unknown and unlocatable interest owners reserved interest (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 223 : Division of Labor rule relating to wage payment and collection (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Division of Labor rule relating to wage payment and collection (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 224 : Division of Labor rule relating to child labor (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Division of Labor rule relating to child labor (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 225 : Division of Labor rule relating to regulation of heating, ventilating, and cooling work (Maynard; Judiciary)

: Division of Labor rule relating to regulation of heating, ventilating, and cooling work (Maynard; Judiciary) SB 226 : Office of Miners’ health, Safety, and Training rule relating to rules and regulations governing safety of employees in and around surface mines in WV (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

: Office of Miners’ health, Safety, and Training rule relating to rules and regulations governing safety of employees in and around surface mines in WV (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary) SB 227 : Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training rule relating to submission and approval of comprehensive mine safety program (Maynard ; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary)

: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training rule relating to submission and approval of comprehensive mine safety program (Maynard Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary) SB 228 : Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary

: Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training rule relating to operating diesel equipment in underground mines (Maynard; Energy, Industry and Mining then Judiciary SB 229 : DNR rule relating to commercial whitewater outfitters (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)

: DNR rule relating to commercial whitewater outfitters (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary) SB 230 : DNR rule relating to Cabwaylingo State Forest trail system two-year pilot program permitting ATVs and ORVs (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary)

: DNR rule relating to Cabwaylingo State Forest trail system two-year pilot program permitting ATVs and ORVs (Maynard; Natural Resources then Judiciary) SB 231 : Calculating retirement benefits for certain legislators (FN) (Hamilton; Pensions then Finance)

: Calculating retirement benefits for certain legislators (FN) (Hamilton; Pensions then Finance) SB 232 : Enhancing penalties for failing to use caution when approaching emergency vehicles (Hamilton; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

: Enhancing penalties for failing to use caution when approaching emergency vehicles (Hamilton; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary) SB 233 : Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff (Hamilton; Government Organization)

: Relating to age requirements for deputy sheriff (Hamilton; Government Organization) SB 234 : Requiring schools provide elective course on religion (Hamilton; Education then Judiciary)

: Requiring schools provide elective course on religion (Hamilton; Education then Judiciary) SB 235 : Creating felony for attempting to kill another person (Azinger; Judiciary)

: Creating felony for attempting to kill another person (Azinger; Judiciary) SB 236 : Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (Lindsay; Judiciary)

: Providing notice of eligibility to persons to vote after completion of punishment or pardon (Lindsay; Judiciary) SB 237 : Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons (Jeffries; Judiciary)

: Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons (Jeffries; Judiciary) SB 238 : Increasing fines for passing stopped school bus (FN) (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary)

: Increasing fines for passing stopped school bus (FN) (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Judiciary) SB 239 : Relating to mobility impairment identifying documents (FN) (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance)

: Relating to mobility impairment identifying documents (FN) (Baldwin; Transportation and Infrastructure then Finance) SB 240 : Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (Maynard, Trump; Judiciary)

: Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (Maynard, Trump; Judiciary) SB 241 : Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (FN) (Weld; Government Organization)

: Permitting county court clerks scan certain documents in electronic form (FN) (Weld; Government Organization) SB 242 : Requiring deeds contain notarized acknowledgement of grantee accepting deed (Weld; Judiciary)

: Requiring deeds contain notarized acknowledgement of grantee accepting deed (Weld; Judiciary) SB 243 : Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund (FN) (Weld; Finance)

: Requiring racetrack participate in WV Thoroughbred Development Fund (FN) (Weld; Finance) SB 244 : Amending definitions relating to excise tax (FN) (Weld; Judiciary then Finance)

: Amending definitions relating to excise tax (FN) (Weld; Judiciary then Finance) SB 245 : Creating felony offense of aggravated cruelty to animals (Weld; Judiciary)

: Creating felony offense of aggravated cruelty to animals (Weld; Judiciary) SB 246 : Adding language in estate appraisement showing nonprobate assets cannot be sold by personal representative (Weld; Judiciary)

: Adding language in estate appraisement showing nonprobate assets cannot be sold by personal representative (Weld; Judiciary) SB 247 : Amending time frames to enforce certain liens (Weld; Judiciary)

: Amending time frames to enforce certain liens (Weld; Judiciary) SB 248 : Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act (FN) (Weld; Judiciary then Finance)

: Creating Prosecuting Attorney’s Detectives Act (FN) (Weld; Judiciary then Finance) SB 249 : Relating to administration of estates and trusts (Weld; Judiciary)

: Relating to administration of estates and trusts (Weld; Judiciary) SB 250 : Creating Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources then Government Organization)

: Creating Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program (Baldwin; Health and Human Resources then Government Organization) SB 251 : Adjusting distance from polling place that certain electioneering and election-related activity is prohibited (FN) (Baldwin; Judiciary)

: Adjusting distance from polling place that certain electioneering and election-related activity is prohibited (FN) (Baldwin; Judiciary) SJR 7: Recall Election Amendment (Ojeda; Judiciary then Finance)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Finance

9 a.m. – Room 464M

Governor’s Budget Presentation

2 p.m. – Room 464M

Governor’s Revenue Presentation

Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development

9 a.m. – Room 215E

Consideration of organization motions

Banking & Insurance

10 a.m. – Room 215E

Committee on Senior, Children, and Family Issues

1 p.m. – Room 215E

Committee on Energy

2 p.m. – Room 418M

Consideration of organizational motions

Committee on Health and Human Resources

2 p.m. – Room 215E

Organizational Motions

Originating Bill – Prior authorization

Committee on Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse

3:30 p.m. – Room 215E

House Bills Introduced

