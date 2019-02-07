Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 7
Thursday, Feb. 7 2019
30th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: WV Press Association Legislative Breakfast, 7:30-9 a.m., Embassy Suites; Veterans Visibility Day, Lower Rotund; WV Environmental Council, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas.
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 33: Designating February 7, 2019, as Veterans Visibility Day
- SR 34: Designating February 7, 2019, as Go Red for Women Day
- SR 35: Recognizing Glenville State College and certain public school districts in WV
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 16: US Army SP4 Wilbur Allen Smith Memorial Bridge
- SCR 20: US Air Force SSGT Ryan David Hammond Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 127: Relating to parole officers’ duties to perform alcohol and drug testing of litigants
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 163: Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2236)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 392: Relating to payment of invoices received by Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for contract work
SECOND READING
- SB 16: Authorizing expenditure of surplus funds by Wyoming County Commission
- Com. Sub. for SB 30: Eliminating tax on annuity considerations collected by life insurer (original similar to HB 2400)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 90: Transferring Safety and Treatment Program from DHHR to DMV
- Com. Sub. for SB 237: Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons
- Com. Sub. for SB 263: Limiting number of days legislators may be compensated during extended and extraordinary sessions if budget bill not enacted
- Com. Sub. for SB 323: Establishing revenue fund and source to support Department of Agriculture’s improvement to facilities (original similar to HB 2468, SB 385)
- SB 343: Relating to review and approval of state property leases (original similar to HB 2601)
- SB 346: Changing rate which certain judges are paid for mileage when traveling within state (original similar to HB 2566)
- Com. Sub. for SB 356: Requiring MAPS provide state and federal prosecutors information (original similar to HB 2698)
- SB 453: Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 13: Relating to distributions from State Excess Lottery Fund
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 14: Creating WV Farm-to-School Grant Program
- Com. Sub. for SB 19: Relating to Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 317: Authorizing three or more adjacent counties form multicounty trail network authority
- Com. Sub. for SB 352: Relating to Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation acquiring and disposing of services, goods, and commodities (original similar to HB 2772)
- Com. Sub. for SB 408: Determining indigency for public defender services
- Com. Sub. for SB 496: Transferring authority to regulate milk from DHHR to Department of Agriculture
- SB 499: Amending WV tax laws to conform to changes in partnerships for federal income tax purposes
- SB 542: Relating to registration fees for military-related special registration plates
- Com. Sub. for SJR 5: Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2307: Relating to creating a provisional license for practicing barbering and cosmetology
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2191: Relating generally to limited video lottery
9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 442: Supplementing, amending, and decreasing appropriation to Insurance Commission
- SB 443: Supplemental appropriation of federal moneys to DHHR divisions
- SB 444: Supplemental appropriation to DHHR divisions
- SB 452: Supplemental appropriation to Second Chance Driver’s License Program
10 a.m.: Natural Resources (208W)
- SB 402: Authorizing Division of Forestry investigate and enforce timber theft violations
- Com. Sub for SB 404: Altering sediment control during commercial timber harvesting operations
- SB 305: Prohibiting waste of big game animals
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 60: Licensing practice of athletic training
- SB 518: Restricting sale and trade of dextromethorphan
- SB 519: Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- HB 2446: Blue Alert Plan
- SB 345: Adding definition of “grantee” to include state spending units and local governments
- SB 285: Relating to modification of cottage food laws
- SB 372: Authorizing municipalities establish low-cost alternative energy revolving loan program
- SB 405: Increasing limit on additional expenses incurred in preparing notice list for redemption
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 286: Including certain education programs operated by private schools in recognition by DOE
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 339: Allowing certain persons carry pepper spray in State Capitol Complex
- SB 481: Relating to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission
- SB 487: Relating to admissibility of health care staffing requirements in litigation
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Agenda TBA
Senate Bills to be Introduced Thursday, February 7, 2019
- SB 543: Relating generally to automobile warranties and inspections (Blair)
- SB 544: Increasing salaries for members of WV State Police over three-year period (Hamilton, Carmichael, Azinger, Baldwin, Beach, Blair, Boley, Clements, Cline, Facemire, Hardesty, Ihlenfeld, Jeffries, Lindsay, Mann, Maroney, Maynard, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Roberts, Romano, Rucker, Smith, Stollings, Swope)
- SB 545: Relating to HIV testing (Azinger)
- SB 546: Relating to health care provider taxes (Takubo, Maroney)
- SB 547: Limiting landowner liability for recreational use of lands (Maynard)
- SB 548: Relating to administration of medication in nursing homes (Takubo)
- SB 549: Authorizing DNR solicit donation for WVU Rifle Team on hunting and fishing license applications (Stollings, Prezioso, Hardesty)
- SB 550: Declaring certain claims to be moral obligations of state (Blair, Boley, Facemire, Hamilton, Ihlenfeld, Maroney, Palumbo, Plymale, Prezioso, Roberts, Swope, Sypolt, Tarr)
- SB 551: Expanding county commissions’ ability to dispose of property (Beach)
- SB 552: Reforming practice of securing state insurance (Maynard)
- SB 553: Relating to federal funds for land-grant institutions (Lindsay, Jeffries)
- SB 554: Removing salary caps for director of State Rail Authority (Clements)
* (FN) indicates the bill has a Fiscal Note
* (IB) indicates the bill is an Interim Bill
Committee Action on Bills from Wednesday, January 6, 2019
1 p.m.: Economic Development (208W)
- SB 153: Providing greater flexibility for making infrastructure project grants
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
2 p.m.: Pensions (451M)
- SB 26: Permitting certain employees of educational service cooperatives participate in state’s teacher retirement systems
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 316: Preserving previously approved state Municipal Policemen’s or Firemen’s pensions
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance
- SB 341: Establishing minimum monthly retirement annuity for retirants with 20 or more years of service
- Bill reported as amended to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Finance
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- SB 440: Relating to Antihazing Law
- Bill reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass
- SB 491: Extending effective date for voter registration in conjunction with driver licensing
- Committee Substitute reported to the full Senate with the recommendation it do pass
- HB 2459: Exercising authority to exempt individuals domiciled within the state from certain restrictions contained in federal law
- Bill reported to the full Senate with recommendation it do pass
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- SB 510: Relating to medical professional liability
- Committee Substitute reported to full Senate with recommendation it do pass; second reference to Judiciary
House to convene at 11 a.m.
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 9:30 a.m. – Veterans Visibility Day (with Deputy Cabinet Secretary Billy Wayne Bailey)
- 10:15 a.m. – Citation Presentation by Delegate Lovejoy
- 10:30 a.m. – Glenville Citation Presentation
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
- S. B. 324 – Relating to Commissioner of Agriculture employees
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2204 – Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2479 – Corporate Governance Annual Disclosure Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2481 – Permitting retail sale of alcoholic beverages on Sundays after 1 p.m.
- H. B. 2608 – Repealing the requirement of printing the date a consumer deposit account was opened on paper checks
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2686 – Relating to permitting the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia to create a family drug court pilot program
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 240 – Repealing certain legislative rules no longer authorized or are obsolete (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 354 – Expiring funds to balance of Auditor’s Office – Chief Inspector’s Fund
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2365 – Clarifying the definition of an employee for the purposes of unemployment compensation and workers’ compensation
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2392 – Allowing the Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner to issue special one-day licenses for charitable events
- H. B. 2528 – Relating to employees of the Commissioner of Agriculture
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2545 – Exempting recipients of the distinguished Purple Heart medal from payment of the vehicle registration fee
- H. B. 2546 – Excluding from tax equipment installed in a motor vehicle for use of a person with a medical necessity
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2554 – Relating to transfers and enrollment policies for students in public schools
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2601 – Relating to the review and approval of state property leases
- H. B. 2696 – Creating an additional index system for state-owned lands
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2737 – Relating to training of State Tax Division employees
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2740 – Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances
- H. B. 2746 – Relating to administration of estates
- H. B. 2759 – Providing for the ancillary administration of West Virginia real estate owned by nonresidents by affidavit and without administration
- H. B. 2815 – Raising the value of goods or chattels that are taken in a larceny to constitute grand larceny
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2468 – Department of Agriculture Capital Improvements Fund
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2583 – Family Planning Access Act
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2661 – Relating to natural gas utilities
- Com. Sub. for H. B. 2809 – Relating to prohibited acts and penalties in the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Area
Committee on Education
9:00 a.m. – Room 215E
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 451, Comprehensive education reform
Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Economic Development
9:00 a.m. – Room 432M
- H. B. 2724, Small Business Tax Credit.
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 106, Alleviating double taxation on foreign income at state level.
- Presentation by Wesley H. White, General Counsel for WV Department of Commerce
Banking & Insurance
10:00 a.m. – Room 432M
- H.B. 2621, Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions.
- H.B. 2807, Creating an additional modification to the West Virginia adjusted gross income of shareholders of S corporations engaged in banking.
- H.B. 2361, Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance.
- H.B. 2617, Relating to the form for making offer of optional uninsured and underinsured coverage by insurers.
Senior, Children, and Family Issues
1:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- H.B. 2825, Creating a workgroup to review the hospice need standards in this state.
- H.B. 2625, Establishing reimbursement rates for congregate and in-home meals.
- Presentation by William F. Carpenter, Jr., Executive Director, Lincoln County Opportunity Company, Inc.
Committee on Health & Human Resources
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E
- HB 2867 – Transferring the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to the Attorney General’s office (2nd reference to Judiciary)
- HB 2801 – Requiring abortions to be performed by a licensed physician (2nd reference to Judiciary)
Committee on Energy
2:00 p.m. – Room 418M
- H. B. 2802, Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act
Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse
3:30 p.m. – Room 215E
- SB 63 – Relating to partial filling of prescriptions (2nd reference to Judiciary)
- Originating Bill – Expanding uses of Ryan Brown Fund
- HB 2768 – Reducing the use of certain prescription drugs
All Senate and House Bills Introduced on Feb. 6, 2019: