Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Monday, March. 4
Monday, March 4, 2019
55th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities: WV School of Osteopathic Medicine, Upper House & Upper Senate Rotunda.
Senate to convene at 11 a.m.
On The Agenda
Citation Presentations Scheduled in House Chamber:
- 10:10 a.m. – WV School of Osteopathic Medicine, Delegate Campbell
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 67: Recognizing WV School of Osteopathic Medicine
THIRD READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 150: Budget Bill – (With right to amend)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2183: Clarifying where a charge of DUI may be brought against an individual – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2531: Permitting trained nurses to provide mental health services in a medication-assisted treatment program
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2609: Relating to presumptions of abandonment and indication of ownership in property (original similar to SB 407)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2907: Requiring a form of a certified commitment order to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2975: Relating to imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 3083: Adding temporary work during the legislative session as exclusion to the term employment for purposes of unemployment compensation
- Eng. HB 3148: Making a supplementary appropriation to the Department of Health and Human Resources, Division of Human Services
SECOND READING
- Eng. HB 2311: Exempting short-term license holders to submit information to the State Tax Commission once the term of the permit has expired – (Com. amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2362: Ardala Miller Memorial Act – (Amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2405: Imposing a healthcare related provider tax on certain health care organizations – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2439: Relating to fire service equipment and training funds for volunteer and part-volunteer fire companies
- Eng. HB 2509: Clarifying that theft of a controlled substance is a felony – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB 2525: Tobacco Cessation Therapy Access Act – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. HB 2530: Creating a voluntary certification for recovery residences – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2538: Providing banking services for medical cannabis
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2600: Relating to publication of sample ballots – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2734: Relating to reduced rates for low-income residential customers of privately owned sewer and combined water and sewer utilities
- Eng. HB. 2872: Authorizing law-enforcement officers to assist the State Fire Marshal – (Com. amend. and title amend. pending)
- Eng. HB. 2958: Authorizing the State Auditor to conduct regular financial examinations or audits of all volunteer fire companies – (Com. amends. pending)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 3021: Relating to the disposition of permit fees, registration fees and civil penalties imposed against thoroughbred horse racing licensees
- Eng. HB 3045: Exempting certain complimentary hotel rooms from hotel occupancy tax
- Eng. HB 3095: Establishing a minimum monthly retirement annuity for certain retirants
FIRST READING
- Eng. HB 2009: Creating a new category of Innovation in Education grant program – (Com. amends. pending)
2 p.m.: Banking and Insurance (451M)
- HB 2480: Relating to the regulation of an internationally active insurance group
- Com. Sub. for HB 2807: Creating an additional modification to the West Virginia adjusted gross income of shareholders of S Corporations engaged in banking
- HB 2954: Defining certain terms used in insurance
- HB 2968: Adding remote service unit to the definition of customer bank communications terminal
- Originating Resolution 1: Study Resolution concerning BRIM
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- HB 2667: Supplemental appropriation to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, Division of Corrections
- Com. Sub. for HB 2001: Relating to exempting social security benefits from personal income tax
- Com. Sub. for HB 2452: Creating the West Virginia Cybersecurity Office
- Com. Sub. for HB 2550: Creating a matching program for the Small Business Innovation and Research Program and the Small Business Technology Transfer Program
- HB 3135: Expiring funds to the balance of the Department of Commerce, Development Office
- Com. Sub. for HB 2579: Relating to the collection of tax and the priority of distribution of an estate or property in receivership
- HB 2828: Relating to Qualified Opportunity Zones
- Com. Sub. for HB 2831: Finding and declaring certain claims against the state and its agencies to be moral obligations of the state
- HB 2992: Relating to governmental websites
- Com. Sub. for HB 3144: North Central Appalachian Coal Severance Tax Rebate Act
House to convene at 11 a.m.
SPECIAL CALENDAR **
On the agenda:
THIRD READING – For Passage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 3 – Establishing WV Small Wireless Facilities Deployment Act
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 72 – Creating Sexual Assault Victims’ Bill of Rights
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 393 – Protecting right to farm
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 441 – Relating to higher education campus police officers
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 520 – Requiring entities report drug overdoses
- S. B. 635 – Relating generally to coal mining activities
- S. B. 636 – Authorizing legislative rules for Higher Education Policy Commission
- S. B. 668 – Relating to physician assistants collaborating with physicians in hospitals
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 100 – Increasing court fees to fund law-enforcement standards training and expenses (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 101 – Equalizing penalties for intimidating and retaliating against certain public officers and other persons
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 154 – Using school facilities for funeral and memorial services for certain community members
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 163 – Authorizing DEP promulgate legislative rules
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 175 – Authorizing DHHR promulgate legislative rules (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 190 – DOH rule relating to employment procedures
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 223 – Authorizing Department of Commerce promulgate legislative rules
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 237 – Improving ability of law enforcement to locate and return missing persons
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 316 – Preserving previously approved state Municipal Policemen’s or Firemen’s pensions (Finance Committee Title Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 330 – Requiring contact information be listed on agency’s online directory and website
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 344 – Relating to operation of state-owned farms
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 360 – Relating to third-party litigation financing (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 373 – Relating to financial responsibility of inmates
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 481 – Relating to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 491 – Extending effective date for voter registration in conjunction with driver licensing (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 519 – Requiring county emergency dispatchers complete course for telephonic cardiopulmonary resuscitation
- S. B. 531 – Relating generally to workers’ compensation claims
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 624 – Allowing county boards of education use alternative assessment provided in Every Student Succeeds Act
- S. B. 664 – Authorizing certain members of federal judiciary perform marriages
- S. B. 667 – Creating WV Motorsport Committee
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 1 – Increasing access to career education and workforce training (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 187 – Authorizing Department of Revenue to promulgate legislative rules
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 285 – Relating to sale of homemade food items (Judiciary Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 537 – Creating workgroup to review hospice need standards (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 546 – Relating to health care provider taxes (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 587 – Relating to PEIA reimbursement of air ambulance providers
- S. B. 617 – Relating to method of payment to Municipal Pensions Security Fund (Finance Committee Amendment Pending)
- Com. Sub. for S. B. 653 – Relating generally to practice of medical corporations (Health and Human Resources Committee Amendment Pending)
- S. B. 675 – Requiring DEP create and implement Adopt-A-Stream Program