Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Thursday, Feb. 28
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
51st Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: WV Brewers Guild, Upper Senate Rotunda; WV DEP Day, Upper House Rotunda.
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
RESOLUTIONS
- SCR 46: Requesting study of state’s raw dairy milk laws
- SCR 47: John Lewis Lafferty “Community Volunteer” Memorial Bridge
- SR 64: Designating February 28, 2019, as Rare Disease Day
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 17: Sardis District Veterans Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for SCR 24: Hazel Dickens Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for SCR 27: Requesting study supply or shortage of drivers with CDLs
- Com. Sub. for SCR 28: US Army SP5 James Henry Caruthers Memorial Road
- Com. Sub. for SCR 34: US Army SPC Julian Lee Berisford Memorial Bridge
- Com. Sub. for SCR 36: US Army CPL Cory M. Hewitt Memorial Bridge
- SCR 39: Requesting creation of Joint Select Committee on Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards
- Com. Sub. for SCR 40: US Army CPL Roy E. Clark Memorial Bridge
- HCR 19: U. S. Marine Sgt. Stephen E. Drummond Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2690: Relating to guaranty associations (original similar to SB 506)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2740: Barring a parent from inheriting from a child in certain instances (original similar to SB 482)
- Eng. HB 2746: Relating to administration of estates (original similar to SB 480)
- Eng. HB 2827: Removing the residency requirements for hiring deputy assessors (original similar to SB 565)
SECOND READING
- Eng. HB 3140: Relating to the Division of Natural Resources Infrastructure
FIRST READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2193: Providing a specific escheat of US savings bonds – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2204: Prohibiting state licensing boards from hiring lobbyists
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2359: Relating to exemptions to the commercial driver’s license requirements – (Com. amends. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2476: Relating to the valuation of a motor vehicle involved in an insurance claim – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2510: Relating to special funds of boards of examination or registration
- Eng. HB 2525: Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 2530: Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2531: Permitting trained nurses to provide mental health services in a medication-assisted treatment program – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 2547: Relating to the election prohibition zone – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2608: Repealing the requirement of printing the date a consumer deposit account was opened on paper checks
- Eng. HB 2691: Providing that a license to carry a concealed deadly weapon expires on the holder’s birthday – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2737: Relating to training of State Tax Division employees (original similar to SB 476)
- Eng. HB 2743: Eliminating reference to municipal policemen’s pension and relief funds and firemen’s pension and relief funds in section restricting investment
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2813: Relating generally to collection of use tax – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 2829: Relating to the termination of severance taxes on limestone and sandstone
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2848: Relating to the West Virginia ABLE Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2854: Exempting sales from the consumers sales and service tax and use tax by not for profit volunteer school support groups raising funds for schools
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3007: Authorizing the Commissioner of Agriculture to require background checks – (Com. title amend. pending).
- Eng. HB 3093: Relating to standards for factory-built homes
9:30 a.m.: Finance (451M)
- HB 2311: Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired
- Com. Sub. HB 2405: Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations
- Com. Sub. HB 2734: Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities
- HB 2828: Relating to Qualified Opportunity Zones
- HB 3045: Exempting certain complimentary hotel rooms from hotel
- Com. Sub. for HB 2901: Allowing for the establishment of a secondary location for racetrack video lottery terminals
1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- HB 2673: Creating the Oil and Gas Abandoned Well Plugging Fund
- HB 2779: Providing that proceeds from certain oil and gas wells to persons whose name or address are unknown are to be kept in a special fund
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- HB 2010: Relating to foster care
- HB 2674: Creating a student loan repayment program for a mental health provider
- HB 2878: Relating to updating the controlled substances listed on schedule one
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- HB 2439: Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies
- HB 2958: Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies
- HB 2992: Relating to governmental websites
- HB 2452: Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- HB 2554: Relating to transfers and enrollment policies for students in public schools
- Originating Resolution: Higher Education Study Resolution
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- HB 2412: Relating to criminal acts concerning government procurement of commodities and services
- HB 2579: Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership
- HB 2600: Relating to publication of sample ballots
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 157 – Authorizing Department of Administration promulgate legislative rules
- S. B. 440 – Relating to Antihazing Law
- S. B. 453 – Relating to background checks of certain financial institutions
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 510 – Relating to medical professional liability
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 295 – Relating to crimes against public justice
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 60 – Licensing practice of athletic training (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 310 – Establishing certain requirements for dental insurance
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 641 – Relating to Primary Care Support Program (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)