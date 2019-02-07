Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 7

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Thursday, Feb. 7 2019

30th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: WV Press Association Legislative Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m., Embassy Suites; Veterans Visibility Day, Lower Rotund; WV Environmental Council, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas.

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

RESOLUTIONS

SR 33 : Designating February 7, 2019, as Veterans Visibility Day

: Designating February 7, 2019, as Veterans Visibility Day SR 34 : Designating February 7, 2019, as Go Red for Women Day

: Designating February 7, 2019, as Go Red for Women Day SR 35: Recognizing Glenville State College and certain public school districts in WV

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 16 : US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge

: US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge SCR 20: US Air Force SSGT Ryan David Hammond Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 127 : Relating to parole officers’ duties to perform alcohol and drug testing of litigants

: Relating to parole officers’ duties to perform alcohol and drug testing of litigants Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 163 : Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2236)

: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2236) Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 392: Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work

SECOND READING

SB 16 : Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission

: Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission Com. Sub. for SB 30 : Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (original similar to HB 2400)

: Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (original similar to HB 2400) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 90 : Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV

: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV Com. Sub. for SB 237 : Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons

: Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons Com. Sub. for SB 263 : Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted

: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted Com. Sub. for SB 323 : Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities (original similar to HB 2468, SB 385)

: Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities (original similar to HB 2468, SB 385) SB 343 : Relating to review and approval of state property leases (original similar to HB 2601)

: Relating to review and approval of state property leases (original similar to HB 2601) SB 346 : Changing rate which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state (original similar to HB 2566)

: Changing rate which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state (original similar to HB 2566) Com. Sub. for SB 356 : Requiring MAPS provide state and federal prosecutors information (original similar to HB 2698)

: Requiring MAPS provide state and federal prosecutors information (original similar to HB 2698) SB 453: Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for SB 13 : Relating to distributions from State Excess Lottery Fund

: Relating to distributions from State Excess Lottery Fund Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 14 : Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program

: Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program Com. Sub. for SB 19 : Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

: Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 317 : Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority

: Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority Com. Sub. for SB 352 : Relating to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation acquiring and disposing of services, goods, and commodities (original similar to HB 2772)

: Relating to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation acquiring and disposing of services, goods, and commodities (original similar to HB 2772) Com. Sub. for SB 408 : Determining indigency for public defender services

: Determining indigency for public defender services Com. Sub. for SB 496 : Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture

: Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture SB 499 : Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes

: Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes SB 542 : Relating to registration fees for military-related special registration plates

: Relating to registration fees for military-related special registration plates Com. Sub. for SJR 5 : Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment

: Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2307 : Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology

: Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2191: Relating generally to limited video lottery

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 442 : Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission

: Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission SB 443 : Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions

: Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions SB 444 : Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions

: Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions SB 452: Supplemental appropriation to Second Chance Driver’s License Program

10 a.m.: Natural Resources (208W)

SB 402 : Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations

: Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations Com. Sub for SB 404 : Altering sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations

: Altering sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations SB 305: Prohibiting waste of big game animals

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 60 : Licensing practice of athletic training

: Licensing practice of athletic training SB 518 : Restricting sale and trade of dextromethorphan

: Restricting sale and trade of dextromethorphan SB 519: Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

HB 2446 : Blue Alert Plan

: Blue Alert Plan SB 345 : Adding definition of “grantee” to include state spending units and local governments

: Adding definition of “grantee” to include state spending units and local governments SB 285 : Relating to modification of cottage food laws

: Relating to modification of cottage food laws SB 372 : Authorizing municipalities establish low-cost alternative energy revolving loan program

: Authorizing municipalities establish low-cost alternative energy revolving loan program SB 405: Increasing limit on additional expenses incurred in preparing notice list for redemption

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 286: Including certain education programs operated by private schools in recognition by DOE

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 339 : Allowing certain persons carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex

: Allowing certain persons carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex SB 481 : Relating to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission

: Relating to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission SB 487: Relating to admissibility of health care staffing requirements in litigation

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Agenda TBA

Senate Bills

Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, February 7, 2019

SB 543 : Relating generally to automobile warranties and inspections (Blair)

: Relating generally to automobile warranties and inspections (Blair) SB 544 : Increasing salaries for members of WV State Police over three-year period (Hamilton, Carmichael, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Blair, Boley, Clements, Cline, Facemire, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Roberts, Romano, Rucker, Smith, Stollings, Swope)

: Increasing salaries for members of WV State Police over three-year period (Hamilton, Carmichael, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Blair, Boley, Clements, Cline, Facemire, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Roberts, Romano, Rucker, Smith, Stollings, Swope) SB 545 : Relating to HIV testing (Azinger)

: Relating to HIV testing (Azinger) SB 546 : Relating to health care provider taxes (Takubo, Maroney)

: Relating to health care provider taxes (Takubo, Maroney) SB 547 : Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of lands (Maynard)

: Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of lands (Maynard) SB 548 : Relating to administration of medication in nursing homes (Takubo)

: Relating to administration of medication in nursing homes (Takubo) SB 549 : Authorizing DNR solicit donation for WVU Rifle Team on hunting and fishing license applications (Stollings, Prezioso, Hardesty)

: Authorizing DNR solicit donation for WVU Rifle Team on hunting and fishing license applications (Stollings, Prezioso, Hardesty) SB 550 : Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of state (Blair, Boley, Facemire, Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Maroney, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Roberts, Swope, Sypolt, Tarr)

: Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of state (Blair, Boley, Facemire, Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Maroney, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Roberts, Swope, Sypolt, Tarr) SB 551 : Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of property (Beach)

: Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of property (Beach) SB 552 : Reforming practice of securing state insurance (Maynard)

: Reforming practice of securing state insurance (Maynard) SB 553 : Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions (Lindsay, Jeffries)

: Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions (Lindsay, Jeffries) SB 554: Removing salary caps for director of State Rail Authority (Clements)

Committee Action on Bills from Wednesday, January 6, 2019

1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)

SB 153 : Providing greater flexibility for making infrastructure project grants

: Providing greater flexibility for making infrastructure project grants Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)

SB 26 : Permitting certain employees of educational service cooperatives participate in state’s teacher retirement systems

: Permitting certain employees of educational service cooperatives participate in state’s teacher retirement systems Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 316 : Preserving previously approved state Municipal Policemen’s or Firemen’s pensions

: Preserving previously approved state Municipal Policemen’s or Firemen’s pensions Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

SB 341 : Establishing minimum monthly retirement annuity for retirants with 20 or more years of service

: Establishing minimum monthly retirement annuity for retirants with 20 or more years of service Bill reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

SB 440 : Relating to Antihazing Law

: Relating to Antihazing Law Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass

SB 491 : Extending effective date for voter registration in conjunction with driver licensing

: Extending effective date for voter registration in conjunction with driver licensing Committee Substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass

HB 2459 : Exercising authority to exempt individuals domiciled within the state from certain restrictions contained in federal law

: Exercising authority to exempt individuals domiciled within the state from certain restrictions contained in federal law Bill reported to the full Senate with recommendation it do pass

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

SB 510: Relating to medical professional liability

Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

9:30 a.m. – Veterans Visibility Day (with Deputy Cabinet Secretary Billy Wayne Bailey)

10:15 a.m. – Citation Presentation by Delegate Lovejoy

10:30 a.m. – Glenville Citation Presentation

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

FIRST READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule

Committee on Education

9:00 a.m. – Room 215E

Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development

9:00 a.m. – Room 432M

H. B. 2724, Small Business Tax Credit.

Com. Sub. for S. B. 106, Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level.

Presentation by Wesley H. White, General Counsel for WV Department of Commerce

Banking & Insurance

10:00 a.m. – Room 432M

H.B. 2621, Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions.

H.B. 2807, Creating an additional modification to the West Virginia adjusted gross income of shareholders of S corporations engaged in banking.

H.B. 2361, Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance.

H.B. 2617, Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers.

Senior, Children, and Family Issues

1:00 p.m. – Room 215E

H.B. 2825, Creating a workgroup to review the hospice need standards in this state.

H.B. 2625, Establishing reimbursement rates for congregate and in-home meals.

Presentation by William F. Carpenter, Jr., Executive Director, Lincoln County Opportunity Company, Inc.

Committee on Health & Human Resources

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

HB 2867 – Transferring the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to the Attorney General’s office (2 nd reference to Judiciary)

reference to Judiciary) HB 2801 – Requiring abortions to be performed by a licensed physician (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Committee on Energy

2:00 p.m. – Room 418M

H. B. 2802, Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act

Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse

3:30 p.m. – Room 215E

SB 63 – Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (2 nd reference to Judiciary)

reference to Judiciary) Originating Bill – Expanding uses of Ryan Brown Fund

HB 2768 – Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs

Bills:

