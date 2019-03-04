Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, March. 4

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Monday, March 4, 2019

55th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities: WV School of Osteopathic Medicine, Upper House & Upper Senate Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate to convene at 11 a.m.

On The Agenda

Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:

10:10 a.m. – WV School of Osteopathic Medicine, Delegate Campbell

RESOLUTIONS

SR 67: Recognizing WV School of Osteopathic Medicine

THIRD READING

Com. Sub. for SB 150 : Budget Bill – (With right to amend)

: Budget Bill – (With right to amend) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2183 : Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2531 : Permitting trained nurses to provide mental health services in a medication-assisted treatment program

: Permitting trained nurses to provide mental health services in a medication-assisted treatment program Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2609 : Relating to presumptions of abandonment and indication of ownership in property (original similar to SB 407)

: Relating to presumptions of abandonment and indication of ownership in property (original similar to SB 407) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2907 : Requiring a form of a certified commitment order to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Requiring a form of a certified commitment order to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2975 : Relating to imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Relating to imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 3083 : Adding temporary work during the legislative session as exclusion to the term employment for purposes of unemployment compensation

: Adding temporary work during the legislative session as exclusion to the term employment for purposes of unemployment compensation Eng. HB 3148: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services

SECOND READING

Eng. HB 2311 : Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired – (Com. amend. pending)

: Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired – (Com. amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2362 : Ardala Miller Memorial Act – (Amend. and title amend. pending)

: Ardala Miller Memorial Act – (Amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2405 : Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations – (Com. amends. pending)

: Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2439 : Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies

: Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies Eng. HB 2509 : Clarifying that theft of a controlled substance is a felony – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Clarifying that theft of a controlled substance is a felony – (Com. title amend. pending) Eng. HB 2525 : Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act – (Com. amends. pending)

: Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. HB 2530 : Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2538 : Providing banking services for medical cannabis

: Providing banking services for medical cannabis Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2600 : Relating to publication of sample ballots – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Relating to publication of sample ballots – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2734 : Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities

: Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities Eng. HB. 2872 : Authorizing law-enforcement officers to assist the State Fire Marshal – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)

: Authorizing law-enforcement officers to assist the State Fire Marshal – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending) Eng. HB. 2958 : Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies – (Com. amends. pending)

: Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies – (Com. amends. pending) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3021 : Relating to the disposition of permit fees, registration fees and civil penalties imposed against thoroughbred horse racing licensees

: Relating to the disposition of permit fees, registration fees and civil penalties imposed against thoroughbred horse racing licensees Eng. HB 3045 : Exempting certain complimentary hotel rooms from hotel occupancy tax

: Exempting certain complimentary hotel rooms from hotel occupancy tax Eng. HB 3095: Establishing a minimum monthly retirement annuity for certain retirants

FIRST READING

Eng. HB 2009: Creating a new category of Innovation in Education grant program – (Com. amends. pending)

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)

HB 2480 : Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group

: Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group Com. Sub. for HB 2807 : Creating an additional modification to the West Virginia adjusted gross income of shareholders of S Corporations engaged in banking

: Creating an additional modification to the West Virginia adjusted gross income of shareholders of S Corporations engaged in banking HB 2954 : Defining certain terms used in insurance

: Defining certain terms used in insurance HB 2968 : Adding remote service unit to the definition of customer bank communications terminal

: Adding remote service unit to the definition of customer bank communications terminal Originating Resolution 1: Study Resolution concerning BRIM

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

HB 2667 : Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections

: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections Com. Sub. for HB 2001 : Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax

: Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax Com. Sub. for HB 2452 : Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office

: Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office Com. Sub. for HB 2550 : Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program

: Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program HB 3135 : Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce, Development Office

: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce, Development Office Com. Sub. for HB 2579 : Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership

: Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership HB 2828 : Relating to Qualified Opportunity Zones

: Relating to Qualified Opportunity Zones Com. Sub. for HB 2831 : Finding and declaring certain claims against the state and its agencies to be moral obligations of the state

: Finding and declaring certain claims against the state and its agencies to be moral obligations of the state HB 2992 : Relating to governmental websites

: Relating to governmental websites Com. Sub. for HB 3144: North Central Appalachian Coal Severance Tax Rebate Act

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House to convene at 11 a.m.

SPECIAL CALENDAR **

On the agenda:

THIRD READING – For Passage

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

FIRST READING

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule